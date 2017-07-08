Semblant Appoints Former Henkel Executive Mark Popovich as Chief Strategy Officer

(firmenpresse) - SCOTTS VALLEY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/07/17 -- Semblant, the global leader in innovating and deploying protective nanomaterials for the electronics industry, has appointed experienced technology principal Mark Popovich as Chief Strategy Officer. Popovich, most recently Corporate Vice President and Global Head of Business Development at Henkel Adhesive Technologies, joins Semblant as it expands its protective nanocoating technology across the electronic device markets.

"We are delighted to add someone of Mark's caliber and industry experience to our leadership team," stated Simon McElrea, Semblant CEO. "Over the past year, we have made significant progress on our primary goals of expanding our smartphone waterproofing business, particularly in China, and advancing into new product markets. Mark's industry knowledge and broad experience in growing materials and electronics businesses worldwide allows us to further capitalize on immediate and longer-term opportunities."

"Semblant is already a proven provider of commercially available, environmental protective nanocoatings. We have a unique opportunity to expand our market share in providing protective coatings for the rapidly growing mobile device segment, as well as a large opportunity in other verticals," said Popovich. "Semblant also has a robust pipeline of innovation with a range of environmentally sustainable nanocoatings, tailorable to end-use applications. I'm excited to join the leadership team at this stage of rapid growth, and I look forward to helping bring this exceptional technology to businesses and consumers around the world."

Recognized as the by the Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100, Semblant specializes in the manufacture of advanced waterproofing nanocoatings for electronic devices. The company has invested over US$5 million in its Chinese infrastructure over the first six months of 2017, and is now engaged with 9 of the top 10 worldwide smartphone makers with its solution, a technology that invisibly shields the inner components of mobile phones from corrosion, moisture, dust and dirt.

Following the success of MobileShield, Semblant recently introduced its newest nanocoating solution, . The solution provides electronics manufacturers with a reworkable, protective shield for devices at the semiconductor, printed circuit board and packaging level, replacing traditional, bulky and expensive coatings with a significantly more advanced protective technology. The launch marks an important expansion into new industries for Semblant, which has earmarked the semiconductor manufacturing, automotive, data and energy storage as prime markets to benefit from CircuitShield.

Semblant is the global leader in innovating and deploying protective nanomaterials in the electronics industry. The company's unique nanoshield nanotechnology solutions, backed by a broad range of fundamental patents, have been designed specifically to protect electronic devices from liquid ingress, corrosion and many other forms of damage. This saves the industry billions of dollars each year in return and repair costs. Semblant's nanocoatings are also environmentally friendly and release no hazardous materials in the manufacturing process. The company provides solutions to the mobile phone, wearable, enterprise computing, network infrastructure, medical device, automotive and space/military/aerospace markets, as well as the printed circuit board and semiconductor/semiconductor packaging industries.

For more information, visit us at , on or on .

Nick Richardson



Kiterocket (for Semblant)

+1 480 409 0775





More information:

http://www.semblant.com



PressRelease by

Semblant

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/07/2017 - 19:08

Language: English

News-ID 555543

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Semblant

Stadt: SCOTTS VALLEY, CA





Number of hits: 95



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease