LiSS Firewall-Systems - European Concept without Backdoor

(PresseBox) - PresseBox) - LiSS appliances combine essential security functions in a single device. Sensitive corporate networks are optimally protected from viruses, hackers, unwanted email and web content.

Multi-level firewall

Stateful inspection

Intrusion detection

Virus scanner

VPN router

SPAM- and web content filtering

Https filter

The modular system provides customized solutions consisting of an optimal hardware platform and need-based compilation of functions. One VPN module is included in the security appliances by default. High availability can be achieved by combining two devices in failover mode. For higher requirement of performance and reliability, there is the possibility of clustering.

LiSS industrial series was developed specifically with application in the industrial environment in mind. The compact system works reliably in temperatures ranging from -40°C to 70°C. Through integrating optional mobile capabilities 3G/UMTS and 4G/LTE and a power supply ranging from 12 to 48 VDC self-contained operation is possible.

http://www.lantechcom.eu/cms/index.php/liss/





PressRelease by

Lantech Communications Europe GmbH

Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/07/2017 - 15:34

Language: English

News-ID 555518

Character count: 1303

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Lantech Communications Europe GmbH

Stadt: 07.08.2017 (PresseBox) - LiSS appliances combine essential security functions in a single device. S





Number of hits: 17



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease