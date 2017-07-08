Simply Innovative Products, Inc. Sign Agreements to Supply Million Dollar Manufacturing Station for Simply Lids

(firmenpresse) - CHEYENNE, WY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/07/17 -- Simply Innovative Products, Inc. (OTC PINK: SMPI) has signed multiple manufacturing supply agreements to produce its patented plastic disposable beverage lid for the company's subsidiary Simply Lids.

The supply agreements involve the production of two injection molds from one supplier, and robotics, packaging, injection molding machines, and manufacturing from another. The state-of-the-art manufacturing station will be capable of producing 250,000 lids a day. The use of robotics enables the production of the patented lid that is superior to any disposable lid on the market, at a lower cost. The environmentally friendly Simply Lid has a lower carbon footprint and uses a plastic that is readily recycled, keeping products out of landfill sites. This is the first of many manufacturing stations slated for production in North America. World demand for disposable cups and lids in 2017 will rise 5% per year to nearly $26 billion.

Simply Innovative Products, Inc. President John Newman stated, "This is the beginning of a new era in disposable beverage lids. Having signed these important agreements is the start of a dream that has been in the works for many years. We are excited to be bringing this wonderful product to our customers and building a company that will support the many investors who have been with us since inception."

Simply Innovative Products, Inc. is a development company specializing in plastic products in various markets. Bugout Pet Products is the company's latest acquisition, poised to make an impact in the multi-million-dollar pet industry.

Simply Lids is an award-winning company whose specialty is disposable beverage lids in the food services industry. Simply Lids' patented technologies provide a safer, more enjoyable drinking experience, without splashing or spills, and has the added benefit of unique marketing opportunities, never before realized in this industry sector. Simply Lids plans on being the leader in this multi-billion-dollar sector through the application of its unique technology and innovation. For more information, please visit our website at .

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release, words such as "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "projected," "planned," forecasted" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are, by their very nature, not guarantees of Coastal Integrated Services Inc.'s future operational or financial performance, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Due to the risks and uncertainties, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Mr. John Newman



President

Tel: 702-720-6757

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/07/2017 - 13:08

Language: English

News-ID 555504

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Simply Innovative Products, Inc.

Stadt: CHEYENNE, WY





Number of hits: 60



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease