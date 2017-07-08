A Closer Look at Dry Eye

(firmenpresse) - MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 08/07/17 -- (Family Features) Dry eye is a common and progressive condition affecting millions of Americans that can prevent them from doing the things they love, whether that's reading, watching movies or doing leisure activities like hiking or bike riding. Fortunately, dry eye symptoms can be treated with remedies such as over-the-counter eye drops.

Dry eye can be caused by a variety of factors. The first is the production of tears, which plays an important role in eye health by spreading across the cornea, keeping eyes lubricated and helping push away potentially harmful debris. Dry eye can occur when you don't produce enough tears, or the tears you do produce either evaporate rapidly or are of poor quality.

Numerous demographic and environmental factors can also contribute to dry eye, as well as the use of digital devices, air conditioning, heat blowers and fans. Certain health conditions like diabetes, thyroid-associated diseases and immune system disorders can also play a role, along with extended contact lens use, refractive eye surgery and certain medications.

The symptoms of dry eye can run the gamut from being a minor inconvenience to having a major impact on your daily life and favorite activities. The five key symptoms of dry eye include: dryness, irritation, grittiness, burning and stinging. Other indications may include itchiness, tired eyes, blurred vision, excess tears and redness.

One way to help restore moisture to the tear film and reduce the effects of dry eye is with a fast-acting, over-the-counter eye drop like Rohto Dry-Aid, formulated with Liquidshield technology, which works on all three layers of the tear film to mimic a stable, natural tear, while providing soothing relief for up to 12 hours.

"Dry eye sufferers can enjoy their daily lives with Rohto Dry-Aid, which delivers all-day relief from irritating and distracting dry eye symptoms in a refreshing, non-blurring eye drop," said Erick Estrada, Senior Director of Marketing at The Mentholatum Company, which makes Rohto Dry-Aid.

If your dry eye symptoms persist and you find yourself using lubricant eye drops several times a day, consult your eye doctor as this may be an indication you have chronic dry eye.

