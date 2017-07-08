Freddie Mac Issues Dodd-Frank Stress Test Results

(firmenpresse) - MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/07/17 -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today issued the company's stress test results for the severely adverse scenario conducted under FHFA's rule implementing the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.
Dodd-Frank requires certain financial companies with more than $10 billion in assets to perform annual stress tests to assess capital adequacy. Freddie Mac's test summary can be found on the company's website, .
