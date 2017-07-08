Hexagon Composites awarded new major order in Iraq

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Hexagon Composites' subsidiary Hexagon Ragasco has received a new major order

for LPG cylinders from Gas Filling Company (GFC) at a total value of around USD

15 million (approximately NOK 120 million). Deliveries are scheduled to commence

in fourth quarter of 2017 and continue through first quarter of 2018.



With this order, Iraq is expanding its already large fleet of composite LPG

cylinders for the domestic market.



"The Middle East is an important market for us. The region continues to invest

in lightweight composite cylinders that will help to make domestic use of LPG

safer and more user-friendly," says Skjalg S. Stavheim, Managing Director of

Hexagon Ragasco.



For more information:

Skjalg S. Stavheim, Managing Director, Hexagon Ragasco AS

Mobile: +47 977 95 565 | skjalg.stavheim(at)hexagonragasco.com



David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele(at)hexagon.no



Solveig Maria Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA

Phone: +47 906 34 977 | solveig.saether(at)hexagon.no





About Gas Filling Company (GFC)

Gas Filling Company (GFC), one of the Iraqi Ministry of Oil companies, is

responsible for the filling and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in

Iraq. The company plays an important role in supplying the Iraqi market with

LPG.



About Hexagon Composites Group

Hexagon Ragasco is the world's leading manufacturer of composite LPG cylinders

with more than 12 million units in commercial use. The high-volume, highly

automated production facility in Raufoss, Norway is the most advanced of its

kind world-wide. Hexagon Ragasco's products are unique and provide many

advantages over traditional steel cylinders in terms of safety and user-

friendliness.



Hexagon Ragasco is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hexagon Composites ASA, a



leading global supplier of composite pressure cylinders for gas applications.

Hexagon Composites ASA is a publicly listed company with its headquarters in

Aalesund, Norway.



For additional information, please visit: www.hexagon.no



Follow us on Twitter: (at)HexagonASA





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Hexagon Composites ASA via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.hexagon.no



PressRelease by

Hexagon Composites ASA

Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/07/2017 - 18:39

Language: English

News-ID 555540

Character count: 2915

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Hexagon Composites ASA

Stadt: Ã lesund





Number of hits: 91



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease