Travelodge Opens Second Hotel in Hong Kong

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/07/17 -- A consortium comprising SGX-listed ICP Ltd and a real estate private equity fund has acquired Butterfly on Hollywood, a 148-room midscale hotel primely located in the Central district of Hong Kong. From September 2017 onwards, the hotel will be rebranded as and be operated by , a wholly owned subsidiary of ICP Ltd.

Situated at the intersection of Hollywood Road and Possession Street, the hotel sits conveniently in the heart of Hong Kong Island between Central and Sheung Wan. Its proximity to numerous tourist attractions and multiple offices in the Central Business District makes the hotel an ideal choice for both business and leisure travellers.

Guests staying at Travelodge Central, Hollywood Road will be able to experience both traditional culture and the modern vibes of the city right at their doorstep. Antique dealers, dried goods vendors and the famous Man Mo Temple are located alongside artisanal cafes, modern art galleries and the unique PMQ design hub. Guests can easily spend an afternoon visiting colonial-style chic boutiques and fashionable restaurants nearby, then taking a 15-minute walk to Lai Kwai Fong, Hong Kong's renowned dining and entertainment district, at nightfall.

With the Sheung Wan MTR Station just a 7-minute walk from the hotel, guests enjoy excellent transport connectivity to all parts of the city. For shopping enthusiasts, a short taxi ride will bring them to many of Hong Kong's largest and most popular malls such as The Landmark, Prince's Building and IFC Mall.

Designed around the key principles of convenience and comfort, the rooms of Travelodge Central, Hollywood Road are thoughtfully designed with large panel windows to maximize natural sunlight as well as ample space for guests to lounge or work within the privacy of the rooms. Travellers can easily stay connected on-the-go with our Handy smartphones, which provide unlimited 3G connectivity outside of the hotel as well as free international and local calls.

Mr. Stephen Burt, Chairman of Travelodge Hotels Asia, commented, "Travelodge Central, Hollywood Road is a great addition to our fast growing network of Travelodge hotels in Asia, following the launch of two hotels in Bangkok and Pattaya last month. The opening of our second hotel in Hong Kong signals our confidence that the market continues to be a key business and leisure destination despite the headwind in recent years. We are optimistic about the outlook of the Hong Kong hotel operating environment, which we believe has bottomed out and is now well on its way to bouncing back to the 2013/2014 levels. As we strengthen our footprint in Hong Kong and Thailand, our development pipeline is strong and we expect further brand penetration in the near future in other markets such as Singapore, Malaysia and Japan.

Mr. Aw Cheok Huat, Chairman of ICP Ltd, added "We are delighted to make the group's maiden hotel investment in Hong Kong. We have co-invested with a very strong institutional partner that has a tremendous track record in value-add real estate investments in the region. Our financial commitment to this deal outlines our philosophy of having skin in the game and ensuring alignment of interests with the groups that we work with. We will continue to pursue hotel acquisitions in Asia for rebranding to Travelodge as we are confident in the brand and our management team's ability to provide significant operational value-add to hotel assets and repositioning such hotels to optimize room rate, profitability and guest experience. This will ultimately drive enhanced property valuation and returns to our co-investors and shareholders."

For more information or reservations, please visit or email .

The Travelodge brand in Asia is centred around the guest and providing the essentials for a home away from home. Being a limited service brand, Travelodge hotels in Asia focus on delivering the optimal stay experience through thoughtful design to maximize the space in the room and ensuring essential conveniences to the guest.

-- Our hotels are located where the action is for business and leisure guests and is usually within minutes of multiple major transportation hubs.

-- Vending machines stocked with daily essentials and a self-service laundromat all conveniently located within the hotel ensure that guests have everything they need, anytime they need it.

-- Stay connected with loved ones and seamlessly work on-the-go anywhere in the hotel.

-- Be assured of the best available rates when booking via . With this Best Rate Guarantee, our guests can spend more time planning their trip instead of comparing prices across different websites.

-- Travel like a local with handpicked attractions for your destination from our website.

-- Members enjoy instant benefits such as 10% off all room bookings, early check-in and late check-out, all without the hassle of accumulating points. Register for free at to enjoy instant rewards today!

Travelodge is recognized worldwide as a leading brand in the midscale limited service segment. Globally there are 1,000 Travelodge-branded hotels across North America, Europe, Australasia and Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, Travelodge Hotels (Asia), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SGX-listed ICP Ltd, is responsible for the development of Travelodge hotels in Asia. TLA has successfully launched the Travelodge brand in Hong Kong and Thailand, and is currently looking to further the brand's presence throughout Asia via multiple options including acquisition, lease, management, master franchise, franchise and joint ventures.

For further information, please visit .

Follow or tag us on social media at the following:



Facebook:

Instagram:

Twitter:

Image Available:

Cindy Neo

()



Joey Ong

()





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3160807



PressRelease by

Travelodge Hotels Asia

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/08/2017 - 02:00

Language: English

News-ID 555548

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Travelodge Hotels Asia

Stadt: HONG KONG, CHINA





Number of hits: 96



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease