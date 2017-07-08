CrossAmerica Partners LP: Reports Second Quarter 2017 Results

CrossAmerica Partners LP Reports Second Quarter 2017 Results

- Reported Second Quarter 2017 Operating Income of $2.7 million and

a Net Loss of $4.0 million, which includes a $6.5 million one-time charge

related to CST merger related expenses

- Generated Second Quarter 2017 Adjusted EBITDA of $27.8 million and

Distributable Cash Flow of $21.2 million, respectively

- Reported Second Quarter 2017 Gross Profit for the Wholesale

Segment of $31.6 million or a 9% increase when compared to the Second Quarter

2016

- The Board of Directors of CrossAmerica's General Partner declared

a quarterly distribution of $0.6225 per limited partner unit attributable to the

Second Quarter 2017



Allentown, PA August 7, 2017 - CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL)

("CrossAmerica" or the "Partnership"), a leading wholesale fuels distributor and

owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels,

today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017.

"Due to our prior acquisitions and integration efforts, we modestly grew

Adjusted EBITDA for our investors in the second quarter, allowing us to increase

our distribution for the 13(th) consecutive quarter," said Jeremy Bergeron,

President and CEO of CrossAmerica. "With our pending acquisition of assets from

Jet Pep in Alabama, we are off to a great start with Circle K as our general

partner, as we execute our enhanced growth strategy together."



Three Months

Consolidated Results

Operating income was $2.7 million for the second quarter 2017 compared to $9.4

million achieved in the second quarter 2016. EBITDA was $16.1 million for the

three month period ended June 30, 2017 compared to $23.1 million for the same

period in 2016. Included in operating income and EBITDA for the second quarter



2017 is a $6.5 million charge recorded upon the closing of the CST Brands, Inc.

("CST") and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard") merger, which was

completed on June 28, 2017, for separation benefits and retention bonuses.

Adjusted EBITDA was $27.8 million for the second quarter 2017 compared to $27.1

million for the same period in 2016, representing an increase of 2%. The

increase in Adjusted EBITDA was due primarily to an increase in the gross profit

at CrossAmerica's wholesale segment from both motor fuel and rental income.

(Non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA, as described are reconciled to the

corresponding GAAP measures in the Supplemental Disclosure section of this

release).



Wholesale Segment

During the second quarter 2017, CrossAmerica's wholesale segment generated $31.6

million in gross profit compared to $29.1 million in gross profit for the second

quarter 2016, representing a 9% increase. The Partnership distributed, on a

wholesale basis, 266.5 million gallons of motor fuel at an average wholesale

gross profit of $0.056 per gallon, resulting in motor fuel gross profit of $14.9

million. For the three month period ended June 30, 2016, CrossAmerica

distributed, on a wholesale basis, 265.9 million gallons of fuel at an average

wholesale gross profit of $0.054 per gallon, resulting in motor fuel gross

profit of $14.3 million. The increase in motor fuel gross profit was primarily

due to an increase in payment discounts and incentives due to the increase in

motor fuel prices as a result of the increase in crude oil prices, increased

dealer-tank wagon (DTW) margins as a result of the movements in crude prices

throughout both periods and incremental volumes from the State Oil acquisition.

The prices paid by the Partnership to its motor fuel suppliers for wholesale

motor fuel (which affects the cost of sales) are highly correlated to the price

of crude oil. The average daily spot price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil

increased approximately 6% to $48.10 per barrel during the second quarter 2017

as compared to $45.46 per barrel during the same period in 2016. This had a

positive impact on payment terms discounts that the Partnership receives from

its suppliers.



CrossAmerica's gross profit from Rent and Other for the wholesale segment, which

primarily consists of rental income, was $16.7 million for the second quarter

2017 compared to $14.8 million for the same period in 2016. The increase of 13%

in Rent and Other was primarily associated with the State Oil acquisition

completed in September 2016 and the continued conversion of company-operated

stores to lessee dealer sites, partially offset by 25 DMS sites being converted

to commission agent sites in 2016, which resulted in rent income from these 25

sites being included in the retail segment rather than the wholesale segment.

Adjusted EBITDA for the wholesale segment was $27.7 million for the second

quarter of 2017 compared to $25.9 million for the same period in 2016. As

discussed above, the year-over-year improvement was driven by an increase in

wholesale gross profit per gallon and in rental income during the quarter (see

Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information below).

Retail Segment

For the second quarter 2017, the Partnership sold 40.6 million gallons of motor

fuel at an average retail motor fuel gross profit of $0.051 per gallon, net of

commissions and credit card fees, resulting in motor fuel gross profits of $2.1

million. For the same period in 2016, CrossAmerica sold 40.8 million gallons in

its retail segment at an average gross profit of $0.058 per gallon, net of

commissions and credit card fees, resulting in motor fuel gross profit of $2.4

million. The decline in motor fuel gross profit is primarily due to a decline in

gallons sold related to the Partnership's execution of its dealerization

strategy of converting company-operated stores to dealer-operated sites, as well

as lower retail margins realized with the commission agent class of trade.

During the quarter, the Partnership generated $6.8 million in gross profit from

merchandise and services versus $8.0 million for the same period in 2016. Gross

profit from Rent and Other increased $0.1 million primarily from 25 DMS sites

being converted to commission agent sites in 2016, which resulted in rent income

from these 25 sites being included in the retail segment rather than the

wholesale segment. Operating expenses for the retail segment decreased $0.2

million from $8.7 million for the second quarter 2016 to $8.5 million for the

second quarter 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for the retail segment was $1.5 million

for the second quarter 2017 compared to $2.7 million for the same period in

2016. The decreases in merchandise and services gross profit, operating

expenses and Adjusted EBITDA were primarily due to the Partnership's

dealerization strategy of converting company-operated stores to dealer-operated

sites. (see Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

below).

Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio

Distributable Cash Flow was $21.2 million for both the three month periods ended

June 30, 2017 and 2016. The flat Distributable Cash Flow was due primarily to

an increase in EBITDA driven by the wholesale segment's increase in motor fuel

gross profit and rental income, partially offset by an increase in cash interest

expense from additional borrowings to fund the Partnership's recent

acquisitions. The Distribution Coverage Ratio was 1.01 times for the three

months ended June 30, 2017 (see Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP

Financial Information below).

Six Months

Operating income was $8.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017

compared to $15.3 million achieved in the same period of 2016. EBITDA was $35.1

million for the six month period ended June 30, 2017 compared to $41.3 million

for the same period in 2016. Included in operating income and EBITDA in 2017 is

a $6.5 million charge recorded upon the closing of the CST and Couche-Tard

merger, which was completed on June 28, 2017, for separation benefits and

retention bonuses. Adjusted EBITDA was $51.5 million for the six month period

ended June 30, 2017 compared to $49.3 million for the same period in 2016,

representing an increase of 4%. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was due

primarily to an increase in the gross profit at the Partnership's wholesale

segment primarily driven by an increase in both motor fuel gross profit and

rental income (see Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial

Information below).



Subsequent Event

On August 7, 2017, it was announced that CrossAmerica had entered into a

definitive agreement to acquire certain assets of Holly Pond, AL based Jet Pep,

Inc. for a total consideration of $72 million. The assets consist of 102

commission operated retail sites, including 92 fee sites, 5 lease sites and 5

independent commission accounts. The locations sold nearly 91 million gallons

of unbranded fuel in 2016.

The acquisition is subject to customary conditions to closing and is expected to

close in the calendar fourth quarter of 2017. The Partnership expects the

acquisition to be accretive to distributable cash flow to limited partners.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of August 4, 2017, after taking into consideration debt covenant constraints,

approximately $90.1 million was available for future borrowings under the

Partnership's revolving credit facility. In connection with future acquisitions,

the revolving credit facility requires, among other things, that CrossAmerica

have, after giving effect to such acquisition, at least, in the aggregate, $20

million of borrowing availability under the revolving credit facility and

unrestricted cash on the balance sheet on the date of such acquisition.

Distributions

On July 26, 2017, the Board of the Directors of CrossAmerica's General Partner

("Board") declared a quarterly distribution of $0.6225 per limited partner unit

attributable to the second quarter of 2017. As previously announced, the

distribution will be paid on August 14, 2017 to all unitholders of record as of

August 7, 2017. The amount and timing of any future distributions is subject to

the discretion of the Board (see Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP

Financial Information below).



Conference Call

The Partnership will host a conference call on August 8, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss second quarter 2017 earnings

results. The conference call numbers are 800-774-6070 or 630-691-2753 and the

passcode for both is 5854571#. A live audio webcast of the conference call and

the related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP

financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable

disclosures, will be available on that same day on the investor section of the

CrossAmerica website (www.crossamericapartners.com). A slide presentation for

the conference call will also be available on the investor section of the

Partnership's website. To listen to the audio webcast, go to

http://www.crossamericapartners.com/en-us/investors/eventsandpresentations.

After the live conference call, a replay will be available for a period of

thirty days. The replay numbers are 888-843-7419 or 630-652-3042 and the

passcode for both is 5854571#. An archive of the webcast will be available on

the investor section of the CrossAmerica website at

www.crossamericapartners.com/en-us/investors/eventsandpresentations within 24

hours after the call for a period of sixty days.



CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Thousands of Dollars, Except Unit and Per Unit Amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

------------------------------- -------------------------------

2017 2016 2017 2016

-------------- -------------- -------------- --------------

Operating

revenues((a)) $ 528,789 $ 512,644 $ 998,075 880,384



Costs of

sales((b)) 487,167 472,129 919,007 802,679

-------------- -------------- -------------- --------------

Gross profit 41,622 40,515 79,068 77,705







Income from

CST Fuel

Supply equity

interests 3,830 4,245 7,433 8,296



Operating

expenses:



Operating

expenses 16,222 16,119 31,482 31,530



General and

administrative

expenses 11,920 4,921 17,737 11,926



Depreciation,

amortization

and accretion

expense 14,278 14,262 28,626 27,162

-------------- -------------- -------------- --------------

Total

operating

expenses 42,420 35,302 77,845 70,618



Loss on sales

of assets, net (314 ) (102 ) (358 ) (106 )

-------------- -------------- -------------- --------------

Operating

income 2,718 9,356 8,298 15,277



Other income,

net 127 316 245 434



Interest

expense (6,795 ) (5,704 ) (13,497 ) (10,769 )

-------------- -------------- -------------- --------------

Income (loss)

before income

taxes (3,950 ) 3,968 (4,954 ) 4,942



Income tax

expense

(benefit) 49 338 (2,652 ) (457 )

-------------- -------------- -------------- --------------

Consolidated

net income

(loss) (3,999 ) 3,630 (2,302 ) 5,399



Less: net

income (loss)

attributable

to

noncontrolling

interests (6 ) 4 (5 ) 6

-------------- -------------- -------------- --------------

Net income

(loss)

attributable

to

CrossAmerica

limited

partners (3,993 ) 3,626 (2,297 ) 5,393



IDR

distributions (1,055 ) (820 ) (2,047 ) (1,579 )

-------------- -------------- -------------- --------------

Net income

(loss)

available to

CrossAmerica

limited

partners $ (5,048 ) $ 2,806 $ (4,344 ) $ 3,814

-------------- -------------- -------------- --------------





Net income

(loss) per

CrossAmerica

limited

partner unit:



Basic earnings

per common

unit $ (0.15 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.11



Diluted

earnings per

common unit $ (0.15 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.11



Basic and

diluted

earnings per

subordinated

unit n/a n/a n/a $ 0.11







Weighted-

average

CrossAmerica

limited

partner units:



Basic common

units 33,798,905 33,283,489 33,694,116 30,879,426



Diluted common

units((c)) 33,806,925 33,292,023 33,717,612 30,928,204



Basic and

diluted

subordinated

units - - - 2,315,385

-------------- -------------- -------------- --------------

Total diluted

common and

subordinated

units((c)) 33,806,925 33,292,023 33,717,612 33,243,589

-------------- -------------- -------------- --------------





Distribution

paid per

common and

subordinated

unit $ 0.6175 $ 0.5975 $ 1.2300 $ 1.1900



Distribution

declared (with

respect to

each

respective

period) per

common and

subordinated

unit $ 0.6225 $ 0.6025 $ 1.2400 $ 1.2000



Supplemental

information:



(a) Includes

excise taxes

of: $ 20,094 $ 20,311 $ 38,647 $ 40,204



(a) Includes

revenues from

fuel sales to

related

parties of: $ 95,592 $ 107,131 $ 180,421 180,439



(a) Includes

rental income

of: $ 22,005 $ 20,351 $ 43,446 39,882



(b) Includes

rental expense

of: $ 4,926 $ 5,019 $ 9,717 9,767



(c) Diluted common units were not used in the calculation of diluted earnings

per common unit for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 because to do

so would have been antidilutive.



Segment Results



Wholesale



The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating

metrics of the Wholesale segment (thousands of dollars, except for the number of

distribution sites and per gallon amounts):



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

------------------------ -----------------------------

2017 2016 2017 2016

---------- ----------- ------------- ---------------

Gross profit:



Motor fuel-third

party $ 9,037 $ 7,512 $ 16,902 $ 13,126



Motor fuel-

intersegment and

related party 5,854 6,807 11,335 12,918

---------- ----------- ----------- ------------

Motor fuel gross

profit 14,891 14,319 28,237 26,044



Rent and other 16,696 14,770 32,666 28,899

---------- ----------- ----------- ------------

Total gross profit 31,587 29,089 60,903 54,943



Income from CST

Fuel Supply

equity((a)) 3,830 4,245 7,433 8,296



Operating expenses (7,739 ) (7,434 ) (15,006 ) (13,298 )

---------- ----------- ----------- ------------

Adjusted

EBITDA((b)) $ 27,678 $ 25,900 $ 53,330 $ 49,941

---------- ----------- ----------- ------------

Motor fuel

distribution sites

(end of

period):((c))



Motor fuel-third

party



Independent

dealers((d)) 390 384 390 384



Lessee

dealers((e)(f)) 434 361 434 361

---------- ----------- ----------- ------------

Total motor fuel

distribution-third

party sites 824 745 824 745

---------- ----------- ----------- ------------

Motor fuel-

intersegment and

related party



DMS (related

party)((f)) 151 184 151 184



CST (related party) 43 43 43 43



Commission agents

(Retail

segment)((f)) 82 65 82 65



Company operated

retail sites

(Retail

segment)((g)) 71 77 71 77

---------- ----------- ----------- ------------

Total motor fuel

distribution-

intersegment

and related party

sites 347 369 347 369

---------- ----------- ----------- ------------

Motor fuel

distribution sites

(average during the

period):



Motor fuel-third

party distribution 822 739 822 711



Motor fuel-

intersegment and

related party

distribution 357 380 360 393

----------- ----------- ----------- -------------

Total motor fuel

distribution sites 1,179 1,119 1,182 1,104

----------- ----------- ----------- ------------

Volume of gallons

distributed (in

thousands)



Third party 169,914 160,551 321,594 297,916



Intersegment and

related party 96,597 105,359 183,337 204,156

----------- ----------- ------------- -------------

Total 266,511 265,910 504,931 502,072

----------- ----------- ------------- -------------





Wholesale margin

per gallon $ 0.056 $ 0.054 $ 0.056 $ 0.052





(a) Represents income from the Partnership's equity interest in CST Fuel

Supply.

(b) Please see the reconciliation of the segment's Adjusted EBITDA to

consolidated net income under the heading "Results of Operations-Non-GAAP

Financial Measures."

(c) In addition, as of June 30, 2017 and 2016, CrossAmerica distributed

motor fuel to 14 sub-wholesalers who distributed to additional sites.

(d) The increase in the independent dealer site count was primarily

attributable to 25 wholesale fuel supply contracts acquired in the State Oil

Assets acquisition, partially offset by a net 19 terminated motor fuel supply

contracts that were not renewed.

(e) The increase in the lessee dealer site count was primarily attributable

to converting 9 company operated retail sites in the Retail segment to lessee

dealers in the Wholesale segment and the 49 sites acquired in the September

2016 State Oil Assets acquisition.

(f) During the fourth quarter of 2016, the Partnership recaptured 25 sites

from DMS and operated them as commission agent sites. During the second quarter

of 2017, CrossAmerica converted some of these recaptured sites to lessee

dealers.



(g) The decrease in the company operated retail site count was primarily

attributable to company operated retail sites being converted to lessee dealer

sites.



Retail

The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating

metrics of the Retail segment (thousands of dollars, except for the number of

retail sites and per gallon amounts):



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

----------------------- -------------------------

2017 2016 2017 2016

---------- ---------- ----------- -----------

Gross profit:



Motor fuel $ 2,076 $ 2,361 $ 3,239 $ 4,890



Merchandise and services 6,789 8,033 12,550 15,748



Rent and other 1,156 1,019 2,370 1,992

---------- ---------- ----------- -----------

Total gross profit 10,021 11,413 18,159 22,630



Operating expenses (8,483 ) (8,685 ) (16,476 ) (18,232 )



Inventory fair value

adjustments((a)) - - - 91

---------- ---------- ----------- -----------

Adjusted EBITDA((b)) $ 1,538 $ 2,728 $ 1,683 $ 4,489

---------- ---------- ----------- -----------





Retail sites (end of

period):



Commission agents((c)) 82 65 82 65



Company operated retail

sites((d)) 72 80 72 80

---------- ---------- ----------- -----------

Total system sites at

the end of the period 154 145 154 145

---------- ---------- ----------- -----------





Total system operating

statistics:



Average retail fuel

sites during the

period((c)(d)) 163 150 166 162



Motor fuel sales

(gallons per site per

day) 2,734 2,984 2,573 2,751



Motor fuel gross profit

per gallon, net of

credit card

fees and commissions $ 0.051 $ 0.058 $ 0.042 $ 0.060







Commission agents

statistics:



Average retail fuel

sites during the

period((c)) 91 65 94 66



Motor fuel gross profit

per gallon, net of

credit card

fees and commissions $ 0.010 $ 0.019 $ 0.011 $ 0.018







Company operated retail

site statistics:



Average retail fuel

sites during the

period((d)) 72 85 72 96



Motor fuel gross profit

per gallon, net of

credit card

fees $ 0.097 $ 0.091 $ 0.078 $ 0.094



Merchandise and services

gross profit percentage,

net of credit card

fees 24.5 % 24.1 % 24.3 % 24.7 %







(a) The inventory fair value adjustment represents the expensing of the

step-up in value ascribed to inventory acquired in the Franchised Holiday Stores

acquisition.

(b) Please see the reconciliation of the segment's Adjusted EBITDA to

consolidated net income under the heading "Results of Operations-Non-GAAP

Financial Measures" below.

(c) During the fourth quarter of 2016, the Partnership recaptured 25 sites

from DMS and operated them as commission agent sites. During the second quarter

of 2017, CrossAmerica converted some of these recaptured sites to lessee

dealers.

(d) The decrease in company operated retail sites relates to the conversion

of company operated retail sites to lessee dealer sites.





Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CrossAmerica uses non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA,

Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio. EBITDA represents net

income available to the Partnership before deducting interest expense, income

taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion. Adjusted EBITDA represents

EBITDA as further adjusted to exclude equity funded expenses related to

incentive compensation and the Amended Omnibus Agreement, gains or losses on

sales of assets, certain discrete acquisition related costs, such as legal and

other professional fees and severance expenses associated with recently acquired

companies, and certain other discrete non-cash items arising from purchase

accounting. Distributable Cash Flow represents Adjusted EBITDA less cash

interest expense, sustaining capital expenditures and current income tax

expense. Distribution Coverage Ratio is computed by dividing Distributable Cash

Flow by the weighted average diluted common and subordinated units and then

dividing that result by the distributions paid per limited partner unit.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio

are used as supplemental financial measures by management and by external users

of the CrossAmerica financial statements, such as investors and lenders. EBITDA

and Adjusted EBITDA are used to assess the financial performance without regard

to financing methods, capital structure or income taxes and the ability to incur

and service debt and to fund capital expenditures. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA

is used to assess the operating performance of the CrossAmerica business on a

consistent basis by excluding the impact of items which do not result directly

from the wholesale distribution of motor fuel, the leasing of real property, or

the day to day operations of the Partnership's retail site activities. EBITDA,

Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio are

also used to assess the ability to generate cash sufficient to make

distributions to the Partnership's unit-holders.

CrossAmerica believes the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable

Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio provides useful information to

investors in assessing the financial condition and results of operations.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio

should not be considered alternatives to net income or any other measure of

financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio

have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not

all items that affect net income. Additionally, because EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA,

Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio may be defined

differently by other companies in the industry, the Partnership's definitions

may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby

diminishing their utility.





The following table presents reconciliations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and

Distributable Cash Flow to net income, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP

financial measure, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, except for

per unit amounts):



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

----------------------- --------------------------

2017 2016 2017 2016

---------- ---------- ------------- ------------

Net income (loss)

available to

CrossAmerica limited

partners $ (5,048 ) $ 2,806 $ (4,344 ) $ 3,814



Interest expense 6,795 5,704 13,497 10,769



Income tax expense

(benefit) 49 338 (2,652 ) (457 )



Depreciation,

amortization and

accretion 14,278 14,262 28,626 27,162

---------- ---------- ------------- ------------

EBITDA 16,074 23,110 35,127 41,288



Equity funded expenses

related to incentive

compensation and the

Amended Omnibus

Agreement(a) 4,144 3,343 8,310 6,625



Loss on sales of assets,

net 314 102 358 106



Acquisition-related

costs(b) 7,236 563 7,709 1,223



Inventory fair value

adjustments - - - 91

---------- ---------- ------------- ------------

Adjusted EBITDA 27,768 27,118 51,504 49,333



Cash interest expense (6,488 ) (5,354 ) (12,645 ) (10,049 )



Sustaining capital

expenditures(c) (358 ) (198 ) (722 ) (329 )



Current income tax

expense 239 (365 ) (120 ) (465 )

---------- ---------- ------------- ------------

Distributable Cash Flow $ 21,161 $ 21,201 $ 38,017 $ 38,490

---------- ---------- ------------- ------------

Weighted average diluted

common and subordinated

units 33,807 33,292 33,718 33,244



Distributions paid per

limited partner unit(d) $ 0.6175 $ 0.5975 $ 1.2300 $ 1.1900



Distribution Coverage

Ratio(e) 1.01x 1.07x 0.92x 0.97x





(a) As approved by the independent conflicts committee of the Board and the

executive committee of CST and its board of directors, the Partnership and CST

mutually agreed to settle certain amounts due under the terms of the Amended

Omnibus Agreement in limited partner units of the Partnership.

(b) Relates to certain discrete acquisition related costs, such as legal

and other professional fees, severance expenses and purchase accounting

adjustments associated with recently acquired businesses. Acquisition-related

costs for the three and

six months ended June 30, 2017 include severance and benefit expenses

and retention bonuses paid to certain EICP participants associated with CST's

merger with Couche-Tard.

(c) Under the Partnership Agreement, sustaining capital expenditures are

capital expenditures made to maintain CrossAmerica's long-term operating income

or operating capacity. Examples of sustaining capital expenditures are those

made to maintain existing contract volumes, including payments to renew existing

distribution contracts, or to maintain the sites in conditions suitable to

lease, such as parking lot or roof replacement/renovation, or to replace

equipment required to operate the existing business.

(d) On July 26, 2017, the Board approved a quarterly distribution of

$0.6225 per unit attributable to the second quarter of 2017. The distribution is

payable on August 14, 2017 to all unitholders of record on August 7, 2017.

(e) The distribution coverage ratio is computed by dividing Distributable

Cash Flow by the weighted average diluted common and subordinated units and then

dividing that result by the distributions paid per limited partner unit.

The following table reconciles the segment Adjusted EBITDA to Consolidated

Adjusted EBITDA presented in the table above (in thousands):



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

------------------------ --------------------------

2017 2016 2017 2016

----------- ---------- ------------- ------------

Adjusted EBITDA -

Wholesale segment $ 27,678 $ 25,900 $ 53,330 $ 49,941



Adjusted EBITDA -

Retail segment 1,538 2,728 1,683 4,489

----------- ---------- ----------- -----------

Adjusted EBITDA - Total

segment $ 29,216 $ 28,628 $ 55,013 $ 54,430



Reconciling items:



Elimination of

intersegment profit in

ending

inventory balance 14 13 6 132



General and

administrative expenses (11,920 ) (4,921 ) (17,737 ) (11,926 )



Other income, net 127 316 245 434



Equity funded expenses

related to incentive

compensation and the

Amended Omnibus

Agreement 4,144 3,343 8,310 6,625



Acquisition-related

costs 7,236 563 7,709 1,223



Net (income) loss

attributable to

noncontrolling

interests 6 (4 ) 5 (6 )



IDR distributions (1,055 ) (820 ) (2,047 ) (1,579 )

----------- ---------- -----------

Consolidated Adjusted

EBITDA $ 27,768 $ 27,118 $ 51,504 $ 49,333

----------- ---------- ----------- -----------







About CrossAmerica Partners LP

CrossAmerica Partners LP is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels and

owner and lessee of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor

fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a

distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United

States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,200 locations and owns or leases

approximately 900 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 29 states, the

Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands,

including ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Equilon, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo,

Marathon and Phillips 66. CrossAmerica Partners LP ranks as one of ExxonMobil's

largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for

additional brands. For additional information, please visit

www.crossamericapartners.com.



Contact

Investor Relations: Randy Palmer, Director - Investor Relations, 210-692-2160











Safe Harbor Statement

Statements contained in this release that state the Partnership's or

management's expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking

statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intends," "estimates,"

"target" and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. It

is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those

projected in such forward-looking statements. For more information concerning

factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or

forecasted, see CrossAmerica's Form 10-K or Forms 10-Q filed with the Securities

and Exchange Commission, and available on the CrossAmerica's website at

www.crossamericapartners.com. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to

publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of

new information, future events or otherwise.

Note to Non-United States Investors: This release is intended to be a qualified

notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees

should treat one hundred percent (100%) of CrossAmerica Partners LP's

distributions to non-U.S. investors as attributable to income that is

effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly,

CrossAmerica Partners LP's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to

federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.







