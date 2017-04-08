CORRECTION - CSE: 2017-0802 - New Listing - DOJA Cannabis Company Limited (DOJA)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/04/17 -- The common shares of DOJA Cannabis Company Limited have been approved for listing on the CSE.
Listing and disclosure documents will be available at .
DOJA is a premium cannabis lifestyle brand that will feature the highest quality handcrafted strains in Canada. DOJA's state-of-the-art ACMPR licensed production facility is located in the heart of British Columbia's picturesque Okanagan Valley. DOJA was founded by the proven entrepreneurial team that started SAXX Underwear®.
L'inscription a la cote de CSE des actions ordinaires de DOJA Cannabis Company Limited a ete approuvee.
Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur .
DOJA est une marque de style de vie superieure au cannabis qui presentera les souches artisanales de la plus haute qualite au Canada. L'installation de production agreee ACMPR ultramoderne de DOJA est situee au coeur de la pittoresque vallee de l'Okanagan en Colombie-Britannique. DOJA a ete fondee par l'equipe entrepreneuriale eprouvee qui a lance SAXX Underwear®.
Contacts:
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Listings
(416) 367-7340
More information:
http://www.thecse.com
