Boundless to Sponsor, Speak and Exhibit at Upcoming Open Source Geospatial Conference FOSS4G

Geospatial Thought Leaders to Discuss Expanding Access to Open Source Resources, Careers in Geospatial and More

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/07/17 -- , the leader in open GIS, today announced its presence at , taking place August 14-19 in Boston. The company is a gold sponsor of the event and will be presenting 18 talks on a variety of topics. Boundless will also be demonstrating its platform at booth #103.

Highlights of planned presentations from Boundless include a panel discussion on jobs in open source moderated by Anthony Calamito, Vice President of Product and Sara Safavi, Software Engineer at Boundless. The company will also be partnering up with customer for several talks on building open source and cloud-based geospatial platforms and contributing to the open source community. Details of a few of these sessions can be found below, along with additional session information.

Making Money and Building a Business with Open Source Geospatial Technology: What Works Today? What Will Work in the Future?

4:45p-5:30p, Wednesday, August 16th

Cityview 1

Anthony Calamito, VP of Product at Boundless and Eddie Pickle, Managing Director, Open Source Programs at DigitalGlobe

Collaborating with Industry: Building an Open Source and Cloud Based Geospatial Platform

11:30a-12:00p, Wednesday, August 16th

Waterfront 3

Andy Dearing CEO at Boundless; Martin Mendez, Geospatial Big Data Engineering and Strategy Lead; Naghman Waheed, ?Data Platforms Lead at Monsanto

Monsanto & Boundless Contribution to the Open Source Community; Enabling Fine Grain Entitlement for Open Source Geospatial Cloud Systems (Geoserver) and Desktop Applications (QGIS)

10:30a-11:00a, Wednesday, August 16th

Waterfront 3

Alison Drain, Desktop Product Manager at Boundless and Paul Trudt, Global Systems Geospatial Analyst at Monsanto

What the Heck Does an Open Source Job Look Like, Anyway? A Panel Discussion

4:00p-4:30p, Wednesday, August 16th

Cityview 1



Anthony Calamito, VP of product at Boundless and Sara Safavi, Software Engineer at Boundless

MapBox Styles for GeoServer and OpenLayers

1:00p-1:30p, Wednesday, August 16th

Cityview 2

David Vick, Professional Services Engineer at Boundless and Torben Barsballe, Software Engineer at Boundless

Boundless offers an open GIS ecosystem through a unique combination of technology, products and experts that gives enterprises deeper intelligence and insights using location-based data. The Boundless platform is built upon open source technology and open APIs that generate actionable location intelligence across third-party apps, content services and plugins for enterprise applications. In November 2016, the company its proven GIS platform with , a subscription service to the most comprehensive repository of GIS data, and , a full-featured, professional desktop GIS, bringing a powerful ecosystem of geospatial knowledge, tools and resources to the enterprise.

To schedule one-on-one meetings with Boundless executives at the event, please email .

Boundless is the leader in commercially supported open GIS (geographic information systems). Unlike proprietary, licensed solutions, Boundless opens the world of geospatial data to any user. The experts at Boundless reduce the cost and time of deploying and managing geospatial software with a scalable, open GIS platform - including Exchange, Suite, Desktop and Connect - and a powerful ecosystem of geospatial knowledge, tools and resources. Learn more at . Join the GIS community at . Follow Boundless .

Tanya Carlsson

Kulesa Faul for Boundless

707-529-6139

Boundless

