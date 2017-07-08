(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
OpenNMT, the neural translation system developed by SYSTRAN and Harvard,
distinguished at ACL 2017,
the World Conference of Experts in Computational Linguistics
Paris, August 7, 2017 - SYSTRAN, a software publisher specialized in machine
translation and natural language processing, announces that the joint research
and development between SYSTRAN and Harvard NLP on neural translation has been
distinguished at ACL 2017, the 55th World Conference of Experts in Computational
Linguistics. The article summarizing this research was awarded "Best Demo Paper
Runner-up". This rewards a commitment of more than six months by the SYSTRAN R&D
teams in Paris and recognizes the excellence of French research.
ACL is the world's leading meeting on research on automatic language processing.
This year, ACL is held in Vancouver from July 30 to August 4, 2017 and
highlights the latest advances in artificial intelligence applied to language
processing: neural translation, semantic analysis, automatic content generation.
This year, ACL has decided to reward, among others, research projects that are
distinguished by their excellence and their innovative character.
Open Neural Machine Translation, developed by SYSTRAN and Harvard, distinguished
at ACL
In the "Operational Systems" category, the OpenNMT system developed by SYSTRAN
and Harvard is one of the two finalist projects, ahead of dozens of other
innovative projects representing the elite of international research. OpenNMT is
an open source neural translation system, launched in December 2016, with
several hundred users and contributors from the academic and industrial world.
About twenty researchers, linguists and engineers from SYSTRAN's R&D center
based in Paris, are working on the development of this platform and enlivening
the user community.
An important step for SYSTRAN
The mastery of neuronal technology by SYSTRAN and the positive reception by the
market augurs very important development prospects. With GAFAM, embarking on the
development of similar solutions, SYSTRAN, always a forerunner, has already
obtained the recognition of the scientific community and is moving on to the
next stage. The company now wants to capitalize on these developments to open up
new possibilities, beyond machine translation, in other areas such as semantic
analysis, multimedia document processing, or language learning. To feed these
ambitious projects, SYSTRAN is currently recruiting experts to expand its R & D
department, particularly in the field of Artificial Intelligence.
Jean Senellart, recently promoted Global CTO of the SYSTRAN Group comments on
this distinction: "OpenNMT is at the crossroads of academic research and
industrial requirements in an Open source context. This recognition enhances the
work done by researchers, engineers and all of the user-contributors federated
through this project. In an Open source project, a constant and long-term
commitment is essential to gain the support of the community. It is this day-to-
day commitment by the SYSTRAN R&D teams in Paris that is now rewarded.
Nevertheless, the best is still ahead of us: in the months and years to come,
our customers will be able to benefit from the incredible potential offered by
these latest innovations. "
About SYSTRAN
SYSTRAN machine translation solutions enable companies to improve their
multilingual communication and productivity in many areas such as in-house
collaboration, Big Data management, monitoring, e-discovery, content management,
customer support, E-commerce and localization projects. With more than 140
language pairs available, SYSTRAN solutions, which are secure and customized in
every customer context, are used daily by many global companies, organizations
in the defense and security sector, and translation agencies.
Since its creation SYSTRAN has always been a pioneer in automatic language
processing and today offers the market a new generation of engines by exploiting
the latest advances offered by artificial neural networks and Deep Learning.
For more information, visit www.systrangroup.com and
http://blog.systransoft.com
Contacts
Gaëlle BOU
Marketing & Communication Director
SYSTRAN
Phone: +33 (0)1 44 82 49 00
Email: gaelle.bou(at)systrangroup.com
Best Demo Paper Award photo:
http://hugin.info/141962/R/2125889/811481.jpeg
PR SYSTRAN ACL17:
http://hugin.info/141962/R/2125889/811480.pdf
Poster OpenNMT:
http://hugin.info/141962/R/2125889/811482.jpg
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SYSTRAN via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.systransoft.fr
Date: 08/07/2017 - 14:00
Language: English
News-ID 555513
Character count: 5689
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: SYSTRAN
Stadt: Paris
Number of hits: 51
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.