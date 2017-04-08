Get The Ultimate Drape Cleaning Experience From Foxboro MA Carpet & Fabric Cleaning Experts At This Website

New Dimension Fabric Cleaning & Protection have launched a new and improved drape cleaning service. The Foxboro, MA company delivers expert rug, carpet and upholstery cleaning, protection and repair services to their customers.

New Dimension Fabric Cleaning & Protection are a small business and they have been in operation in the greater Boston area since 1992. They provide expert carpet, oriental rug and upholstery cleaning as well as fabric protection.



They have announced that their team of experts have launched new improved drapery cleaning techniques. They offer this service in customers houses and with their new techniques they can now also remove water stains from fabrics, including silk.



New Dimension Fabric Cleaning and Protection employ IICRC certified technicians to carry out repairs and cleaning tasks and they have a IICRC Master Cleaner who can answer any questions customers may have about carpet and fabric cleaning and protection.



The company provides a wide range of carpet and fabric services. This includes their thorough twelve step cleaning process for carpets, rugs, furniture upholstery and drapes. They use powerful vacuums to remove 85% of soil and dirt from carpets before deep cleaning the carpets with their cleansing techniques.



They also specialize in cleaning fine oriental rugs which they can take away to their facility to cleanse, dry and repair. This service includes fast drying and repair techniques include spot dying and protection. Once carpets have been cleaned they can apply a protector spray which repels liquids and reduces friction which extends the life of the carpet.



Other services include a sanitizing treatment which removes germs and neutralizes bad odors emanating from the carpet or fabric, such as those that come from pets, urine and cigarette smoke. Their experts can also correct spots on any carpets or area rugs by using proper spotting techniques or spot dying. Faded orientals or wall to wall carpet? No problem, New Dimension will helps with color corrections.





