âInfluencer Marketing case studies from SAP and American Family Insurance featured at online conference.

"We use influencer marketing to fill events, generate leads, grow your social network, build community, and promote employee advocacy social teaming". Dean also leads, Forward Progress, a Chicago influencer marketing company.

(firmenpresse) - Influencer Marketing case studies from SAP and American Family Insurance were recently featured at the SMSS online conference.



In the flurry of Influencer Marketing, two companies have released compelling case studies illustrating the effectiveness of this newer style of marketing. Social Media Strategies Summit and Social Jack hosted an Influencer Marketing Virtual Webcast where SAP and American Family Insurance shared their successes and challenges around the fast growing "social influencer" game. They covered how to get people inside and outside an organization to actually know their network, expand their network, have a real target, be a fan, and promote the brand.



Dean DeLisle, Founder and CEO of Social Jack says, "We use influencer marketing to fill events, generate leads, grow your social network, build community, and promote [employee advocacy social teaming](http://socialjack.com)". Besides heading Social Jack, Dean also leads, Forward Progress, a [Chicago influencer marketing company](http://www.forwardprogress.net/).



Amisha Ghandi from SAP said at a single event in Germany, "We gathered clients and vendors and had over 25k views of that stream within a very short period of time. This is an extreme collaborative success.".



Chris Rudolph, who runs the Business Accelerator Program from American Family Insurance, a Forward Progress Client, said that they've had successful growth over the last seven years with their events showcasing users who have a great following. Most importantly, their influencers have high engagement on social which gets the best results when combining that with the AMFAM social media network. For more info on Business Accelerator by American Family Insurance, check them out at: https://www.dreamfearlessly.com/business-accelerator.



Social Jack, a [Chicago social teaming company](http://socialjack.com), helps educate influencers on Social Teaming so they can improve their craft and also get discovered. While this area is growing, there are many business professionals who know little about this space. Employees, clients, vendors, and sponsors alike are amazed once they learn to "play together" with the goal of a unified effort. This is why the combination of social teaming works so well with influencer marketing.





DeLisle went on to say, "We have a unique program that can take any influencers that you have now and blend them with influencers we have to make the ultimate social team for your brand."





More information:

http://www.forwardprogress.net



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Forward Progress

http://www.forwardprogress.net

PressRelease by

Forward Progress

Requests:

Forward Progress

http://www.forwardprogress.net



20 N Upper Wacker Dr #1200

Chicago

United States

Date: 08/05/2017 - 07:04

Language: English

News-ID 555416

Character count: 2783

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Forward Progress

Ansprechpartner: Dean DeLisle

Stadt: Chicago



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 04/08/2017



Number of hits: 278



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease