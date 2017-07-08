Stone Restoration Simplified

"Stone restoration can be overwhelming and unknown territory for consumers," said Heaven Sent Floor Care's owner, Ken Albrecht. "As a member of our community that provides stone services, it is also our responsibility to provide solutions. We truly hope this information will do that."

(firmenpresse) - Heaven Sent Floor Care has released an online article which alerts consumers as to what to look for when seeking natural stone restoration or even something more mundane such as a [Dallas travertine tile floor cleaning company](http://www.heavensentfloorcare.com/travertine-restoration-dallas-plano/cleaning-travertine/). Ken Albrecht continues to speak out about the wealth of misinformation that is circulated on the Internet and even by so-called professionals in the industry.



Thanks to Ken Albrecht's in-depth knowledge of the subject and his almost uncanny ability to diagnose and solve problems, as well as his unorthodox and creative approach to stone refinishing and preservation his company has excelled in serving his community . Mr. Albrecht had the distinct honor to be trained by the renown, Maurizio Bertoli ("MB"). MB was arguably the foremost stone expert and recognized on both a national and international level.



Ken chose to share the link for those that are interested in being more savvy consumers when it comes having some level of stone care services performed in their home or business. See [Marble Floor Refinishing Dallas](https://goo.gl/ZjVR3w)



Mr. Albrecht related a recent project Heaven Sent Floor Care worked on. He commented the client had interviewed a franchise company that cleans, seals and polishes tile and natural stone. Her neighbor cautioned her that she had similar problems with her stone from a different tile cleaning company. Ken immediately diagnosed the potential problems the other company proposed and the short-term effects their proposed course of action would provide.



Heaven Sent Floor Care performed what is referred to as [light travertine floor restoration for this Frisco couple](https://goo.gl/maps/s22R6oTDCdy). The pictures were amazing as was the review Ken provided to show. Aside from being a top rated stone restoration and maintenance company, Heaven Sent Floor Care is also a leader in industry education. Ken regularly publishes high quality content on stone maintenance, stone restoration, among other things.





