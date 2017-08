Freddie Mac Issues Dodd-Frank Stress Test Results

(firmenpresse) - MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/07/17 -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today issued the company's stress test results for the severely adverse scenario conducted under FHFA's rule implementing the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.

Dodd-Frank requires certain financial companies with more than $10 billion in assets to perform annual stress tests to assess capital adequacy. Freddie Mac's test summary can be found on the company's website, .

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at , Twitter and Freddie Mac's blog .

