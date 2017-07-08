uniQure Announces Leadership Team Appointments and Nominations to its Board of Directors

-- Scott McMillan Named Chief Operating Officer --



-- Sander van Deventer Named Chief Scientific Officer, General Manager,

Amsterdam --



-- Christian Klemt Promoted to Chief Accounting Officer --



-- Jeremy Springhorn and Madhavan Balachandran Nominated to Board of Directors

--



-- Extraordinary Shareholder's Meeting to Appoint New Directors Scheduled for

September 14 --



LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Aug. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

-- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), a leader in human gene therapy and AAV

manufacturing, today announced new executive appointments to its Leadership Team

and nominations to its Board of Directors. These actions further uniQure's

expansion in the United States and add additional expertise in gene therapy

research, development, operations, manufacturing and commercial readiness.



Appointment of Scott McMillan, Ph.D., as Chief Operating Officer



Scott McMillan, Ph.D., joins uniQure with more than 25 years of biotechnology

experience in quality, process development, scale-up, technology transfer from

bench to commercial scale as well as manufacturing operations for a variety of

active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished drug products including small

molecules, proteins, antibodies and vaccines. Dr. McMillan will be responsible

for all current Good Manufacturing Process (cGMP) activities at uniQure and all

product development functions. He will be based in the Company's Lexington,



Massachusetts facility and will report to Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer

of uniQure.



"Scott brings to uniQure a strong track record of operational excellence that is

highly relevant for uniQure as we ramp up GMP production to support our pivotal

program in hemophilia B and advance our other gene therapy candidates into the

clinic," said Matt Kapusta. "Scott's broad experience in operations and

manufacturing will be instrumental as we further strengthen our leadership

position in the production of AAV-based gene therapies," he added.



Dr. McMillan served most recently as Senior Vice President of Quality and

Technical Operations at AMAG Pharmaceuticals where he also was a member of its

Executive Management Team. Dr. McMillan held similar positions at AVANT

Immunotherapeutics, Inc., and with Johnson Matthey Pharmaceutical Materials,

Inc. He earned a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from Georgia Institute of

Technology, a Master's degree in Economics and Bachelor's degree in Chemical

Engineering from the University of Delaware.



Appointment of Sander van Deventer, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer and

General Manager, Amsterdam



Sander van Deventer, a co-founder of uniQure and Board member since 2010, will

succeed Harald Petry, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer, effective immediately,

and report directly to Mr. Kapusta. Dr. van Deventer will also resign from the

Board of Directors upon the appointment by the shareholders of his replacement,

which is expected to occur on September 14, 2017.



"The addition of Sander to our executive team allows us to take full advantage

of his pioneering leadership and expertise in the field of gene therapy, as well

as intimate knowledge of uniQure's technology and pipeline," stated Mr. Kapusta.

"Sander shares our tireless commitment to deliver the promise of gene therapy to

patients, and I am truly delighted to continue working with him in this new

role. The breadth and depth of his experience will be invaluable as we advance

our programs and build a leading gene therapy product company."



Dr. van Deventer is currently Managing Partner at Forbion Capital Partners and

Professor of Translational Gastroenterology at Leiden University Medical Center

in Leiden. He is a trained internist and board-certified gastroenterologist. He

received a Ph.D. from the University of Amsterdam, and became Director of the

Laboratory for Experimental Internal Medicine at the Academic Medical Center in

Amsterdam in 1995.



"On behalf of the company's Board of Directors, leadership team and employees, I

would like to express our sincere gratitude to Harald for his enormous

contributions during the last decade of growth and transition at uniQure," added

Mr. Kapusta. "Dr. Petry's accomplishments include the establishment of a world

class research team, the identification of new gene therapy candidates,

development of new AAV serotypes and promoters and the creation of a successful

re-administration protocol. These accomplishments would not have been possible

without Harald's dedicated leadership, and we wish him the best as he retires

from uniQure."



Promotion of Christian Klemt to Chief Accounting Officer



Christian Klemt has been promoted from Global Controller to Chief Accounting

Officer. Since joining uniQure in 2015, Christian has transformed the Finance

and Accounting functions at uniQure, dramatically improved the internal control

environment and enhanced the financial planning and analysis functions.

Christian also oversaw the Company's transition to a domestic U.S. filer and

conversion to U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Christian holds a

Master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Muenster,

Germany and is qualified as a German Certified Public Accountant and Tax

Advisor.



Nominations of Mr. Madhavan Balachandran and Dr. Jeremy P. Springhorn to Board

of Directors



The Company announces the nominations of Mr. Madhavan Balachandran and Dr.

Jeremy P. Springhorn, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. An Extraordinary General

Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 for

purposes of considering their elections to the Board. As previously disclosed,

Will Lewis will be resigning from the Board of Directors effective at the EGM.



"I am very pleased to welcome Madhu and Jeremy, two seasoned and accomplished

executives, to our Board of Directors at this exciting time for uniQure," stated

Philip Astley-Sparke, chairman of uniQure's Board of Directors. "With the

additions of Madhu and Jeremy, we are increasing the breadth of strategic

leadership, industry experience and operational excellence on our Board of

Directors. On behalf of the full Board, I would like to thank Will for his

significant contributions to the Company over the past three years and Sander

for his contributions as a member of the Board. It has been a pleasure to serve

with both of them."



Mr. Balachandran is a pharmaceutical industry executive and has more than 40

years of experience in manufacturing and operations. He was previously with

Amgen Inc., where he served as Executive Vice President of Operations,

overseeing global operations and reporting directly to the CEO. Mr. Balachandran

held similar positions at Copley Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Burroughs Wellcome Co.

Mr. Balachandran holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from East

Carolina University, a Master's degree in Chemical Engineering from State

University of New York and a Bachelor's degree in Technology from Indian

Institute of Technology.



Dr. Springhorn is an industry veteran with 25 years of experience in leading

scientific, business development, and corporate strategy organizations. Dr.

Springhorn currently serves as Partner of Corporate Development with Flagship

Pioneering and was previously at Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., as Vice

President, Corporate Development. Dr. Springhorn holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry

and Molecular Biology from Louisiana State University Medical Center and a

Bachelor's degree in Chemistry and Biochemistry from Colby College.



Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)



As an inducement material to entering into employment with uniQure, the Company

will grant to Dr. McMillan, subject to approval by the Board of Directors at the

next regularly scheduled meeting, an option to purchase 150,000 ordinary shares

of the Company. The exercise price will be the closing ordinary share price on

the date of grant. The options shall vest over a four-year period, under which

25% of the shares will vest after 12 months of employment, with the remaining

shares vesting quarterly thereafter over the remaining 36-month period, subject

to the employee's continuous service. The stock options are subject to the terms

and conditions of the Company's 2014 Incentive Share Plan, as amended, and the

terms and conditions of the stock option agreement covering such grant.



About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with

potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated

technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary and partnered

gene therapies to treat patients with CNS, liver/metabolic and cardiovascular

diseases. www.uniQure.com



uniQure Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other

than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are

often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate,"

"expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to", "may," "plan," "potential,"

"predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and

on information available to management only as of the date of this press

release. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the

development of our gene therapy product candidates, the success of our

collaborations and the risk of cessation, delay or lack of success of any of our

ongoing or planned clinical studies and/or development of our product

candidates. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in

these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, without

limitation, risks associated with corporate reorganizations and strategic

shifts, collaboration arrangements, our and our collaborators' clinical

development activities, regulatory oversight, product commercialization and

intellectual property claims, as well as the risks, uncertainties and other

factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in uniQure's Quarterly Report

on Form 10-Q filed on May 9, 2017. Given these risks, uncertainties and other

factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking

statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking

statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.



