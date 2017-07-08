Advantech & Kostec Accelerate Healthcare Innovation with New Line of Medical Grade Monitors

State-of-the-Art Offerings Provide for Surgical and Diagnostic Precision

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/07/17 -- , an industry-leading computing platform, service and solution provider, recently acquired a 60 percent stake in South Korea's dominant medical monitor company, Kostec. Leveraging the company's strategic assets and utilizing its own renowned industrial experience and professional imaging techniques, the combined entity, Advantech Kostec is pleased to launch its first KT-Series of medical grade monitors, specifically manufactured for healthcare professionals and medical applications.

Combining Advantech's superlative industrial computing proficiencies with professional imaging techniques and expertise, the new Advantech Kostec KT-Series line is designed for precision and maximum patient safety. The monitors are built for high-quality imaging with various sizes of full high definition (Full HD) and 4K ultra-high definition (UHD) resolution monitors.

"This portfolio of technologically advanced medical monitors will enable the delivery of superior outcomes for healthcare providers," said Ween Niu, general manager, Advantech. "The Advantech Kostec suite of products defines excellence in the industry."

With DICOM Part 14 standard and 14-bit Look-Up Table (LUT) support, KT-Series medical monitors ensure precise representation of grayscale images. Utilizing Backlight Leveling Technology (BLT), the monitors maintain their brightness at the previously calibrated maximum luminance level (L'max) and consistently match the Just Noticeable Difference (JND) level for image quality at each luminance step. These development improvements reduce backlight warm-up time and extend the lifecycle of the unit. Additionally, Hybrid Gamma Encoding (HGE) technology meets the demand for simultaneous monitoring of colors and monochrome images on the same screen, which is a critical factor for doctor reviews in the operating room.

There are four variations of monitors including the KT-E240, KT-E270 and KT-E320, which come in widescreen sizes ranging from 24 to 32 inches, with flexible customization options that can be easily configured. With their innovative slim design, KT-Series medical monitors offer multiple I/O ports, which position them as an excellent solution for physician reviews anywhere in the hospital.

The KT-D190 is most utilized for radiology applications, including Pixelworks DNX (Digital Natural Expression) technology. KT-D190 is 19 inches wide and can be easily placed without occupying excess space. A built-in front sensor hidden behind the front bezel, allows the monitor to measure brightness levels and read color temperatures for automated self-calibration to the DICOM Part 14 standard. Advantech Kostec KT-Series Monitors are available for order now. To obtain more information about the products and their available optional accessories, please visit: .

Read more about Advantech Kostec here: .

Founded in 1983, Advantech is a leader in providing trusted, innovative embedded and automation products and solutions. Recently ranked a top 100 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) company; with a portfolio of over 1,000 products and a network of more than 8,000 talented people working in 92 major cities worldwide, Advantech offers a comprehensive Internet of Things (IoT) portfolio, customer-centric design services and global logistics support. Renowned for developing and manufacturing high-quality, high-performance hardware and software computing components as well as complete platforms for more than 30 years, the billion-dollar company collaborates closely with select partners across a diverse range of market sectors, including: medical and biotech, government and defense, transportation, retail, broadcasting, networking, digital signage, automotive and utilities. Advantech also provides edge-to-cloud solutions for a wide array of applications -- driving smart cities, smart factories and the advancement of industrial and commercial IoT -- while achieving the collective corporate vision of enabling an intelligent planet. For more information, visit .

Comments on this PressRelease