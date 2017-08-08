New Book Release: Water Variations by Michaela Mosmüller

Munich, August 8, 2017: The new book titled "Water Variations, published by Quilt around the World in collaboration with the Austrian textile artist and author Michaela Mosmüller, offers a great source of inspiration for textile surface design.

Water Variations - Inspiration for Textile Surface Design by Michaela Mosmüller

(firmenpresse) - This 96-page book, printed by Books on Demand GmbH, is dedicated to the textile translations of different aspects of the element water. Detailed step-by-step tutorials offer an exciting and entertaining approach to textile surface design for beginners. At the same time, advanced quilters find lots of inspiration for their own experiments in the unusual and unconventional techniques.



The author Michaela Mosmüller has been experimenting intensively with textile surface design techniques for many years and has been working as a freelance artist and lecturer in her Austrian home Marbach an der Donau since 2008. Her quilts are regularly shown at exhibitions and competitions across Europe and the USA. Her extraordinary works are also always enriching the international community projects of Quilt around the World.



Details:



Title: Water Variations  Inspiration for Textile Surface Design

Author: Michaela Mosmüller

Publisher: Quilt around the World GmbH

Printer: Books on Demand GmbH

1st Edition May 22, 2017

Language: English

Paperback: 96 pages

ISBN- 978-3-7431-2678-7



The book can be ordered for 22.90 Euro plus shipping from the Quilt around the World web shop. For each copy sold directly via Quilt around the World, 1 Euro will be donated to the international humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF).





More information:

http://http://www.quilt-around-the-world.com/en/content/water-variations-inspiration-textile-surface-design



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Quilt around the World GmbH, headquartered in Munich, was founded in 2010 and provides an innovative, independent and international online portal for patchwork and quilting.



At www.quilt-around-the-world.com quilters and other textile enthusiasts will find many sources for inspiration and comprehensive information on patchwork, quilting, and other forms of textile crafts. Online activities and international community quilt projects unite quilt friends around the globe. Besides quilt patterns and tutorials, there are interviews with quilt artists, book and product reviews as well as travel reports for international quilting destinations available online. All articles are published in English and German.



PressRelease by

Quilt around the World GmbH

Requests:

Quilt around the World GmbH

Gross-Nabas-Str. 3

D-81827 Munich, Germany



Contact:



Anke B . Calzada, Media Relations

Phone.: +49 (0) 8161-787 14 18

media(at)quilt-around-the-world.com



Date: 08/08/2017 - 08:09

Language: English

News-ID 555551

Character count: 1688

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Quilt around the World GmbH

Ansprechpartner: Anke B. Calzada

Stadt: Munich

Telefon: +49 (0) 8161-787 14 18



Meldungsart: Produktankündigung

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 08.08.2017



Number of hits: 89



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease