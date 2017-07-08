OpenNMT, the neural translation system developed by SYSTRAN and Harvard, distinguished at ACL 2017

Paris, August 7, 2017 - SYSTRAN, a software publisher specialized in machine

translation and natural language processing, announces that the joint research

and development between SYSTRAN and Harvard NLP on neural translation has been

distinguished at ACL 2017, the 55th World Conference of Experts in Computational

Linguistics. The article summarizing this research was awarded "Best Demo Paper

Runner-up". This rewards a commitment of more than six months by the SYSTRAN R&D

teams in Paris and recognizes the excellence of French research.



ACL is the world's leading meeting on research on automatic language processing.

This year, ACL is held in Vancouver from July 30 to August 4, 2017 and

highlights the latest advances in artificial intelligence applied to language

processing: neural translation, semantic analysis, automatic content generation.

This year, ACL has decided to reward, among others, research projects that are

distinguished by their excellence and their innovative character.





Open Neural Machine Translation, developed by SYSTRAN and Harvard, distinguished

at ACL



In the "Operational Systems" category, the OpenNMT system developed by SYSTRAN

and Harvard is one of the two finalist projects, ahead of dozens of other

innovative projects representing the elite of international research. OpenNMT is

an open source neural translation system, launched in December 2016, with

several hundred users and contributors from the academic and industrial world.

About twenty researchers, linguists and engineers from SYSTRAN's R&D center

based in Paris, are working on the development of this platform and enlivening



the user community.



An important step for SYSTRAN



The mastery of neuronal technology by SYSTRAN and the positive reception by the

market augurs very important development prospects. With GAFAM, embarking on the

development of similar solutions, SYSTRAN, always a forerunner, has already

obtained the recognition of the scientific community and is moving on to the

next stage. The company now wants to capitalize on these developments to open up

new possibilities, beyond machine translation, in other areas such as semantic

analysis, multimedia document processing, or language learning. To feed these

ambitious projects, SYSTRAN is currently recruiting experts to expand its R & D

department, particularly in the field of Artificial Intelligence.



Jean Senellart, recently promoted Global CTO of the SYSTRAN Group comments on

this distinction: "OpenNMT is at the crossroads of academic research and

industrial requirements in an Open source context. This recognition enhances the

work done by researchers, engineers and all of the user-contributors federated

through this project. In an Open source project, a constant and long-term

commitment is essential to gain the support of the community. It is this day-to-

day commitment by the SYSTRAN R&D teams in Paris that is now rewarded.

Nevertheless, the best is still ahead of us: in the months and years to come,

our customers will be able to benefit from the incredible potential offered by

these latest innovations. "











About SYSTRAN



SYSTRAN machine translation solutions enable companies to improve their

multilingual communication and productivity in many areas such as in-house

collaboration, Big Data management, monitoring, e-discovery, content management,

customer support, E-commerce and localization projects. With more than 140

language pairs available, SYSTRAN solutions, which are secure and customized in

every customer context, are used daily by many global companies, organizations

in the defense and security sector, and translation agencies.



Since its creation SYSTRAN has always been a pioneer in automatic language

processing and today offers the market a new generation of engines by exploiting

the latest advances offered by artificial neural networks and Deep Learning.



For more information, visit www.systrangroup.com and

http://blog.systransoft.com







Best Demo Paper Award photo:

http://hugin.info/141962/R/2125889/811481.jpeg



PR SYSTRAN ACL17:

http://hugin.info/141962/R/2125889/811480.pdf



Poster OpenNMT:

http://hugin.info/141962/R/2125889/811482.jpg







