IIBA and Agile Alliance Release Version 2 of The Agile Extension to the BABOK Guide

Version 2 of the Agile Extension is the leading guide for effective agile

business analysis approach across all levels of an organization



Toronto, ON, Aug. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Institute of

Business Analysis(TM) (IIBA®), in partnership with Agile Alliance, released

Version 2 of the Agile Extension to the BABOK® Guide at AGILE2017, the largest

international gathering of Agilists. Version 2 of the Agile Extension contains

extensive revisions including new and updated techniques designed for agile

practitioners to maximize customer and business value across all levels of an

organization.



Version 2 provides a framework for agile business analysis that accelerates

learning and helps determine what is really needed to deliver actual customer

value. Agile techniques help practitioners maximize business value, rapidly

learn, adapt and respond to change, and reduce waste. The Agile Extension

fosters an understanding of how to use learning derived from stakeholder

feedback to continually improve the delivery process and produce value

constantly, in turn increasing the delivery of business value.



Introducing a multi-level rolling planning model, Version 2 helps practitioners,

teams, and organizations incorporate customer feedback to make changes and

deliver value fast. Version 2 features a description of the agile mindset that

enables practitioners to adapt quickly as customer needs change, ensuring that

value is always added.



"In fast paced and complex environments, an agile mindset is a competitive

advantage," said Kent McDonald, Founder, KBP Media and core team member for the

Agile Extension. "An agile mindset helps teams effectively deliver the right

things by focusing on small increments at a time and incorporating actionable

feedback, rather than performing the majority of the analysis up front."





Version 2 has evolved beyond software development and demonstrates how an agile

mindset can be applied to all domains and how any BABOK® Guidetask can be

performed in an agile context. In addition, the concept of three planning

Horizons - Strategy, Initiative and Delivery, helps practitioners understand

three different views of change within an organization.



"Whether you're a business analysis practitioner, team lead, or organizational

leader, learning to leverage an agile mindset will deliver the most efficient

and effective results for the business and the customer," said Shane Hastie,

former Director, Agile Alliance and Director of Agile Learning Programs at

ICAgile and core team member for the Agile Extension.



"The new extension will bring enormous value to the community. In today's

uncertain, highly competitive world, the Agile Extension Version 2 becomes your

foundational resource to help you sense, adapt and respond in ways that allow

you to create better business outcomes and deliver greater business value," said

Jas Phul, Director Product/IP Development with IIBA.



The Agile Extension to the BABOK® Guide will be available online for IIBA and

Agile Alliance Members in August 2017. It will be released for all audiences in

print for $44.99 USD and digital for $24.99, and will be available for

enterprise licensing in September 2017. For more information, visit

http://www.iiba.org/babok-guide/Agile-Extension-to-the-BABOK-Guide-IIBA.aspx.





About International Institute of Business Analysis (IIBA)



International Institute of Business Analysis(TM) (IIBA®) is a professional

association dedicated to helping the business analysis community create better

business outcomes. Through a global network, IIBA connects more than 29,000

Members and more than 300 Corporate Members and 120 Chapters. As the voice of

the business analysis community, IIBA supports the recognition of the profession

and discipline and works to maintain the global standard for the practices and

certification.



About Agile Alliance



Agile Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the concepts

of Agile software development as outlined in the Agile Manifesto. With nearly

38,000 members and subscribers around the globe, Agile Alliance is driven by the

principles of Agile methodologies and the value delivered to developers,

business and end users. Agile Alliance organizes and supports events to bring

the Agile community together on a global stage.



Ann Cain

International Institute of Business Analysis

1 866-789-4422 ext. 146

ann.cain(at)iiba.org



Pam Hughes

Agile Alliance

1 971-204-8989

pam.hughes(at)agilealliance.org









