Klondex Files Technical Report Relating to the Hollister Mine

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/04/17 -- Klondex Mines Ltd. (TSX: KDX)(NYSE American: KLDX)(NYSE MKT: KLDX) ("Klondex" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its technical report (the "Technical Report") titled "Technical Report and Pre-Feasibility Study for the Hollister Underground Mine" has been filed on SEDAR. The Technical Report will also be filed on EDGAR and be made available on the Company's website. Practical Mining LLC authored the report, which is dated August 4, 2017, with an effective date of May 31, 2017.

Klondex is a well-capitalized, junior-tier gold and silver mining company focused on exploration, development, and production in a safe, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective manner. The Company has 100% interests in three producing mineral properties: the Fire Creek Mine and the Midas Mine and ore milling facility, both of which are located in the state of Nevada, USA, and the True North Gold Mine and mill in Manitoba, Canada. The Company also has 100% interests in two recently acquired projects, the Hollister mine and the Aurora mine and ore milling facility, also located in Nevada, USA.

