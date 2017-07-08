Mimecast Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
* Total revenue of $58.2 million grew 40% yoy on a GAAP basis and 43% in
constant currency
* Added 900 new customers. Total customers 27,300 globally
* Revenue retention rate of 111%
* Gross profit percentage of 74%
* GAAP EPS of $(0.03) per basic and diluted share, Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 per
basic and diluted share
WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast
Limited (NASDAQ:MIME), a leading email and data security company, today
announced financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017.
"Notable in our first quarter was the evolving threat landscape. We responded
with Sync and Recover, a service to enable fast recovery in the event
omnipresent attackers are successful in penetrating an organization," stated
Peter Bauer, CEO of Mimecast.
Mimecast's CFO Peter Campbell noted, "Continued strong retention and upsell as
well as sales to new customers have helped us deliver another strong quarter. We
are pleased with our performance to date as we drive both top and bottom line
growth."
First Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights
* Revenue: GAAP revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was $58.2 million, an
increase of 40% compared to $41.5 million of GAAP revenue in the first
quarter of 2017. Revenue on a constant currency basis increased 43% compared
to the first quarter of 2017.
* Customers: Added 900 net new customers in the first quarter of 2018. We now
serve over 27,300 organizations globally.
* Revenue Retention Rate: Revenue retention rate was 111% in the first quarter
of 2018, up from 110% in the first quarter of 2017.
* Gross Profit Percentage: Gross profit percentage was 74% in the first
quarter of 2018, up from 73% in the first quarter of 2017.
* GAAP Net Loss: GAAP net loss was $1.9 million, or $(0.03) per basic and
diluted share, based on 56.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding.
* Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $5.1 million, representing an Adjusted
EBITDA margin of 9% up from 4.5% in the first quarter of 2017.
* Non-GAAP Net Income: Non-GAAP net income was $0.4 million, or $0.01 per
share, based on 60.6 million diluted shares outstanding.
* Free Cash Flow and Cash: Mimecast generated $3.9 million of free cash flow
in the first quarter of 2018. Cash and investments as of June 30, 2017 were
$119.2 million.
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this press
release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided
in the financial tables included at the end of this press release. An
explanation of these measures and how they are calculated is also included below
under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
First Quarter 2018 Business Highlights
* Introduced Sync & Recover for Exchange and Office 365, an add-on to our
archiving service that lets customers simplify the recovery of mail server
data in the event of loss or corruption. Sync & Recover offers streamlined
point-and-click recovery of email, personal folders, calendars and contacts.
* Sales of Targeted Threat Protection increased during the first quarter.
More than 11,500 customers now use the service, representing 42% of our
customers.
* A total of 24% of customers used Mimecast in conjunction with
Microsoft® Office 365(TM) during the first quarter compared to 21% in the
fourth quarter of 2017. More than 6,500 customers of all sizes have selected
Mimecast to enhance their security, archive their data, and to provide
uptime assurance for their Office 365 investments.
* CRN Intelligence (a division of CRN UK at Incisive Media) ranked Mimecast
first in "Overall Service in Security" in their 2017 Vendor Report. The
report consisted of two hundred respondents from UK-based VARs, solutions
integrators, MSPs, hosting/ cloud specialists and distributors
Mimecast North America partnered with Insight (NASDAQ:NSIT) to go-to-market with
Mimecast's security, archiving and continuity cloud services. The partnership
provides comprehensive email management in one fully-integrated service.
Business Outlook
Mimecast is providing guidance for the second quarter and fiscal year 2018.
Second Quarter 2018 Guidance:
For the Second quarter of 2018, constant currency revenue growth is expected to
be in the range of 33% to 34% and revenue is expected to be in the range of
$59.7 million to $60.3 million. Our guidance is based on exchange rates as of
July 31, 2017 and includes an estimated positive impact of $0.7 million
resulting from the weakening of the U.S. dollar compared to the prior year.
Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter is expected to be in the range of $5.0
million to $6.0 million.
Full Year 2018 Guidance:
For the full year 2018, revenue is expected to be the range of $246.8 million to
$252.1 million or 30% to 33% revenue growth in constant currency. Foreign
exchange rate fluctuations are positively impacting this guidance by an
estimated $3.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of
$20.1 million to $22.1 million.
GAAP net (loss) income is the most comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA.
Adjusted EBITDA differs from GAAP net (loss) income in that it excludes
depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, interest income
and interest expense, the provision for income taxes and foreign exchange
(expense) income. Mimecast is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the
ultimate outcome of these exclusions without unreasonable effort. Therefore,
Mimecast has not provided guidance for GAAP net (loss) income or a
reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net (loss)
income.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
Mimecast will host a conference call to discuss these financial results for
investors and analysts at 4:30 pm EDT (UTC-04:00) on August 7, 2017. To access
the conference call, dial (844) 815-2878 for the U.S. and Canada and (615)
800-6885 for international callers and enter conference ID# 54306993. The call
will also be webcast live on the investor relations section of the Company's
website http://investors.mimecast.com. An audio replay of the call will be
available two hours after the live call ends by dialing (855) 859-2056 for U.S.
and Canada or (404) 537-3406 for international callers, and entering passcode
ID# 54306993. In addition, an archive of the webcast will be available on the
investor relations section of the company's
website http://investors.mimecast.com.
About Mimecast Limited
Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) makes business email and data safer for more than
27,300 customers and millions of employees worldwide. Founded in 2003, the
Company's next-generation cloud-based security, archiving and continuity
services protect email, and deliver comprehensive email risk management in a
single, fully-integrated subscription service. Mimecast reduces email risk and
the complexity and cost of managing the array of point solutions traditionally
used to protect email and its data. For customers that have migrated to cloud
services like Microsoft® Office 365(TM), Mimecast mitigates single vendor
exposure by strengthening security coverage, combating downtime and improving
archiving.
Mimecast and the Mimecast logo are registered trademarks of Mimecast. All other
third party marks and logos contained in this press release are the property of
their respective owners.
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release regarding management's future expectations,
beliefs, intentions, goals, strategies, plans or prospects, including, without
limitation, the statements relating to the future success of new products,
including Sync & Recover, and Mimecast's future financial performance on both a
GAAP and non-GAAP basis under the heading "Business Outlook" above, may
constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. All
statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could
be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words
"predicts," "plan," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "goal," "target,"
"estimate," "potential," "may," "might," "could," "see," "seek," "forecast," and
similar words. Mimecast intends all such forward-looking statements to be
covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained
in Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors including those risks, uncertainties and factors
detailed in Mimecast's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a
result of such risks, uncertainties and factors, Mimecast's actual results may
differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements discussed
in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Mimecast is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and assumes no
obligations to update the information included in this press release or revise
any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We have provided in this release financial information that has not been
prepared in accordance with GAAP. We use these non-GAAP financial measures
internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to
investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing
operational performance. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial
measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing
operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other
companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial
measures to investors.
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a
substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with
GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP
financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures
provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.
Revenue Constant Currency Growth Rate. We believe revenue constant currency
growth rate is a key indicator of our operating results. We calculate revenue
constant currency growth rate by translating revenue from entities reporting in
foreign currencies into U.S. dollars using the comparable foreign currency
exchange rates from the prior fiscal period. To determine projected revenue
growth rates on a constant currency basis for the second quarter and full year
2018, expected revenue from entities reporting in foreign currencies will be
translated into U.S. dollars using the comparable prior year period's monthly
average foreign currency exchange rates.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and
Adjusted EBITDA margin are key indicators of our operating results. We define
Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income, adjusted to exclude: depreciation and
amortization, share-based compensation expense, interest income and interest
expense, the provision for income taxes and foreign exchange (expense) income
predominantly related to the elimination of intercompany balances. We define
Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA over revenue in the period.
Non-GAAP net income. We define non-GAAP net income as net (loss) income less
share-based compensation expense and the related income tax effects of excluding
share-based compensation expense. We consider this non-GAAP financial measure to
be a useful metric for management and investors because it excludes the effect
of share-based compensation expense and related income tax effects so that our
management and investors can compare our recurring core business net results
over multiple periods. There are a number of limitations related to the use of
non-GAAP net income versus net (loss) income calculated in accordance with GAAP.
For example, as noted above, non-GAAP net income excludes share-based
compensation expense and related income tax effects. In addition, the components
of the costs that we exclude in our calculation of non-GAAP net income may
differ from the components that our peer companies exclude when they report
their non-GAAP results of operations. Management compensates for these
limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts
excluded from non-GAAP net income and evaluating non-GAAP net income together
with net (loss) income calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Free cash flow. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating
activities minus capital expenditures. We consider free cash flow to be a
liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors
about the amount of cash generated by the business that, after the acquisition
of property and equipment, can be used for strategic opportunities, including
investing in our business, and strengthening the balance sheet. Analysis of free
cash flow facilitates management's comparisons of our operating results to
competitors' operating results. A limitation of using free cash flow versus the
GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities as a means for
evaluating our company is that free cash flow does not represent the total
increase or decrease in the cash balance from operations for the period because
it excludes cash used for capital expenditures during the period. Management
compensates for this limitation by providing information about our capital
expenditures on the face of the cash flow statement and in the liquidity and
capital resources discussion included in our annual and quarterly reports filed
with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
MIMECAST LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
June 30,
-----------------------
2017 2016
---------- ----------
Revenue $ 58,158 $ 41,460
Cost of revenue 15,252 11,339
---------- ----------
Gross profit 42,906 30,121
---------- ----------
Operating expenses
Research and development 7,921 5,149
Sales and marketing 27,559 21,463
General and administrative 8,537 6,456
---------- ------------
Total operating expenses 44,017 33,068
---------- ------------
Loss from operations (1,111 ) (2,947 )
Other income (expense)
Interest income 239 67
Interest expense (31 ) (107 )
Foreign exchange (expense) income (540 ) 4,096
---------- ------------
Total other income (expense), net (332 ) 4,056
---------- ------------
(Loss) income before income taxes (1,443 ) 1,109
Provision for income taxes 457 865
---------- ------------
Net (loss) income $ (1,900 ) $ 244
---------- ------------
Net (loss) income per ordinary share
Basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.00
---------- ------------
Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.00
---------- ------------
Weighted-average number of ordinary shares
outstanding:
Basic 56,292 54,287
Diluted 56,292 57,655
MIMECAST LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
As of June As of March
30, 31,
2017 2017
-------------- ---------------
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,989 $ 51,319
Short-term investments 53,223 60,347
Accounts receivable, net 40,834 44,358
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,064 10,054
-------------- ---------------
Total current assets 165,110 166,078
Long-term investments 7,013 -
Property and equipment, net 49,756 32,009
Intangible assets, net 3,290 1,590
Goodwill 5,373 5,363
Other assets 844 312
-------------- ---------------
Total assets $ 231,386 $ 205,352
-------------- ---------------
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable $ 6,626 $ 3,558
Accrued expenses and other current
liabilities 21,969 20,713
Deferred revenue 86,642 84,159
Current portion of capital lease
obligations 970 233
Current portion of long-term debt 1,260 1,725
-------------- ---------------
Total current liabilities 117,467 110,388
Deferred revenue, net of current portion 13,094 11,189
Long-term capital lease obligations 2,640 245
Construction financing lease obligation 9,433 -
Other non-current liabilities 2,204 1,538
-------------- ---------------
Total liabilities 144,838 123,360
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares, $0.012 par value,
300,000,000 shares authorized; 56,797,767
and 55,901,996 shares issued and
outstanding at June 30, 2017 and
March 31, 2017, respectively 682 671
Additional paid-in capital 189,947 183,752
Accumulated deficit (96,021 ) (94,017 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,060 ) (8,414 )
-------------- ---------------
Total shareholders' equity 86,548 81,992
-------------- ---------------
Total liabilities and shareholders'
equity $ 231,386 $ 205,352
-------------- ---------------
MIMECAST LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three months ended June
30,
-------------------------
2017 2016
----------- -----------
Operating activities
Net (loss) income $ (1,900 ) $ 244
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net
cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 3,609 2,764
Share-based compensation expense 2,646 2,043
Provision for doubtful accounts 30 20
Loss on disposal of fixed assets - 2
Other non-cash items 84 25
Excess tax benefits related to exercise of share
options - (466 )
Unrealized currency loss (gain) on foreign
denominated transactions 383 (3,817 )
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable 4,399 2,128
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 436 1,496
Other assets (6 ) -
Accounts payable 1,276 1,993
Deferred revenue 2,244 2,450
Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,563 ) 425
----------- -----------
Net cash provided by operating activities 11,638 9,307
Investing activities
Purchases of investments (15,531 ) -
Maturities of investments 15,500 -
Purchases of property, equipment and capitalized
software (7,730 ) (5,586 )
----------- -----------
Net cash used in investing activities (7,761 ) (5,586 )
Financing activities
Proceeds from exercises of share options 3,445 1,014
Excess tax benefits related to exercise of share
options - 466
Payments on debt (533 ) (1,293 )
----------- -----------
Net cash provided by financing activities 2,912 187
Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash 881 (1,390 )
----------- -----------
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 7,670 2,518
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 51,319 106,140
----------- -----------
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 58,989 $ 108,658
----------- -----------
Key Performance Indicators
In addition to traditional financial metrics, such as revenue and revenue growth
trends, we monitor several other non-GAAP financial measures and non-financial
metrics to help us evaluate growth trends, establish budgets, measure the
effectiveness of our sales and marketing efforts and assess operational
efficiencies. The key performance indicators that we monitor are as follows:
Three months ended June
30,
-------------------------
2017 2016
------------
(dollars in thousands)
Gross profit percentage 74 % 73 %
Revenue constant currency growth rate (1) 43 % 32 %
Revenue retention rate (2) 111 % 110 %
Total customers (3) 27,300 19,900
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 5,144 $ 1,860
_____________
(1) Adjusted EBITDA and revenue constant currency growth rates are non-GAAP
measures. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and revenue constant currency
growth rates to the nearest comparable GAAP measures, see "Reconciliation of
Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
(2) We calculate our revenue retention rate by annualizing constant currency
revenue recorded on the last day of the measurement period for only those
customers in place throughout the entire measurement period. We include add-on,
or upsell, revenue from additional employees and services purchased by existing
customers. We divide the result by revenue on a constant currency basis on the
first day of the measurement period for all customers in place at the beginning
of the measurement period. The measurement period is the trailing twelve months.
The revenue on a constant currency basis is based on the average exchange rates
in effect during the respective period.
(3) Reflects the customer count on the last day of the period rounded to the
nearest hundred customers. We define a customer as an entity with an active
subscription contract as of the measurement date. A customer is typically a
parent company or, in a few cases, a significant subsidiary that works with us
directly.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following table presents a reconciliation of revenue growth rate, as
reported to revenue constant currency growth rate:
Three months ended
June 30,
-----------------------
2017 2016
------------ ----------
(dollars in
thousands)
Reconciliation of Revenue Constant Currency Growth
Rate:
Revenue, as reported $ 58,158 $ 41,460
Revenue year-over-year growth rate, as reported 40 % 24 %
Estimated impact of foreign currency fluctuations 3 % 8 %
Revenue constant currency growth rate 43 % 32 %
The following table presents a reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted
EBITDA:
Three months ended June 30,
-----------------------------------
2017 2016
------------------ --------------
(in thousands)
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:
Net (loss) income $ (1,900 ) $ 244
Depreciation and amortization 3,609 2,764
Interest (income) expense, net (208 ) 40
Provision for income taxes 457 865
Share-based compensation expense 2,646 2,043
Foreign exchange expense (income) 540 (4,096 )
-------------- --------------
Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,144 $ 1,860
-------------- --------------
The following table presents a reconciliation of Net (loss) income to Non-GAAP
net income (in thousands, except per share amounts):
Three months ended
June 30,
-----------------------
2017 2016
------------ ----------
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income:
Net (loss) income $ (1,900 ) $ 244
Share-based compensation expense 2,646 2,043
Provision for income taxes 334 22
---------- ----------
Non-GAAP net income $ 412 $ 2,265
---------- ----------
Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share - basic 0.01 0.04
---------- ----------
Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share - diluted 0.01 0.04
---------- ----------
Weighted-average number of ordinary shares used in
computing Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share:
Basic 56,292 54,287
Diluted 60,563 57,655
The following table presents a reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating
activities to Free Cash Flow (in thousands):
Three months ended
June 30,
-----------------------
2017 2016
------------ ----------
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow:
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 11,638 $ 9,307
Purchases of property, equipment and capitalized
software (7,730 ) (5,586 )
---------- ----------
Free Cash Flow $ 3,908 $ 3,721
---------- ----------
Share-based compensation expense for the three months ended June 30, 2017 and
2016 (in thousands):
Three months ended
June 30,
---------------------
2017 2016
----------- ---------
Cost of revenue $ 206 $ 170
Research and development 682 372
Sales and marketing 948 973
General and administrative 810 528
--------- ---------
Total share-based compensation expense $ 2,646 $ 2,043
--------- ---------
Revenue Constant Currency Growth Rate reconciliation (dollars in millions):
Three months ended June 30,
--------------------------------
%
2017 2016 Change
--------- --------- --------
Total revenue as reported $ 58.2 $ 41.5 40 %
Estimated impact of foreign currency
fluctuations 3 %
Total revenue constant currency growth rate 43 %
Exchange rate for period
USD 1.000 1.000
ZAR 0.076 0.067
GBP 1.280 1.434
AUD 0.755 0.746
Mimecast Social Media Resources
- LinkedIn: Mimecast
- Facebook: Mimecast
- Twitter: (at)Mimecast
- Blog: Challenging Complexity
Press Contact
Alison Raymond Walsh
Press(at)Mimecast.com
617-393-7126
Investor Contact
Robert Sanders
Investors(at)Mimecast.com
617-393-7074
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Mimecast Limited via GlobeNewswire
Date: 08/07/2017 - 22:10
Language: English
News-ID 555552
Character count: 38486
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Mimecast Limited
Stadt: London
Number of hits: 77
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.