uniQure Announces Leadership Team Appointments and Nominations to its Board of Directors

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Aug. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)
-- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), a leader in human gene therapy and AAV
manufacturing, today announced new executive appointments to its Leadership Team
and nominations to its Board of Directors. These actions further uniQure's
expansion in the United States and add additional expertise in gene therapy
research, development, operations, manufacturing and commercial readiness.
Appointment of Scott McMillan, Ph.D., as Chief Operating Officer
Scott McMillan, Ph.D., joins uniQure with more than 25 years of biotechnology
experience in quality, process development, scale-up, technology transfer from
bench to commercial scale as well as manufacturing operations for a variety of
active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished drug products including small
molecules, proteins, antibodies and vaccines. Dr. McMillan will be responsible
for all current Good Manufacturing Process (cGMP) activities at uniQure and all
product development functions. He will be based in the Company's Lexington,
Massachusetts facility and will report to Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer
of uniQure.
"Scott brings to uniQure a strong track record of operational excellence that is
highly relevant for uniQure as we ramp up GMP production to support our pivotal
program in hemophilia B and advance our other gene therapy candidates into the
clinic," said Matt Kapusta. "Scott's broad experience in operations and
manufacturing will be instrumental as we further strengthen our leadership
position in the production of AAV-based gene therapies," he added.
Dr. McMillan served most recently as Senior Vice President of Quality and
Technical Operations at AMAG Pharmaceuticals where he also was a member of its
Executive Management Team. Dr. McMillan held similar positions at AVANT
Immunotherapeutics, Inc., and with Johnson Matthey Pharmaceutical Materials,
Inc. He earned a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from Georgia Institute of
Technology, a Master's degree in Economics and Bachelor's degree in Chemical
Engineering from the University of Delaware.
Appointment of Sander van Deventer, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer and
General Manager, Amsterdam
Sander van Deventer, a co-founder of uniQure and Board member since 2010, will
succeed Harald Petry, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer, effective immediately,
and report directly to Mr. Kapusta. Dr. van Deventer will also resign from the
Board of Directors upon the appointment by the shareholders of his replacement,
which is expected to occur on September 14, 2017.
"The addition of Sander to our executive team allows us to take full advantage
of his pioneering leadership and expertise in the field of gene therapy, as well
as intimate knowledge of uniQure's technology and pipeline," stated Mr. Kapusta.
"Sander shares our tireless commitment to deliver the promise of gene therapy to
patients, and I am truly delighted to continue working with him in this new
role. The breadth and depth of his experience will be invaluable as we advance
our programs and build a leading gene therapy product company."
Dr. van Deventer is currently Managing Partner at Forbion Capital Partners and
Professor of Translational Gastroenterology at Leiden University Medical Center
in Leiden. He is a trained internist and board-certified gastroenterologist. He
received a Ph.D. from the University of Amsterdam, and became Director of the
Laboratory for Experimental Internal Medicine at the Academic Medical Center in
Amsterdam in 1995.
"On behalf of the company's Board of Directors, leadership team and employees, I
would like to express our sincere gratitude to Harald for his enormous
contributions during the last decade of growth and transition at uniQure," added
Mr. Kapusta. "Dr. Petry's accomplishments include the establishment of a world
class research team, the identification of new gene therapy candidates,
development of new AAV serotypes and promoters and the creation of a successful
re-administration protocol. These accomplishments would not have been possible
without Harald's dedicated leadership, and we wish him the best as he retires
from uniQure."
Promotion of Christian Klemt to Chief Accounting Officer
Christian Klemt has been promoted from Global Controller to Chief Accounting
Officer. Since joining uniQure in 2015, Christian has transformed the Finance
and Accounting functions at uniQure, dramatically improved the internal control
environment and enhanced the financial planning and analysis functions.
Christian also oversaw the Company's transition to a domestic U.S. filer and
conversion to U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Christian holds a
Master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Muenster,
Germany and is qualified as a German Certified Public Accountant and Tax
Advisor.
Nominations of Mr. Madhavan Balachandran and Dr. Jeremy P. Springhorn to Board
of Directors
The Company announces the nominations of Mr. Madhavan Balachandran and Dr.
Jeremy P. Springhorn, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. An Extraordinary General
Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 for
purposes of considering their elections to the Board. As previously disclosed,
Will Lewis will be resigning from the Board of Directors effective at the EGM.
"I am very pleased to welcome Madhu and Jeremy, two seasoned and accomplished
executives, to our Board of Directors at this exciting time for uniQure," stated
Philip Astley-Sparke, chairman of uniQure's Board of Directors. "With the
additions of Madhu and Jeremy, we are increasing the breadth of strategic
leadership, industry experience and operational excellence on our Board of
Directors. On behalf of the full Board, I would like to thank Will for his
significant contributions to the Company over the past three years and Sander
for his contributions as a member of the Board. It has been a pleasure to serve
with both of them."
Mr. Balachandran is a pharmaceutical industry executive and has more than 40
years of experience in manufacturing and operations. He was previously with
Amgen Inc., where he served as Executive Vice President of Operations,
overseeing global operations and reporting directly to the CEO. Mr. Balachandran
held similar positions at Copley Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Burroughs Wellcome Co.
Mr. Balachandran holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from East
Carolina University, a Master's degree in Chemical Engineering from State
University of New York and a Bachelor's degree in Technology from Indian
Institute of Technology.
Dr. Springhorn is an industry veteran with 25 years of experience in leading
scientific, business development, and corporate strategy organizations. Dr.
Springhorn currently serves as Partner of Corporate Development with Flagship
Pioneering and was previously at Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., as Vice
President, Corporate Development. Dr. Springhorn holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry
and Molecular Biology from Louisiana State University Medical Center and a
Bachelor's degree in Chemistry and Biochemistry from Colby College.
Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
As an inducement material to entering into employment with uniQure, the Company
will grant to Dr. McMillan, subject to approval by the Board of Directors at the
next regularly scheduled meeting, an option to purchase 150,000 ordinary shares
of the Company. The exercise price will be the closing ordinary share price on
the date of grant. The options shall vest over a four-year period, under which
25% of the shares will vest after 12 months of employment, with the remaining
shares vesting quarterly thereafter over the remaining 36-month period, subject
to the employee's continuous service. The stock options are subject to the terms
and conditions of the Company's 2014 Incentive Share Plan, as amended, and the
terms and conditions of the stock option agreement covering such grant.
About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with
potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated
technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary and partnered
gene therapies to treat patients with CNS, liver/metabolic and cardiovascular
diseases. www.uniQure.com
uniQure Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other
than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are
often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate,"
"expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to", "may," "plan," "potential,"
"predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and
on information available to management only as of the date of this press
release. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the
development of our gene therapy product candidates, the success of our
collaborations and the risk of cessation, delay or lack of success of any of our
ongoing or planned clinical studies and/or development of our product
candidates. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in
these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, without
limitation, risks associated with corporate reorganizations and strategic
shifts, collaboration arrangements, our and our collaborators' clinical
development activities, regulatory oversight, product commercialization and
intellectual property claims, as well as the risks, uncertainties and other
factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in uniQure's Quarterly Report
on Form 10-Q filed on May 9, 2017. Given these risks, uncertainties and other
factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking
statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
