Local Business Publicity Service Now Available in MontrÃ©al, Outremont and Westmount

MontrÃ©al, QuÃ©bec-based OODA SEO, an online marketing specialist launched their local business booster initiative. This innovative service leverages the authority of sites with a large number of high-quality external links and helps local businesses boost their online reputation in the eyes of Google and customers.

(firmenpresse) - OODA SEO, an online marketing service based in Montral, Qubec, has launched a local business publicity service. This new initiative focuses on Montral, Outremont and Westmount businesses and helps them to gain greater visibility and exposure using high authority websites and news sites.



More information is available at https://oodaseo.com.



Just released, the new online marketing service increases local business leads and generates more customers by informing more people about each business and the services or products that it offers. This innovative service uses organic online lead generation and reputation management as well as syndication services to boost business exposure.



By leveraging the authority of sites with a large number of high-quality external links, also known as the top end of Domain Authority (DA), OODA SEO helps local businesses to boost their online reputation in the eyes of Google and customers. Plus, this service maximizes return on investment and levels the playing field. As such, the new marketing service is affordable, effective and helps small businesses to compete with larger entities.



Overall, the new business online marketing service gives local business greater access to media coverage, which they may not otherwise get. Combined with search engine optimization techniques, this online marketing strategy delivers results.



Specializing in search engine optimization and online marketing, OODA SEO assists businesses to outpace their competition on Google and to attract more customers. Offering a free consultation and website analysis, along with an honest assessment of changes, OODA SEO improves rankings and supercharges businesses.



When asked about the new local business marketing service Lu Gravelle, founder and CEO of OODA SEO said, It's important to use the internet and local search engines right, because they can deliver more customers to businesses. However, search engine optimization and online marketing are unfamiliar to many people as they don't know where to start. We help businesses overcome this obstacle with a service free of technical jargon, so business owners understand exactly how we can help them get real-world results.





To find out more about OODA SEO and their local business marketing service, visit the link above.





More information:

http://https://oodaseo.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

OODA SEO

https://oodaseo.com

PressRelease by

OODA SEO

Requests:

OODA SEO

https://oodaseo.com

+1-514-418-0605

442 Rue Saint Gabriel, Suite 100-119

MontrÃ©al

Canada

Date: 08/08/2017 - 04:00

Language: English

News-ID 555547

Character count: 2707

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: OODA SEO

Ansprechpartner: Lu Gravelle

Stadt: MontrÃ©al

Telefon: +1-514-418-0605



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 07/08/2017



Number of hits: 100



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease