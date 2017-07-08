drchrono Ranked Top EHR by KLAS and Black Book in 2017

drchrono "Best in KLAS 2017" category leader for Small Practice Ambulatory EMR/PM; Black Book also recognizes drchrono for the 5th consecutive year #1 EHR on iPad, iPhone and mobile

(firmenpresse) - MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/07/17 -- , the provider of the Electronic Health Record (EHR), practice management, medical billing, revenue cycle management (RCM), and healthcare API platform on iPad, iPhone and web, today announced that the company has been named the number one mobile EHR by medical professionals in the 2017 Black Book independent survey and ranked Best in KLAS 2017.

drchrono EHR was named for the first time as a category frontrunner by KLAS as "" Specifically, drchrono ranked second for Ambulatory EMR/PM in the category of Practices with 1-10 Physicians.

Black Book Market Research annually evaluates the leading healthcare/medical software and service providers across 18 operational excellence key performance indicators based on the client experience. 2,885 mobile EHR users: physicians, clinicians, and specialists, as well as administrative, IT and finance leaders from 2,206 practices, groups, clinics and facilities participated in the 2017 mobile EHR survey.(1)

Based on the 2017 Black Book survey results, drchrono ranked number one mobile EHR for the fifth year in a row from 2013 to 2017. The Black Book rankings also revealed that drchrono expanded their top 10 ranking into 10 different specialties. Breaking down the categories this year, physicians ranked drchrono among their top 10 picks for 10 different categories including: single and solo practices for medical specialties and surgical specialties, chiropractic, dermatology, obstetrics and gynecology, ophthalmology, pain management and plastic & cosmetic surgery.

"Our goal is to continually innovate our mobile offering and deliver on a consistent basis more features and functionality for every specialty in the healthcare field to improve patient health data management. Today's medical professionals rely on an EHR that can allow them to easily input and track patient data as well as streamline tasks from their iPhone, iPad or via the web," said Michael Nusimow, CEO and Co-Founder of drchrono. "We are honored to receive this recognition from Black Book and KLAS and pleased to see that drchrono's mobile EHR continues to be a market leader."

More detailed 2017 Black Book ranking information is now available on the drchrono website at: .

To learn more about drchrono EHR and billing services, visit .

drchrono creates the best electronic health record (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management experience for physicians and patients; the drchrono platform was built for iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch and the web. The drchrono platform includes customizable medical forms, e-prescribing, real-time patient eligibility checks, patient portal, medical billing and more. The platform also provides a multitude of healthcare apps that a practice can leverage and a medical API for healthcare app developers. drchrono is ranked by Inc. 500 as one of the fastest growing private companies in America, and the platform was voted the #1 mobile EHR 5 years in a row by Black Book Rankings. For more information about drchrono, visit

(1) Black Book 2017 Survey - Top Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Systems - Mobile HER Solutions





More information:

http://www.drchrono.com



PressRelease by

drchrono

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/07/2017 - 13:10

Language: English

News-ID 555503

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: drchrono

Stadt: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA





Number of hits: 54



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease