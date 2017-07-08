Unitas Global Named to 2017 CRN Fast Growth 150 List

Unitas Places #6 as List Recognizes Thriving Solution Providers in the IT Channel

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/07/17 -- , a leading enterprise hybrid cloud solution provider, announces today that it has been listed as number six on the 2017 Fast Growth 150 list by , a brand of . The list is CRN's annual ranking of North American-based technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants with gross sales of at least $1 million that have experienced significant economic growth over the past two years.

"At Unitas Global, our first priority is to deliver the highest quality cloud services available to meet global enterprises' needs," explains Patrick Shutt, CEO, Unitas Global. "As a result of this dedication, our company has experienced fantastic growth in recent years, which is a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication of the Unitas Global team. We are honored to be included on CRN's 2017 Fast Growth 150 list and look forward to building upon this momentum for years to come."

"We are excited at Unitas to be a part of the CRN's 2017 Fast Growth 150 list," adds Grant Kirkwood, Co-Founder and CTO, Unitas Global. "Responding to the technological and global demand as enterprises migrate to hybrid cloud has allowed us to achieve our rapid growth."

Achieving revenue growth of 186% CAGR over the last four years, Unitas Global provides clients with custom, highly secure, fully managed cloud-based IT environments that are simple to consume. By transferring daily infrastructure operations to Unitas Global, clients can focus internal IT resources on their business-centric initiatives.

"The companies on CRN's 2017 Fast Growth 150 list are thriving in what is now a very tumultuous, demanding IT channel climate," says Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "This remarkable group of solution providers has successfully adapted to a landmark industry shift away from the traditional VAR business model to a more services-driven approach, outpacing competitors and emerging as true channel leaders. We congratulate each of the Fast Growth 150 honorees and look forward to their continued success."

The Fast Growth 150 list is highlighted in the August issue of CRN and can be viewed online at .

For more information about Unitas Global, visit

Unitas Global is a leading provider of enterprise hybrid cloud solutions. The Unitas Enterprise Hybrid Cloud solution provides clients with custom, highly secure, and dedicated cloud-based IT environments that are easy-to-consume, fully managed, and backed by an end-to-end SLA, guaranteeing application uptime. By offloading day-to-day infrastructure operations to Unitas Global, our clients are able to refocus and optimize their internal IT resources toward their business-centric initiatives. Unitas is headquartered in Los Angeles, with clients and locations spanning the globe. For more information, please visit .

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

