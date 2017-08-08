YPO Global Pulse Survey: EU business confidence climbs to eight-year high

Chief executives in EU optimistic about economic conditions; non-EU Europe

business leaders agree



LONDON - 8 August 2017 - YPO, the premier chief executive leadership

organisation in the world, announced today that confidence among chief

executives in the European Union (EU) increased in the second quarter of 2017

The YPO Global Pulse Confidence Index for the EU jumped 2.1 points to 63.0, its

highest level in the eight-year history of the survey.



There were marked increases in confidence in several major economies around the

EU, while the outlook in other markets held steady.



France reported a sharp rise in confidence, rising 10.2 points to 64.7, its

highest level since July 2011, likely on the back of President Macron's victory

in the general election and improved GDP figures. This increase reversed the

8.1-point decline recorded in the first quarter of the year, when chief

executives in France were likely uncertain about the outcome of the presidential

Belgium also reported an improved outlook, rising 8.0 points to 69.8, its

highest-ever level in the study. Greece climbed 7.0 points to 53.2, back into

optimistic territory (above 50 points). This reversed much of the 11.9-point

drop in confidence it reported in the first quarter of the year (1Q 2017).

Other countries remained flattish, with Germany unchanged at 62.7, maintaining

its highest level of confidence since January 2011, as sentiment remained

positive that business conditions will not be significantly impacted by the

Spain remained in highly confident territory at 69.4, edging down slightly from

69.6, while Italy also held steady, inching down 0.4 point to 59.4.



The United Kingdom reported a 0.8-point rise to 61.8, its highest level since



April 2016, suggesting that chief executives in the country were unperturbed by

the political uncertainty caused by the general election in May and the

"After several years of political and economic uncertainty, the EU has been

enjoying a period of relative calm over the past six months. The prospect of a

wave of populist victories in elections around the region, in France, Germany,

Austria and the Netherlands, has disappeared for the time being, and most

economies are performing well," said YPO member Thierry Deau, CEO of Meridiam

Infrastructure. "Chief executives in Europe will be looking to take advantage of

opportunities and accelerate growth plans while the going is good, but they

should also be keeping a watchful eye on some key factors, such as Brexit

negotiations and U.S. economic performance, which could yet have a disruptive

In non-EU Europe, confidence surged 8.5 points to 60.3, mostly on the back of a

complete reversal of Swiss sentiment, where confidence leapt 16.1 points to

Key findings in the EU



Business leaders bullish about growth forecasts



Chief executives were optimistic about the prospects for their own organisations

over the next 12 months, reporting improved outlooks in each of the three key

indicators in the study, namely sales, employment and fixed investment.



More than two-thirds (69%) of chief executives in the EU expected to grow

revenues over the next year, compared to only 3% who believed that their

turnover would decline. A third (33%) expected to increase headcount, versus

only 3% who predicted cuts to staff numbers. And almost half (44%) of business

leaders expected to boost fixed investment levels in the next 12 months, while

Outlook for the next six months is more subdued



Despite reporting higher levels of confidence for their own organisations, chief

executives sounded a muted note of caution when asked to consider economic

conditions over the next six months, with 46% expecting the economic climate to

improve, while 41% believe it will remain unchanged, and 13% predict it will

deteriorate. This was a slightly more negative outlook than that of 1Q 2017,

when 49% expected to see an improvement in the economic landscape in the

following six months, 42% predicted it would stay the same and only 9% felt that

Global review



Globally, the YPO Global Pulse Confidence Index slipped 0.5 point to 62.0 in

2Q 2017, while executives in Australasia proved to be the most optimistic, as

confidence levels increased 3.6 points to 67.0. In Asia, confidence declined

1.8 points to 61.5, reversing the gains made in 1Q 2017. Confidence in the

United States remained firmly in positive territory, with a slight decline of

Elsewhere, confidence in Latin America climbed 2.1 points to 59.2, its highest

level since January 2014. African confidence edged up 1.9 points to 56.3, but

despite this being its highest level for two years, it still retains its

Confidence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region slid 4.5 points to

50.7, its lowest rating ever, making it the least confident region in the world.



YPO Global Pulse Confidence Index

The quarterly electronic survey, conducted in the first two weeks of July 2017,

gathered answers from 1,161 chief executive officers across the globe, including

148 in the EU and 34 in non-EU Europe. Visit www.ypo.org/globalpulse for more

About YPO



The premier leadership organization of chief executives in the world.



YPO is the global platform for chief executives to engage, learn and grow. YPO

members harness the knowledge, influence and trust of the world's most

influential and innovative business leaders to inspire business, personal,

Today, YPO empowers more than 24,000 members in more than 130 countries,

diversified among industries and types of businesses. Altogether, YPO member-run

companies employ more than 15 million people and generate USD6 trillion in

Contact:

YPO

Linda Fisk

Office: +1 972 629 7305 (United States)

Mobile: +1 972 207 4298

