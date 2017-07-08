Nordic American Offshore (NYSE:NAO) - Press release from Nordic American Tankers Limited.

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Hamilton, Bermuda, August 7, 2017
For the interest it may have, below is a press release from Nordic American
Tankers Limited (NAT) that was announced today. NAT owns 22.6% of the NAO common
shares.
Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) - 2Q2017 Earnings Report. NAT is a
strong company with focus on results, shareholders, customers and dividend which
is paid for the 80(th) time.
Hamilton, Bermuda, August 7, 2017
NAT continues to enjoy the advantages of a homogeneous Suezmax
fleet. Operationally, strategically and financially, NAT and its worldwide
customers and shareholders benefit from having 30 identical vessels on the water
with excellent quality. Average Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") for 2Q2017 was
about $16,100 per day per vessel. The Company maintains among the lowest cash
break-even levels in the tanker industry, totalling about $11,500 per day per
vessel, including financial charges and cash G&A costs. Our policy of paying
dividends every quarter remains unchanged, with the amount, of course, varying
with conditions in the tanker industry. As an example, an average of $30,000
per day per vessel could give the basis for a dividend of about $2.00 per year.
Going forward, NAT wishes to consider a more diversified capital structure,
including bond financing and other instruments.
NAT has a unique business model. Therefore, it is wrong to compare NAT with
others in the tanker industry (so-called "peers").
In the following we highlight important NAT facts:
1. The NAT Total Return[1] is at the top among listed shipping companies. Total
Return is the stock price plus the dividend reinvested in the stock - a
correct expression of value creation. The table below shows the development
of our Total Return since we received our first vessels in 1997. A
shareholder paying $15.21 per share in October 1997, today has $63.84 per
share which is an increase of about 325%. Additionally, the shareholder also
has the value of the stock. The unlevered internal rate of return (IRR) is
7.6% - compounded based on the share price of end July 2017. Earnings per
share (EPS) does not take account of risk and may be a deceptive measure.
2. The average dividend yield for the same period is about 12%. The dividend
yield can be compared with the interest on deposits you get at the bank.
3. We indicated in our message to shareholders of May 29, 2017 that the 2Q2017
would be lower than in 1Q2017 ($22,700/day). The average daily TCE achieved
by NAT was $16,100 per day per vessel for 2Q2017.
The direction of NAT cannot be meaningfully assessed based on a period of 90
days only.
For 2Q2017 NAT declared a dividend July 21, 2017 with a value of about $0.15 per
share, consisting of two components;
a) a cash dividend of $ 0.10 per share and
b) a portion of the shares that NAT owns in Nordic American Offshore Ltd.
("NAO"), equivalent to $0.05 per NAT share.
Payment of the cash dividend and the distribution of shares are expected to be
on or about August 31, 2017 to shareholders of record August 14, 2017. NAT
will distribute one NAO share per 24.4 NAT shares. NAT will not distribute
fractional NAO shares. Fractional shares will be compensated by a cash dividend
based on the NAO closing price on July 20, 2017, which was $1.22.
Before the distribution of NAO shares to NAT shareholders, NAT owns 22.6% of the
NAO common shares and the NAT Chairman & CEO and his immediate family own 10.8%
of the common shares of NAO. Over the last three weeks, a significant
improvement in the Platform Supply Vessel (PSV) market has taken place. We are
cautious in predicting the future.
NAT is scheduled to take delivery of three Suezmax newbuildings during the
second half of 2018. An amount equivalent to 30% was paid cash on contract
signature. The balance of $116m for the three ships will be paid at the time of
delivery. NAT has under review a financing arrangement for these three
newbuildings.
The size of its fleet allows NAT to reap immediate and sizeable profits when the
tanker market improves. At this time, NAT has several TC arrangements with major
oil companies.
The NAT stock has significant liquidity, allowing investors to buy and sell
shares whenever they wish.
Financial Information
We refer to page 4 in this report where details on Earnings per share, the
Company's Adjusted Net Operating Earnings[2], and other financial information
are disclosed.
NAT continues to maintain a strong balance sheet with low net debt[3] and is
focusing on keeping a low financial risk. At the end of 2Q2017, the Company had
net debt of about [$321m] or about [$10.7m] per vessel based on a 30 vessels
fleet.
World Economy and the Tanker Market
The development of the world economy affects the tanker industry and the demand
for oil. A low oil price is positive for the tanker industry. The strength of
the Far Eastern economies, including China and India, is often underestimated by
observers in the Western world. NAT is active in the Far East and does business
with major oil companies in the area.
The Suezmax fleet of the world (excl. shuttle tankers) counts 478 vessels at the
end of 2Q2017, following an increase of 17 vessels in the 2(nd) quarter of 2017.
The current orderbook of Suezmax tankers stands at 62 vessels from now to the
end of 2018. This represents about 13% of the Suezmax fleet. Slippage and
cancellations may take place, thereby reducing the orderbook. 2016 saw a fleet
growth of 6.0% with no scrapping of vessels.
The supply of tanker tonnage is inelastic in the short term. When there are too
many ships in an area, rates tend to go down. When there is scarcity of ships,
rates tend to go up. As a matter of policy we do not predict short term spot
tanker rates which may be expected to be volatile. Going forward, we believe
that NAT is well positioned.
Corporate Governance/Conflict of Interests
It is vital for NAT to ensure that there is no conflict of interests among
shareholders, management, affiliates and related parties. Interests must be
aligned. From time to time in the shipping industry, we see that questionable
transactions take place which are not in harmony with sound corporate governance
principles, both as to transparency and related party aspects. We have zero
tolerance for corruption.
Strategy going forward
Our objective is to have a strategy that is flexible and has benefits in both a
strong tanker market and a weak one. In an improved market, higher earnings and
dividends can be expected and vice versa.
Our dividend policy should continue to enable us to achieve a competitive cash
yield.
Our fleet of 30 more or less identical vessels is valuable for our customers.
NAT is firmly committed to protecting its underlying earnings and dividend
potential. We shall endeavor to safeguard and further strengthen this position
in a deliberate, predictable and transparent way.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking
statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe
harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage
companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-
looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals,
strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other
statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.
The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this
cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words
"believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan,"
"potential," "will," "may," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar
expressions identify forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various
assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions,
including without limitation, our management's examination of historical
operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from
third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when
made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant
uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and
are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish
these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to
update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ
materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the
strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including
fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker
market, as a result of changes in OPEC's petroleum production levels and world
wide oil consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including
bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels,
availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and
regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from
pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political
conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or
political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other
important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the
Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the prospectus
and related prospectus supplement, our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and our
reports on Form 6-K.
Contacts:
Herbjørn Hansson, Chairman & CEO
Nordic American Tankers Limited
Tel: +1 866 805 9504 or +47 90 14 62 91
Turid M. Sørensen, CFO & EVP
Nordic American Tankers Limited
Tel: +47 33 42 73 00 or +47 90 57 29 27
Gary J. Wolfe
Seward & Kissel LLP
New York, USA
Tel: +1 212 574 1223
www.nat.bm
[1] Total Return is defined as stock price plus dividend, assuming dividends are
reinvested in the stock.
[2]Adjusted Net Operating Earnings is an important dimension in the shipping
industry. It is a non-GAAP measure. Please see later in this announcement for a
reconciliation of Adjusted Net Operating Earnings to Net Operating Earnings
(Loss).
[3] Net Debt is working capital, less long term debt, adjusted for deposits paid
for the three newbuildings, divided by 30 vessels
2nd Quarter 2017 Result:
