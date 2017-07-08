IIBA and Agile Alliance Release Version 2 of The Agile Extension to the BABOK Guide

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Version 2 of the Agile Extension is the leading guide for effective agile
business analysis approach across all levels of an organization
Toronto, ON, Aug. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Institute of
Business Analysis(TM) (IIBA®), in partnership with Agile Alliance, released
Version 2 of the Agile Extension to the BABOK® Guide at AGILE2017, the largest
international gathering of Agilists. Version 2 of the Agile Extension contains
extensive revisions including new and updated techniques designed for agile
practitioners to maximize customer and business value across all levels of an
organization.
Version 2 provides a framework for agile business analysis that accelerates
learning and helps determine what is really needed to deliver actual customer
value. Agile techniques help practitioners maximize business value, rapidly
learn, adapt and respond to change, and reduce waste. The Agile Extension
fosters an understanding of how to use learning derived from stakeholder
feedback to continually improve the delivery process and produce value
constantly, in turn increasing the delivery of business value.
Introducing a multi-level rolling planning model, Version 2 helps practitioners,
teams, and organizations incorporate customer feedback to make changes and
deliver value fast. Version 2 features a description of the agile mindset that
enables practitioners to adapt quickly as customer needs change, ensuring that
value is always added.
"In fast paced and complex environments, an agile mindset is a competitive
advantage," said Kent McDonald, Founder, KBP Media and core team member for the
Agile Extension. "An agile mindset helps teams effectively deliver the right
things by focusing on small increments at a time and incorporating actionable
feedback, rather than performing the majority of the analysis up front."
Version 2 has evolved beyond software development and demonstrates how an agile
mindset can be applied to all domains and how any BABOK® Guidetask can be
performed in an agile context. In addition, the concept of three planning
Horizons - Strategy, Initiative and Delivery, helps practitioners understand
three different views of change within an organization.
"Whether you're a business analysis practitioner, team lead, or organizational
leader, learning to leverage an agile mindset will deliver the most efficient
and effective results for the business and the customer," said Shane Hastie,
former Director, Agile Alliance and Director of Agile Learning Programs at
ICAgile and core team member for the Agile Extension.
"The new extension will bring enormous value to the community. In today's
uncertain, highly competitive world, the Agile Extension Version 2 becomes your
foundational resource to help you sense, adapt and respond in ways that allow
you to create better business outcomes and deliver greater business value," said
Jas Phul, Director Product/IP Development with IIBA.
The Agile Extension to the BABOK® Guide will be available online for IIBA and
Agile Alliance Members in August 2017. It will be released for all audiences in
print for $44.99 USD and digital for $24.99, and will be available for
enterprise licensing in September 2017. For more information, visit
http://www.iiba.org/babok-guide/Agile-Extension-to-the-BABOK-Guide-IIBA.aspx.
-XX-
About International Institute of Business Analysis (IIBA)
International Institute of Business Analysis(TM) (IIBA®) is a professional
association dedicated to helping the business analysis community create better
business outcomes. Through a global network, IIBA connects more than 29,000
Members and more than 300 Corporate Members and 120 Chapters. As the voice of
the business analysis community, IIBA supports the recognition of the profession
and discipline and works to maintain the global standard for the practices and
certification.
About Agile Alliance
Agile Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the concepts
of Agile software development as outlined in the Agile Manifesto. With nearly
38,000 members and subscribers around the globe, Agile Alliance is driven by the
principles of Agile methodologies and the value delivered to developers,
business and end users. Agile Alliance organizes and supports events to bring
the Agile community together on a global stage.
