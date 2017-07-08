ObsEva SA to Hold Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results/Business Update Call on August 15, 2017 and Present at Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference in NYC on August 16, 2017

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA - 07 August, 2017 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV),
a Swiss biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and
commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a
woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced that it will release
Second Quarter financial results the afternoon of Tuesday, August 15, 2017.
ObsEva management will host an investment community conference call at 5 p.m.
Eastern Time (11 p.m. Central European Time) on August 15, 2017 to discuss the
financial results and provide a corporate update.
Investors may participate by dialing (844) 419-1772 for U.S. callers and (213)
660-0921 for international callers, with conference ID: 56972196. Those
interested in listening to the conference call live via the internet may do so
by visiting the "Investors" page of the company's website at www.obseva.com and
clicking on the webcast link. A webcast replay will be available on the
"Investors" page of ObsEva's at www.obseva.com.
ObsEva will also be attending the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference taking
place in New York, at Le Parker Meridien, on August 15-16, 2017. Company
Management will be presenting on Wednesday August 16, 2017, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern
Time.
About ObsEva
ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical
development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions
that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic
in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-
stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating
endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving ART outcomes.
ObsEva is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the
ticker symbol "OBSV". For more information, please visit www.obseva.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical
facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be
identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "may", "plan," "potential,"
"will," and similar expressions, and are based on ObsEva's current beliefs and
expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding
the clinical development of ObsEva's pipeline. These statements involve risks
and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from
those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause
actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the
conduct of clinical trials, ObsEva's reliance on third parties over which it may
not always have full control, and other risks and uncertainties that are
described in the Risk Factors section of ObsEva's Annual Report on Form 20-F for
the year ended December 31, 2016, and other filings ObsEva makes with the SEC
from time to time. These documents are available on the Investors page of
ObsEva's website at http://www.obseva.com. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available
to ObsEva as of the date of this release, and ObsEva assumes no obligation to,
and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Media Contact:
Liz Bryan
Spectrum Science
lbryan(at)spectrumscience.com
+1 202-955-6222 x252
CEO Office Contact:
Delphine Renaud
delphine.renaud(at)obseva.ch
+41 22 552 1550
Investor Contact:
Mario Corso
Senior Director, Investor Relations
mario.corso(at)obseva.com
+1 781-366-5726
