CSE: 2017-0803 - New Listing - Cautivo Mining Inc. (CAI & CAI.RT)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/04/17 -- The common shares and the rights of Cautivo Mining Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at .

The Corporation is an exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring and, if warranted, developing gold, silver, copper, zinc and lead mineral properties. The Las Lomas Project comprises the main asset of the Corporation. The Las Lomas Project consists of 43 existing or pending mining concessions totaling 31,288 ha, located in the Department of Piura in northern Peru, near the Ecuador border.

L'inscription a la cote de CSE des actions et les droits communs de Cautivo Mining Inc. a ete approuvee.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur .

The Corporation est une societe d'exploration axee sur l'acquisition, l'exploration et, le cas echeant, le developpement d'proprietes minerales d'or, d'argent, de cuivre, de zinc et de plomb. Le projet Las Lomas comprend le principal atout de la Societe. Le projet Las Lomas se compose de 43 concessions minieres existantes ou en attente de 31 288 ha, situees dans le departement de Piura, dans le nord du Perou, pres de la frontiere equatorienne.

