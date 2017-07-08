Mimecast Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

* Total revenue of $58.2 million grew 40% yoy on a GAAP basis and 43% in

constant currency

* Added 900 new customers. Total customers 27,300 globally

* Revenue retention rate of 111%

* Gross profit percentage of 74%

* GAAP EPS of $(0.03) per basic and diluted share, Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 per

basic and diluted share



WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast

Limited (NASDAQ:MIME), a leading email and data security company, today

announced financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017.



"Notable in our first quarter was the evolving threat landscape. We responded

with Sync and Recover, a service to enable fast recovery in the event

omnipresent attackers are successful in penetrating an organization," stated

Peter Bauer, CEO of Mimecast.



Mimecast's CFO Peter Campbell noted, "Continued strong retention and upsell as

well as sales to new customers have helped us deliver another strong quarter. We

are pleased with our performance to date as we drive both top and bottom line

growth."



First Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights



* Revenue: GAAP revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was $58.2 million, an

increase of 40% compared to $41.5 million of GAAP revenue in the first

quarter of 2017. Revenue on a constant currency basis increased 43% compared

to the first quarter of 2017.

* Customers: Added 900 net new customers in the first quarter of 2018. We now

serve over 27,300 organizations globally.

* Revenue Retention Rate: Revenue retention rate was 111% in the first quarter

of 2018, up from 110% in the first quarter of 2017.

* Gross Profit Percentage: Gross profit percentage was 74% in the first

quarter of 2018, up from 73% in the first quarter of 2017.

* GAAP Net Loss: GAAP net loss was $1.9 million, or $(0.03) per basic and



diluted share, based on 56.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding.

* Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $5.1 million, representing an Adjusted

EBITDA margin of 9% up from 4.5% in the first quarter of 2017.

* Non-GAAP Net Income: Non-GAAP net income was $0.4 million, or $0.01 per

share, based on 60.6 million diluted shares outstanding.

* Free Cash Flow and Cash: Mimecast generated $3.9 million of free cash flow

in the first quarter of 2018. Cash and investments as of June 30, 2017 were

$119.2 million.



Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this press

release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided

in the financial tables included at the end of this press release. An

explanation of these measures and how they are calculated is also included below

under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."



First Quarter 2018 Business Highlights



* Introduced Sync & Recover for Exchange and Office 365, an add-on to our

archiving service that lets customers simplify the recovery of mail server

data in the event of loss or corruption. Sync & Recover offers streamlined

point-and-click recovery of email, personal folders, calendars and contacts.

* Sales of Targeted Threat Protection increased during the first quarter.

More than 11,500 customers now use the service, representing 42% of our

customers.

* A total of 24% of customers used Mimecast in conjunction with

Microsoft® Office 365(TM) during the first quarter compared to 21% in the

fourth quarter of 2017. More than 6,500 customers of all sizes have selected

Mimecast to enhance their security, archive their data, and to provide

uptime assurance for their Office 365 investments.

* CRN Intelligence (a division of CRN UK at Incisive Media) ranked Mimecast

first in "Overall Service in Security" in their 2017 Vendor Report. The

report consisted of two hundred respondents from UK-based VARs, solutions

integrators, MSPs, hosting/ cloud specialists and distributors



Mimecast North America partnered with Insight (NASDAQ:NSIT) to go-to-market with

Mimecast's security, archiving and continuity cloud services. The partnership

provides comprehensive email management in one fully-integrated service.



Business Outlook



Mimecast is providing guidance for the second quarter and fiscal year 2018.



Second Quarter 2018 Guidance:



For the Second quarter of 2018, constant currency revenue growth is expected to

be in the range of 33% to 34% and revenue is expected to be in the range of

$59.7 million to $60.3 million. Our guidance is based on exchange rates as of

July 31, 2017 and includes an estimated positive impact of $0.7 million

resulting from the weakening of the U.S. dollar compared to the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter is expected to be in the range of $5.0

million to $6.0 million.



Full Year 2018 Guidance:



For the full year 2018, revenue is expected to be the range of $246.8 million to

$252.1 million or 30% to 33% revenue growth in constant currency. Foreign

exchange rate fluctuations are positively impacting this guidance by an

estimated $3.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of

$20.1 million to $22.1 million.



GAAP net (loss) income is the most comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted EBITDA differs from GAAP net (loss) income in that it excludes

depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, interest income

and interest expense, the provision for income taxes and foreign exchange

(expense) income. Mimecast is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the

ultimate outcome of these exclusions without unreasonable effort. Therefore,

Mimecast has not provided guidance for GAAP net (loss) income or a

reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net (loss)

income.



About Mimecast Limited



Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) makes business email and data safer for more than

27,300 customers and millions of employees worldwide. Founded in 2003, the

Company's next-generation cloud-based security, archiving and continuity

services protect email, and deliver comprehensive email risk management in a

single, fully-integrated subscription service. Mimecast reduces email risk and

the complexity and cost of managing the array of point solutions traditionally

used to protect email and its data. For customers that have migrated to cloud

services like Microsoft® Office 365(TM), Mimecast mitigates single vendor

exposure by strengthening security coverage, combating downtime and improving

archiving.



Mimecast and the Mimecast logo are registered trademarks of Mimecast. All other

third party marks and logos contained in this press release are the property of

their respective owners.



Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements



Statements in this press release regarding management's future expectations,

beliefs, intentions, goals, strategies, plans or prospects, including, without

limitation, the statements relating to the future success of new products,

including Sync & Recover, and Mimecast's future financial performance on both a

GAAP and non-GAAP basis under the heading "Business Outlook" above, may

constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private

Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. All

statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could

be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words

"predicts," "plan," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "goal," "target,"

"estimate," "potential," "may," "might," "could," "see," "seek," "forecast," and

similar words. Mimecast intends all such forward-looking statements to be

covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained

in Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the Private Securities Litigation Reform

Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks,

uncertainties and other factors including those risks, uncertainties and factors

detailed in Mimecast's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a

result of such risks, uncertainties and factors, Mimecast's actual results may

differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements discussed

in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Mimecast is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and assumes no

obligations to update the information included in this press release or revise

any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures



We have provided in this release financial information that has not been

prepared in accordance with GAAP. We use these non-GAAP financial measures

internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to

investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing

operational performance. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial

measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing

operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other

companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial

measures to investors.



Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a

substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with

GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP

financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures

provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.



Revenue Constant Currency Growth Rate. We believe revenue constant currency

growth rate is a key indicator of our operating results. We calculate revenue

constant currency growth rate by translating revenue from entities reporting in

foreign currencies into U.S. dollars using the comparable foreign currency

exchange rates from the prior fiscal period. To determine projected revenue

growth rates on a constant currency basis for the second quarter and full year

2018, expected revenue from entities reporting in foreign currencies will be

translated into U.S. dollars using the comparable prior year period's monthly

average foreign currency exchange rates.



Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and

Adjusted EBITDA margin are key indicators of our operating results. We define

Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income, adjusted to exclude: depreciation and

amortization, share-based compensation expense, interest income and interest

expense, the provision for income taxes and foreign exchange (expense) income

predominantly related to the elimination of intercompany balances. We define

Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA over revenue in the period.



Non-GAAP net income. We define non-GAAP net income as net (loss) income less

share-based compensation expense and the related income tax effects of excluding

share-based compensation expense. We consider this non-GAAP financial measure to

be a useful metric for management and investors because it excludes the effect

of share-based compensation expense and related income tax effects so that our

management and investors can compare our recurring core business net results

over multiple periods. There are a number of limitations related to the use of

non-GAAP net income versus net (loss) income calculated in accordance with GAAP.

For example, as noted above, non-GAAP net income excludes share-based

compensation expense and related income tax effects. In addition, the components

of the costs that we exclude in our calculation of non-GAAP net income may

differ from the components that our peer companies exclude when they report

their non-GAAP results of operations. Management compensates for these

limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts

excluded from non-GAAP net income and evaluating non-GAAP net income together

with net (loss) income calculated in accordance with GAAP.



Free cash flow. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating

activities minus capital expenditures. We consider free cash flow to be a

liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors

about the amount of cash generated by the business that, after the acquisition

of property and equipment, can be used for strategic opportunities, including

investing in our business, and strengthening the balance sheet. Analysis of free

cash flow facilitates management's comparisons of our operating results to

competitors' operating results. A limitation of using free cash flow versus the

GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities as a means for

evaluating our company is that free cash flow does not represent the total

increase or decrease in the cash balance from operations for the period because

it excludes cash used for capital expenditures during the period. Management

compensates for this limitation by providing information about our capital

expenditures on the face of the cash flow statement and in the liquidity and

capital resources discussion included in our annual and quarterly reports filed

with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







MIMECAST LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)







Three months ended

June 30,

-----------------------

2017 2016

---------- ----------

Revenue $ 58,158 $ 41,460



Cost of revenue 15,252 11,339

---------- ----------

Gross profit 42,906 30,121

---------- ----------

Operating expenses



Research and development 7,921 5,149



Sales and marketing 27,559 21,463



General and administrative 8,537 6,456

---------- ------------

Total operating expenses 44,017 33,068

---------- ------------

Loss from operations (1,111 ) (2,947 )



Other income (expense)



Interest income 239 67



Interest expense (31 ) (107 )



Foreign exchange (expense) income (540 ) 4,096

---------- ------------

Total other income (expense), net (332 ) 4,056

---------- ------------

(Loss) income before income taxes (1,443 ) 1,109



Provision for income taxes 457 865

---------- ------------

Net (loss) income $ (1,900 ) $ 244

---------- ------------





Net (loss) income per ordinary share



Basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.00

---------- ------------

Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.00

---------- ------------

Weighted-average number of ordinary shares

outstanding:



Basic 56,292 54,287



Diluted 56,292 57,655







MIMECAST LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)







As of June As of March

30, 31,



2017 2017

-------------- ---------------

Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,989 $ 51,319



Short-term investments 53,223 60,347



Accounts receivable, net 40,834 44,358



Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,064 10,054

-------------- ---------------

Total current assets 165,110 166,078







Long-term investments 7,013 -



Property and equipment, net 49,756 32,009



Intangible assets, net 3,290 1,590



Goodwill 5,373 5,363



Other assets 844 312

-------------- ---------------

Total assets $ 231,386 $ 205,352

-------------- ---------------





Liabilities and shareholders' equity



Current liabilities



Accounts payable $ 6,626 $ 3,558



Accrued expenses and other current

liabilities 21,969 20,713



Deferred revenue 86,642 84,159



Current portion of capital lease

obligations 970 233



Current portion of long-term debt 1,260 1,725

-------------- ---------------

Total current liabilities 117,467 110,388







Deferred revenue, net of current portion 13,094 11,189



Long-term capital lease obligations 2,640 245



Construction financing lease obligation 9,433 -



Other non-current liabilities 2,204 1,538

-------------- ---------------

Total liabilities 144,838 123,360







Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' equity



Ordinary shares, $0.012 par value,

300,000,000 shares authorized; 56,797,767

and 55,901,996 shares issued and

outstanding at June 30, 2017 and

March 31, 2017, respectively 682 671



Additional paid-in capital 189,947 183,752



Accumulated deficit (96,021 ) (94,017 )



Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,060 ) (8,414 )

-------------- ---------------

Total shareholders' equity 86,548 81,992

-------------- ---------------

Total liabilities and shareholders'

equity $ 231,386 $ 205,352

-------------- ---------------







MIMECAST LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)







Three months ended June

30,

-------------------------

2017 2016

----------- -----------

Operating activities



Net (loss) income $ (1,900 ) $ 244



Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net

cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 3,609 2,764



Share-based compensation expense 2,646 2,043



Provision for doubtful accounts 30 20



Loss on disposal of fixed assets - 2



Other non-cash items 84 25



Excess tax benefits related to exercise of share

options - (466 )



Unrealized currency loss (gain) on foreign

denominated transactions 383 (3,817 )



Changes in assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable 4,399 2,128



Prepaid expenses and other current assets 436 1,496



Other assets (6 ) -



Accounts payable 1,276 1,993



Deferred revenue 2,244 2,450



Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,563 ) 425

----------- -----------

Net cash provided by operating activities 11,638 9,307



Investing activities



Purchases of investments (15,531 ) -



Maturities of investments 15,500 -



Purchases of property, equipment and capitalized

software (7,730 ) (5,586 )

----------- -----------

Net cash used in investing activities (7,761 ) (5,586 )



Financing activities



Proceeds from exercises of share options 3,445 1,014



Excess tax benefits related to exercise of share

options - 466



Payments on debt (533 ) (1,293 )

----------- -----------

Net cash provided by financing activities 2,912 187



Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash 881 (1,390 )

----------- -----------

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 7,670 2,518







Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 51,319 106,140

----------- -----------

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 58,989 $ 108,658

----------- -----------





Key Performance Indicators



In addition to traditional financial metrics, such as revenue and revenue growth

trends, we monitor several other non-GAAP financial measures and non-financial

metrics to help us evaluate growth trends, establish budgets, measure the

effectiveness of our sales and marketing efforts and assess operational

efficiencies. The key performance indicators that we monitor are as follows:



Three months ended June

30,

-------------------------

2017 2016

------------

(dollars in thousands)



Gross profit percentage 74 % 73 %



Revenue constant currency growth rate (1) 43 % 32 %



Revenue retention rate (2) 111 % 110 %



Total customers (3) 27,300 19,900



Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 5,144 $ 1,860



_____________



(1) Adjusted EBITDA and revenue constant currency growth rates are non-GAAP

measures. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and revenue constant currency

growth rates to the nearest comparable GAAP measures, see "Reconciliation of

Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

(2) We calculate our revenue retention rate by annualizing constant currency

revenue recorded on the last day of the measurement period for only those

customers in place throughout the entire measurement period. We include add-on,

or upsell, revenue from additional employees and services purchased by existing

customers. We divide the result by revenue on a constant currency basis on the

first day of the measurement period for all customers in place at the beginning

of the measurement period. The measurement period is the trailing twelve months.

The revenue on a constant currency basis is based on the average exchange rates

in effect during the respective period.

(3) Reflects the customer count on the last day of the period rounded to the

nearest hundred customers. We define a customer as an entity with an active

subscription contract as of the measurement date. A customer is typically a

parent company or, in a few cases, a significant subsidiary that works with us

directly.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



The following table presents a reconciliation of revenue growth rate, as

reported to revenue constant currency growth rate:



Three months ended

June 30,

-----------------------

2017 2016

------------ ----------

(dollars in

thousands)



Reconciliation of Revenue Constant Currency Growth

Rate:



Revenue, as reported $ 58,158 $ 41,460



Revenue year-over-year growth rate, as reported 40 % 24 %



Estimated impact of foreign currency fluctuations 3 % 8 %



Revenue constant currency growth rate 43 % 32 %







The following table presents a reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted

EBITDA:



Three months ended June 30,

-----------------------------------

2017 2016

------------------ --------------

(in thousands)



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:



Net (loss) income $ (1,900 ) $ 244



Depreciation and amortization 3,609 2,764



Interest (income) expense, net (208 ) 40



Provision for income taxes 457 865



Share-based compensation expense 2,646 2,043



Foreign exchange expense (income) 540 (4,096 )

-------------- --------------

Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,144 $ 1,860

-------------- --------------





The following table presents a reconciliation of Net (loss) income to Non-GAAP

net income (in thousands, except per share amounts):



Three months ended

June 30,

-----------------------

2017 2016

------------ ----------

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income:



Net (loss) income $ (1,900 ) $ 244



Share-based compensation expense 2,646 2,043



Provision for income taxes 334 22

---------- ----------

Non-GAAP net income $ 412 $ 2,265

---------- ----------

Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share - basic 0.01 0.04

---------- ----------

Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share - diluted 0.01 0.04

---------- ----------

Weighted-average number of ordinary shares used in

computing Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share:



Basic 56,292 54,287



Diluted 60,563 57,655







The following table presents a reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating

activities to Free Cash Flow (in thousands):



Three months ended

June 30,

-----------------------

2017 2016

------------ ----------

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow:



Net cash provided by operating activities $ 11,638 $ 9,307



Purchases of property, equipment and capitalized

software (7,730 ) (5,586 )

---------- ----------

Free Cash Flow $ 3,908 $ 3,721

---------- ----------





Share-based compensation expense for the three months ended June 30, 2017 and

2016 (in thousands):



Three months ended

June 30,

---------------------

2017 2016

----------- ---------

Cost of revenue $ 206 $ 170



Research and development 682 372



Sales and marketing 948 973



General and administrative 810 528

--------- ---------

Total share-based compensation expense $ 2,646 $ 2,043

--------- ---------





Revenue Constant Currency Growth Rate reconciliation (dollars in millions):



Three months ended June 30,

--------------------------------

%

2017 2016 Change

--------- --------- --------

Total revenue as reported $ 58.2 $ 41.5 40 %



Estimated impact of foreign currency

fluctuations 3 %



Total revenue constant currency growth rate 43 %







Exchange rate for period



USD 1.000 1.000



ZAR 0.076 0.067



GBP 1.280 1.434



AUD 0.755 0.746





