Korean Television Dramas and All Items Korean Invading the Philippines

It was bound to happen. The growing reputation of Korean Television dramas inside the Philippines coupled together with the mass migration of Koreans towards the country was bound to influence the entertainment market in far more ways than 1. Lately, the local airwaves happen to be dominated by Korean pop (Kpop) music particularly by those of the Wonder Girls and 2NE1.



And part of the Kpop group 2NE1 is Sandara Park, who utilized to be one of the most famous celebrities inside the Philippines. Presently, Boys Over Flowers is arguably the favourite tv show by Filipinos right now. The ladies have fallen in appreciate with all the members of your Korean F4, specifically Lee Min-ho and Kim Bum.



So it was inevitable that there could be some tie ups in between Korean actors and Filipina actresses. A industrial starring Lee Min-ho and Sandara Park was released in Korea nearly a month ago. The advertisement for OB's Cass Beer featured a kissing scene involving the two celebrities which produced thousands of Filipinos turn green with envy.



And just a couple of weeks back Kim Bum came for the Philippines in order to shoot a series of RC Cola commercials with regional celebrity Maja Salvador. The set of commercials which can be scheduled for release quickly will have a romantic theme. It seems as if this is only the beginning of tie-ups amongst the two countries, at the least within the entertainment business.



Some even say that a Korean invasion is currently taking place inside the country. You will find a lot more Koreans studying in Philippine schools and universities. Korean magazines are now out there in nearby bookstores and their music is now being sold in record shops. Several grocery shops and restaurants have been opened by Koreans also.



Probably it is only a matter of time before they get started becoming heads of regional firms and also the like-maybe even surpassing the results of your Chinese inside the nation. Only time will tell. But for now we ought to just appreciate all the Korean Tv Dramas and music our hearts need.





