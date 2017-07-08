Nordic American Offshore (NYSE:NAO) - Press release from Nordic American Tankers Limited.

Link to the complete 2nd Quarter 2017 report:

http://hugin.info/159489/R/2125963/811523.pdf



Hamilton, Bermuda, August 7, 2017



For the interest it may have, below is a press release from Nordic American

Tankers Limited (NAT) that was announced today. NAT owns 22.6% of the NAO common

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) - 2Q2017 Earnings Report. NAT is a

strong company with focus on results, shareholders, customers and dividend which

is paid for the 80(th) time.



Hamilton, Bermuda, August 7, 2017



NAT continues to enjoy the advantages of a homogeneous Suezmax

fleet. Operationally, strategically and financially, NAT and its worldwide

customers and shareholders benefit from having 30 identical vessels on the water

with excellent quality. Average Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") for 2Q2017 was

about $16,100 per day per vessel. The Company maintains among the lowest cash

break-even levels in the tanker industry, totalling about $11,500 per day per

vessel, including financial charges and cash G&A costs. Our policy of paying

dividends every quarter remains unchanged, with the amount, of course, varying

with conditions in the tanker industry. As an example, an average of $30,000

per day per vessel could give the basis for a dividend of about $2.00 per year.

Going forward, NAT wishes to consider a more diversified capital structure,

including bond financing and other instruments.



NAT has a unique business model. Therefore, it is wrong to compare NAT with

others in the tanker industry (so-called "peers").



In the following we highlight important NAT facts:



1. The NAT Total Return[1] is at the top among listed shipping companies. Total

Return is the stock price plus the dividend reinvested in the stock - a



correct expression of value creation. The table below shows the development

of our Total Return since we received our first vessels in 1997. A

shareholder paying $15.21 per share in October 1997, today has $63.84 per

share which is an increase of about 325%. Additionally, the shareholder also

has the value of the stock. The unlevered internal rate of return (IRR) is

7.6% - compounded based on the share price of end July 2017. Earnings per

share (EPS) does not take account of risk and may be a deceptive measure.



Link to the graph:



2. The average dividend yield for the same period is about 12%. The dividend

yield can be compared with the interest on deposits you get at the bank.



3. We indicated in our message to shareholders of May 29, 2017 that the 2Q2017

would be lower than in 1Q2017 ($22,700/day). The average daily TCE achieved

by NAT was $16,100 per day per vessel for 2Q2017.



The direction of NAT cannot be meaningfully assessed based on a period of 90

days only.



For 2Q2017 NAT declared a dividend July 21, 2017 with a value of about $0.15 per

share, consisting of two components;



a) a cash dividend of $ 0.10 per share and

b) a portion of the shares that NAT owns in Nordic American Offshore Ltd.

("NAO"), equivalent to $0.05 per NAT share.



Payment of the cash dividend and the distribution of shares are expected to be

on or about August 31, 2017 to shareholders of record August 14, 2017. NAT

will distribute one NAO share per 24.4 NAT shares. NAT will not distribute

fractional NAO shares. Fractional shares will be compensated by a cash dividend

based on the NAO closing price on July 20, 2017, which was $1.22.



Before the distribution of NAO shares to NAT shareholders, NAT owns 22.6% of the

NAO common shares and the NAT Chairman & CEO and his immediate family own 10.8%

of the common shares of NAO. Over the last three weeks, a significant

improvement in the Platform Supply Vessel (PSV) market has taken place. We are

cautious in predicting the future.



NAT is scheduled to take delivery of three Suezmax newbuildings during the

second half of 2018. An amount equivalent to 30% was paid cash on contract

signature. The balance of $116m for the three ships will be paid at the time of

delivery. NAT has under review a financing arrangement for these three

newbuildings.



The size of its fleet allows NAT to reap immediate and sizeable profits when the

tanker market improves. At this time, NAT has several TC arrangements with major

oil companies.



The NAT stock has significant liquidity, allowing investors to buy and sell

shares whenever they wish.



Financial Information



We refer to page 4 in this report where details on Earnings per share, the

Company's Adjusted Net Operating Earnings[2], and other financial information

are disclosed.



NAT continues to maintain a strong balance sheet with low net debt[3] and is

focusing on keeping a low financial risk. At the end of 2Q2017, the Company had

net debt of about [$321m] or about [$10.7m] per vessel based on a 30 vessels

fleet.



World Economy and the Tanker Market



The development of the world economy affects the tanker industry and the demand

for oil. A low oil price is positive for the tanker industry. The strength of

the Far Eastern economies, including China and India, is often underestimated by

observers in the Western world. NAT is active in the Far East and does business

with major oil companies in the area.



The Suezmax fleet of the world (excl. shuttle tankers) counts 478 vessels at the

end of 2Q2017, following an increase of 17 vessels in the 2(nd) quarter of 2017.



The current orderbook of Suezmax tankers stands at 62 vessels from now to the

end of 2018. This represents about 13% of the Suezmax fleet. Slippage and

cancellations may take place, thereby reducing the orderbook. 2016 saw a fleet

growth of 6.0% with no scrapping of vessels.



The supply of tanker tonnage is inelastic in the short term. When there are too

many ships in an area, rates tend to go down. When there is scarcity of ships,

rates tend to go up. As a matter of policy we do not predict short term spot

tanker rates which may be expected to be volatile. Going forward, we believe

that NAT is well positioned.



Corporate Governance/Conflict of Interests



It is vital for NAT to ensure that there is no conflict of interests among

shareholders, management, affiliates and related parties. Interests must be

aligned. From time to time in the shipping industry, we see that questionable

transactions take place which are not in harmony with sound corporate governance

principles, both as to transparency and related party aspects. We have zero

tolerance for corruption.



Strategy going forward



Our objective is to have a strategy that is flexible and has benefits in both a

strong tanker market and a weak one. In an improved market, higher earnings and

dividends can be expected and vice versa.



Our dividend policy should continue to enable us to achieve a competitive cash

yield.



Our fleet of 30 more or less identical vessels is valuable for our customers.



NAT is firmly committed to protecting its underlying earnings and dividend

potential. We shall endeavor to safeguard and further strengthen this position

in a deliberate, predictable and transparent way.



Link to the graph:





CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking

statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe

harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage

companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-

looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals,

strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other

statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.



The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this

cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words

"believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan,"

"potential," "will," "may," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar

expressions identify forward-looking statements.



The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various

assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions,

including without limitation, our management's examination of historical

operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from

third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when

made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant

uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and

are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish

these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to

update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,

future events or otherwise.



Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ

materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the

strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including

fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker

market, as a result of changes in OPEC's petroleum production levels and world

wide oil consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including

bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels,

availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and

regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from

pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political

conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or

political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other

important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the

Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the prospectus

and related prospectus supplement, our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and our

reports on Form 6-K.





Contacts:



Herbjørn Hansson, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Limited

Tel: +1 866 805 9504 or +47 90 14 62 91



Turid M. Sørensen, CFO & EVP

Nordic American Tankers Limited

Tel: +47 33 42 73 00 or +47 90 57 29 27







Gary J. Wolfe

Seward & Kissel LLP

New York, USA

Tel: +1 212 574 1223





www.nat.bm



[1] Total Return is defined as stock price plus dividend, assuming dividends are

reinvested in the stock.

[2]Adjusted Net Operating Earnings is an important dimension in the shipping

industry. It is a non-GAAP measure. Please see later in this announcement for a

reconciliation of Adjusted Net Operating Earnings to Net Operating Earnings

(Loss).

[3] Net Debt is working capital, less long term debt, adjusted for deposits paid

for the three newbuildings, divided by 30 vessels



2nd Quarter 2017 Result:

2nd Quarter 2017 Result:







