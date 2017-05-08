Anders Borg tenders his resignation from the Board of Kinnevik

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Earlier today, Mr Anders Borg tendered his resignation as a Director of Kinnevik
with immediate effect. The Board has accepted his resignation.
This information is information that Kinnevik AB (publ) is obliged to make
public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted
for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at
18.45 CET on 5 August 2017.
For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:
Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations
Phone +46 (0)8 562 000 83
Mobile +46 (0)70 762 00 83
Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial
spirit. Our purpose is to build the digital consumer businesses that provide
more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented
founders and management teams to create, invest in and lead fast growing
businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both
shareholder and social value by building well governed companies that contribute
positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor
and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list
for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.
Pressrelease:
http://hugin.info/1114/R/2125783/811428.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Kinnevik via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.kinnevik.se
Date: 08/05/2017 - 18:45
Language: English
News-ID 555421
Character count: 1985
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Kinnevik
Stadt: STOCKHOLM
Number of hits: 140
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.