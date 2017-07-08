Global Nanobiotechnology Market: An Straight Overview of Growth Factors and Future Prospects 2017  2025

(firmenpresse) - According to a recently published report by Brisk Insights, the Global Nanobiotechnology Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 8.2 % during 2017-2025. The global nanobiotechnology market is segmented on the basis of application, technology and geography. The report on global nanobiotechnology market (by application, technology and geography) provides a detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

Full report available on Nanobiotechnology Market: Global Industry Size, Growth, Share and Forecast to 2025 report at http://www.briskinsights.com/report/nanobiotechnology-market

Market Insights

Rising prevalence of critical illness and increasing demand for novel drug therapy that are the key growth factors in the nanobiotechnology market. In base year 2016, liposomes and polymer structure dendrimers collectively held the major market share of around 50% of the technology segment due to growth factors such as rising prevalence of cancer, increasing public awareness related to novel treatments for cancer, and constant technological advancement in nanotechnology research and development. In the base year 2016, drug delivery and sequencing segments were observed as the largest segments of nanobiotechnology application segment and accounted for the market share of around 55%, chiefly due to growth factors such as increasing investment in drug formulation and development, increased efficacy and drug safety as compared to conventional drug formulation.

The global nanobiotechnology market is currently dominated by North America due to increasing prevalence of critical illness, increasing investment in drug formulation and development and supportive reimbursement scenario. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for nanobiotechnology market due to large population base suffering from chronic diseases, rising public awareness and high market penetration and acceptance of novel treatment technologies.

Scope of the report



1. Global Nanobiotechnology Market, by Application, 20152025 ($ Million)

1.1. Drug delivery

1.2. Sequencing

1.3. Biologic imaging

1.4. Research tools

1.5. Microbicide

2. Global Nanobiotechnology Market, by Technology, 20152025 ($ Million)

2.1. Bio-nanomaterial

2.2. Nanoparticles

2.3. Nanocrystals

2.4. Quantum dots

2.5. Liposomes

2.6. Polymer structures dendrimers

2.7. Nanopores

2.8. Integrated nanostructures

3. Global Nanobiotechnology Market, by Geography, 2015-2025 ($ Million)

3.1. North America

3.1.1. U.S.

3.1.2. Canada

3.2. Europe

3.2.1. U.K.

3.2.2. Germany

3.2.3. Rest of Europe

3.3. Asia Pacific

3.3.1. Japan

3.3.2. China

3.3.3. Rest of Asia Pacific

3.4. Latin America

3.4.1. Brazil

3.4.2. Mexico

3.4.3. Rest of Latin America

3.5. Middle East and Africa

3.5.1. GCC

3.5.2. Rest of Middle East and Africa

4. Company Profiles

4.1. Aduro Biotech

4.2. Baxter International, Inc.

4.3. Biosante Phosphate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

4.4. Calando Pharmaceuticals Inc.

4.5. Celgene Corporation

4.6. Dendritic Nanotechnologies Inc.

4.7. Elan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

4.8. Flamel Technologies Inc.

4.9. Fresinuns Kabi AG

4.10. Nanophase Technologies Corporation

4.11. Sigma Aldrich Company

4.12. SkyePharma Pharmaceuticals

4.13. Smith & Nephew plc.

Request Sample: http://www.briskinsights.com/sample-request/467

About Us

Brisk Insights is a global market research firm. Our insightful analysis is focused on developed and emerging markets. We identify trends and forecast markets with a view to aid businesses identify market opportunities optimize strategies. Our team of 200 analysts provides enterprises with strategic insights. Brisk Insights works to help enterprises grow through strategic insights and actionable solutions



Contact Us:

Office 1094

109 Vernon House

Friar Lane

Nottingham

NG1 6DQ

+448081890034 (UK)

sales(at)briskinsights.com







More information:

http://www.briskinsights.com/report/nanobiotechnology-market



PressRelease by

Credence Research

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:PressContact / Agency:

Contact Us:

Office 1094

109 Vernon House

Friar Lane

Nottingham

NG1 6DQ

+448081890034 (UK)

sales(at)briskinsights.com

Date: 08/07/2017 - 13:02

Language: English

News-ID 555467

Character count: 4302

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Credence Research

Stadt: SANJOSE

Telefon: 18003618290



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 7-8-2017



Number of hits: 77



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease