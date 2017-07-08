ObsEva SA to Hold Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results/Business Update Call on August 15, 2017 and Present at Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference in NYC on August 16, 2017

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -

ObsEva SA /

ObsEva SA to Hold Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results/Business Update Call on

August 15, 2017 and Present at Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference in NYC on

August 16, 2017

. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA - 07 August, 2017 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV),

a Swiss biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and

commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a

woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced that it will release

Second Quarter financial results the afternoon of Tuesday, August 15, 2017.

ObsEva management will host an investment community conference call at 5 p.m.

Eastern Time (11 p.m. Central European Time) on August 15, 2017 to discuss the

financial results and provide a corporate update.



Investors may participate by dialing (844) 419-1772 for U.S. callers and (213)

660-0921 for international callers, with conference ID: 56972196. Those

interested in listening to the conference call live via the internet may do so

by visiting the "Investors" page of the company's website at www.obseva.com and

clicking on the webcast link. A webcast replay will be available on the

"Investors" page of ObsEva's at www.obseva.com.



ObsEva will also be attending the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference taking

place in New York, at Le Parker Meridien, on August 15-16, 2017. Company

Management will be presenting on Wednesday August 16, 2017, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern

Time.



About ObsEva



ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical

development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions

that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic



in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-

stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating

endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving ART outcomes.

ObsEva is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the

ticker symbol "OBSV". For more information, please visit www.obseva.com.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical

facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be

identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "may", "plan," "potential,"

"will," and similar expressions, and are based on ObsEva's current beliefs and

expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding

the clinical development of ObsEva's pipeline. These statements involve risks

and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from

those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause

actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the

conduct of clinical trials, ObsEva's reliance on third parties over which it may

not always have full control, and other risks and uncertainties that are

described in the Risk Factors section of ObsEva's Annual Report on Form 20-F for

the year ended December 31, 2016, and other filings ObsEva makes with the SEC

from time to time. These documents are available on the Investors page of

ObsEva's website at http://www.obseva.com. Any forward-looking statements speak

only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available

to ObsEva as of the date of this release, and ObsEva assumes no obligation to,

and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a

result of new information, future events or otherwise.



###



Media Contact:

Liz Bryan

Spectrum Science

lbryan(at)spectrumscience.com

+1 202-955-6222 x252



CEO Office Contact:

Delphine Renaud

delphine.renaud(at)obseva.ch

+41 22 552 1550



Investor Contact:

Mario Corso

Senior Director, Investor Relations

mario.corso(at)obseva.com

+1 781-366-5726



Press Release:

http://hugin.info/157613/R/2125715/811375.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: ObsEva SA via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.obseva.ch/



PressRelease by

ObsEva SA

Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/07/2017 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 555512

Character count: 5242

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ObsEva SA

Stadt: Plan-les-Ouates





Number of hits: 37



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease