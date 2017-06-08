Business News


RENT-A-MANAGER - new interim manager are ready for your success

Dr. A.L, Global Strategist and ICT Industry Thought Leader, G2M Executive, NED and Entrepreneur

ID: 555422
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

Dr. A.L.
Dr. A.L.

(firmenpresse) -







Mrs. A.L., PhD and MA, magna cum laude, Psychology, Linguistics
German citizen, living in Germany (Bonn)
Languages (fluent): English, German, Russian, French, Croatian

20+ years experience in building new businesses and improving top and bottom line with help of disruptive Internet technologies;

Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Internet of Things, and Mobile Expertise, including deep relationships to Silicon Valley and other global innovation centres;

Built and sold two businesses to US Internet companies;

Established and developed innovation strategy for a US data business, including hiring of key personnel;

Consulted on building G2M division for a Chinese high-tech company, including identifying and enabling five major accounts leading to revenues of 1.2 bn EUR;

Grew EU top line 35% for an international semiconductor company, including developing and implementing its brand strategy;

Led expansion in Eastern European markets and Turkey;

Spearheaded key divestitures and restructured captive VC portfolio for an international telco operator;



More information:
http://https://www.rent-a-manager.com/en/k2/available/senior/652-global-strategist-and-ict-industry-thought-leader-g2m-executive-ned-and-entrepreneur-dr-al?highlight=WyJkciIsImFsIiwiZHIgYWwiXQ==



Keywords (optional):

interim-management, interim-manager, interim,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

PressContact / Agency:

Dorothea Lerchner
SYNEDRION PTE LTD
1 Fullerton Road
#02-01 One Fullerton
Singapur 049213
Email: dorothea.lerchner[at]synedrion.com
web: www.rent-a-manager.com



published by: CS
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 08/06/2017 - 01:09
Language: English
News-ID 555422
Character count: 1393
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: SYNEDRION PTE LTD

Meldungsart: Personalie
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 135

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H


I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z