Berkeley College Improves Backup Reliability and Mobilizes Applications to Microsoft Azure with Rubrik

(firmenpresse) - PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/07/17 -- Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management Company, announced today that Berkeley College, a private higher education institution, has deployed Rubrik for its full suite of use cases, including backup, disaster recovery, replication, cloud archival, and test/dev. The deployment modernized Berkeley College's data management process by streamlining its infrastructure, transforming backup and recovery, and integrating with Microsoft Azure for long-term retention.

With more than 8,000 students at campuses in New York, New Jersey and Online, Berkeley College's legacy solution was unable to support the organization's growing infrastructure and influx of data. After deploying Rubrik, Berkeley College reduced its RTO from days to seconds, achieved 33% TCO savings by reducing tape, hardware and management costs, and setup data archival to Microsoft Azure for long-term retention and instant data access. Additionally, Rubrik's point-in-time backup and restore for Microsoft SQL Server strongly differentiated it from legacy solutions and provided a single interface to manage physical and virtual applications.

"Prior to Rubrik, backups were complex and time consuming, taking up to three days on one specific server and failing frequently," said Joseph Pagano, Director of Infrastructure at Berkeley College. "Rubrik replaced all of our existing technology and made production systems healthier. The Cloud Data Management platform is like a swiss army knife -- in one platform, we can do backup, disaster recovery, cloud archival, replication, and test/dev."

"As a CIO, I am always looking for products that will streamline our business and deliver speed to provide the best customer experience. With Rubrik's platform, we can meet these objectives while freeing up our time to use its solution for use cases beyond backup. We have the flexibility to spin up applications on Rubrik in a matter of minutes," said Leonard De Botton, CIO at Berkeley College.

"Berkeley College is a thriving higher education institution and cannot risk the security and availability of its students' data," said Bipul Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO, Rubrik. "By providing Berkeley College with a Cloud Data Management platform that meets all its backup and recovery needs, the organization can spend more time focusing on providing the best customer experience to its students, faculty, and staff."

A leader in providing career-focused education since 1931, Berkeley College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and enrolls more than 8,000 students -- including more than 550 international students -- in its Master's, Bachelor's, and Associate's degree and Certificate programs. Students can study in more than 20 career fields. Berkeley College is comprised of the Larry L. Luing School of Business®, the School of Professional Studies, the School of Health Studies, and the School of Liberal Arts. The School of Graduate Studies offers an MBA in Management online and in Woodland Park, NJ.

Berkeley College has five New Jersey campuses -- Dover, Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park. In New York, there are three campuses -- Midtown Manhattan, Brooklyn and White Plains. Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. For four consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor's Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor's Programs for Veterans. The website address is .

