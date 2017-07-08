/ Investment Opinion


New Look Vision Group Inc. to Hold Second Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/07/17 -- New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSX: BCI) ("New Look") announced today that it will present its second quarter results for 2017 during a conference call on Friday, August 11th , 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EDT for the financial community. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call. The Press Release and the Management's Discussion & Analysis will be posted SEDAR () and also on its own website ().

As of July 31st, 2017, New Look had 13,624,123 Class A common shares issued and outstanding. New Look is a leader in the eye care industry in Eastern Canada having a network of 227 corporate stores mainly under the New Look, Vogue Optical and Greiche & Scaff banners and laboratory facilities using state-of-the-art technologies.

Contacts:
New Look Vision Group Inc.
Lise Melanson
(514) 877-4119



