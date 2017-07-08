Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of second quarter 2017 results

Hexagon Composites ASA (ticker: OSE:HEX) will report its second quarter and half

year 2017 results on 16 August in Oslo.



Shareholders, analysts and others with an interest in Hexagon Composites ASA are

welcome to the presentation of the Company's results.



Quarterly earnings release:

Time: Wednesday 16 August 2017 at 08:00 CEST

Interim report and presentation material will be released and made available on

www.hexagon.no and www.newsweb.no



Results presentation:

Time: Wednesday 16 August 2017 at 08:30 CEST

Place: Felix Conference Center - Aker Brygge, Oslo

Language: English



The company will be represented by:

Group President & CEO, Jon Erik Engeset

CFO, David Bandele



The presentation will be broadcast live on www.hexagon.no at 08:30 CEST. A

recording of the presentation will be available on our website after the

presentation.



For more information:

Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 906 34 977 | E-mail: solveig.saether(at)hexagon.no





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







