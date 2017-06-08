RENT-A-MANAGER - new interim manager are ready for your success

Dr. A.L, Global Strategist and ICT Industry Thought Leader, G2M Executive, NED and Entrepreneur
Mrs. A.L., PhD and MA, magna cum laude, Psychology, Linguistics
German citizen, living in Germany (Bonn)
Languages (fluent): English, German, Russian, French, Croatian
20+ years experience in building new businesses and improving top and bottom line with help of disruptive Internet technologies;
Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Internet of Things, and Mobile Expertise, including deep relationships to Silicon Valley and other global innovation centres;
Built and sold two businesses to US Internet companies;
Established and developed innovation strategy for a US data business, including hiring of key personnel;
Consulted on building G2M division for a Chinese high-tech company, including identifying and enabling five major accounts leading to revenues of 1.2 bn EUR;
Grew EU top line 35% for an international semiconductor company, including developing and implementing its brand strategy;
Led expansion in Eastern European markets and Turkey;
Spearheaded key divestitures and restructured captive VC portfolio for an international telco operator;
http://https://www.rent-a-manager.com/en/k2/available/senior/652-global-strategist-and-ict-industry-thought-leader-g2m-executive-ned-and-entrepreneur-dr-al?highlight=WyJkciIsImFsIiwiZHIgYWwiXQ==
