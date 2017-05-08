Anders Borg tenders his resignation from the Board of Kinnevik

Earlier today, Mr Anders Borg tendered his resignation as a Director of Kinnevik

with immediate effect. The Board has accepted his resignation.







For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:



Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations

Phone +46 (0)8 562 000 83

Mobile +46 (0)70 762 00 83







