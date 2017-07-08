Vodafone Joins prpl Foundation to Spur Open-Source Innovation in the Digital Home and Smart Gateways

Enrique Marti del Olmo, Vodafone Groups Head of Fixed Devices, Connectivity & Security, appointed to the prpl Board of Directors

SANTA CLARA, CALIF.  August 7, 2017  The prpl Foundation, an open-source, community-driven consortium with a focus on enabling the security and interoperability of embedded devices for the smart society of the future, today announced Vodafone Group has joined the Foundation. As a leading multi-national telecommunications provider and Europes fastest-growing fixed broadband provider, Vodafone joins prpl with the intent to accelerate the harmonization of software platforms for in-home devices like routers in order to foster innovation in the digital home and smart gateways.



Furthering its commitment to the work of the prpl Foundation, Vodafone Groups head of fixed devices, connectivity & security, Enrique Marti del Olmo, will join the prpl Board of Directors, prpls Carrier Interest Group and the prplWrt Working Group to help make routers more open, interoperable and secure.



With the formation of our Carrier Interest Group last year, we set out to strengthen the ties between telecommunications carriers, major chipset vendors and key open-source developers such as those in the OpenWrt community, said Art Swift, president of the prpl Foundation. Vodafones engineers have been closely following the work of our Carrier Interest Group and prplWrt working group for many months, and now with Vodafones active participation and planned open-source contributions, we expect the pace of innovation to accelerate.



Vodafone endorses the important open-source and specification work of the prpl Foundation. Increasingly, we see open-source software and open standards as critical to the successful deployment of fixed broadband devices like routers and the next generation of in-home services. By working together with prpls industrial and community members to integrate carrier-grade features into open-source platforms and establish open APIs, we believe we can improve quality, increase security and streamline development of fixed broadband products for the digital home market, said Mr. Marti del Olmo.











