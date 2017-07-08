/ Commercial & Investment Banking


Freddie Mac Issues Dodd-Frank Stress Test Results

ID: 555538
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/07/17 -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today issued the company's stress test results for the severely adverse scenario conducted under FHFA's rule implementing the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.

Dodd-Frank requires certain financial companies with more than $10 billion in assets to perform annual stress tests to assess capital adequacy. Freddie Mac's test summary can be found on the company's website, .

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at , Twitter and Freddie Mac's blog .



Keywords (optional):

federal-home-loan-mortgage-corporation, fhlmc, freddie-mac, mortgage-interest-rates,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 08/07/2017 - 18:00
Language: English
News-ID 555538
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Freddie Mac
Stadt: MCLEAN, VA


Number of hits: 78

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Commercial & Investment Banking




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H


I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z