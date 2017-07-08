Biometric ID Provider BIO-key International Hosts Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call Tuesday, August 15th at 10:00 am ET

(firmenpresse) - WALL, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 08/07/17 -- . (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of biometric software and hardware solutions for secure and convenient user authentication, will host a conference call to review its Q2 2017 results, business progress and outlook on Tuesday, Aug 15th at 10:00 am ET. Results will be issued on Monday, Aug. 14th after the market closes.

Participating on the call will be Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO, Cecilia Welch, CFO and Barbara Rivera, COO.

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication as our easy to use biometric solutions enable convenient and secure access to information and financial transactions. We eliminate passwords, PINs tokens and cards and make it easy for enterprises and consumers to secure their devices as well as information in the cloud. Our premium finger scanning devices such as , , and SidePass offer market leading quality, performance and price. Now you can BIO-key your world!

