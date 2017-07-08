Burgeoning Bioplastics: Ceresana Analyzes the European Market for Bags and Sacks

In the case of the popular environmental issue of light-weight plastic carrier bags, first consequences of the corresponding EU directive can be observed.

(firmenpresse) - Today, most states of the European Union have regulations to reduce the consumption of plastic bags. Carrier bags made of paper are frequently exempt from these regulations; their manufacturers could become the ones who benefit from the EU directive. Ceresana analyzed the complete European market for bags and sacks already for the second time. Heavy duty and industry sacks are also included.



Demand for More Commitment of Laggards



The analysts of Ceresana expect the European market for bags and sacks made of polyethylene films, other plastic films, woven plastics as well as paper to reach a volume of approx. 8.77 million tonnes in 2024. Polyethylene is by far the most frequently used material. The implementation of the EU directive for the reduction of light-weight plastic carrier bags consumption has not been tackled equally consequently in all countries. Currently, the EU commission is addressing Greece, Italy, Poland, and Cyprus once again to dun a more determined implementation. The initial position and urgency are very different from country to country.



Positive Signals for Bioplastics



More and more countries, ban certain types of carrier bags already, or, with the aid of special taxes and fees, try to regulate the demand for several products. Usually, light-weight plastic carrier bags made of polyethylene are targeted by these initiatives. Carrier bags made of bioplastics are often exempt from these bans and fees. These are plastics that are either made of renewable resources (e.g. corn starch) or at least are biodegradable. Importance and public reception of bioplastics have been increasing considerably in the past years. In spring 2017, the EU commission once again commented positively on the use of bioplastics in the segment packaging or carrier bags. Even if the market has developed very dynamically in the past years, bioplastics alone are not the ultimate and ecologically perfect solution propagated for a long time. For example, composting of bioplastics does still not work flawlessly in the commonly used facilities.





Robust Sacks for Heavy Loads



Heavy duty and industry sacks have gained importance during the past years. Some segments have substituted conventional paper sacks by sacks made of plastics. In areas such as animal feed or construction materials, e.g. cement, paper sacks continue to play an important role, but given their good properties sacks made from polyethylene have the potential to gain additional market shares in the future. Yet, conventional heavy duty sacks made from plastic films are faced with increasing competition from "Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers" (FIBC), in the segment bulk material. These FIBC are made from a stable plastic, often polypropylene, and can reach a capacity of up to 1,500 liters. They are often used as transport packaging for construction materials, fertilizers, grain or other bulk goods. Dynamics of the market for heavy duty sacks depends to a large extent on the economic development of the country as well as on the construction industry.



Stand-Up Pouches Instead of Cans



Pouch packaging becomes more and more popular in the retail sector. Mainly metal cans and glass jars are replaced, but sometimes also rigid plastic packaging. One advantage of flexible plastic pouches is that they can adapt to the size of the packaged good, which helps to optimize the packaging size. Furthermore, this packaging can be produced in a microwaveable way. It is also possible to print on them increasingly better. In regard to lightweight packaging bags and sacks as well as heavy industry sacks, modern Form-Fill-Seal-Processes are becoming more important: suitable machinery forms the package, fills it and seals it in one continuous process.



The Study in Brief:



Chapter 1 analyzes production, demand as well as import and export of the region Europe as a whole as well as of 23 individual countries. Additionally, detailed information is given on demand for bags and sacks split by applications for the eight most important European countries. The production of bags for these countries is also split by materials (LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE, other plastics, woven plastics, and paper).

Chapter 2 analyzes the application areas of bags and sacks. Data on demand development in the segments carrier bags, garbage bags and sacks, heavy duty and industrial sacks, food packaging and other applications, split by the largest European markets, is given.

Chapter 3 analyzes demand for bags and sacks split by the materials polyethylene, other plastics, woven plastics, and paper, split by 23 European countries.

Chapter 4 provides profiles of the largest manufacturers of bags and sacks, clearly arranged according to contact details, turnover, profit, product range, production sites, profile summary, products, and applications. Extensive profiled of XX manufacturers are provided, including Amcor Ltd., Bemis Europe, British Polythene Industries Plc, Clondalkin Group, Constantia Flexibles Group, Coveris, DS Smith Plc, Huhtamaki Group, Korozo Ambalaj San. Ve Tic. A.S., Mondi plc , Papier-Mettler, Sealed Air Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, UDG Healthcare Plc, and Vicat SA.





More information:

http://www.ceresana.com/en/market-studies/packaging/bags-and-sacks-europe/



Ceresana is an internationally leading market research and consulting company for the industry. For 15 years, Ceresana has been supplying several thousand customers from 60 countries with up-to-current market intelligence.

Learn more about Ceresana at www.ceresana.com/en

