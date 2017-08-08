Big Switch joins the HPE Open Networking Ecosystem

SDN-based Big Cloud Fabric & Big Monitoring Fabric Data Center Networking Solutions Now Available on HPE Altoline Switch Products

(firmenpresse) - SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- Big Switch Networks®, The Next-Generation Data Center Networking Company, today announced it has joined the HPE Open Networking ecosystem.

As Big Switch Networks continues to see a global increase in interest and adoption of open networking solutions from web-scale organizations, service providers, enterprise data centers, and government agencies, this expands the reach of its software offerings for the open networking community. With the offering, customers will gain the advantage of dramatically simplified network management and better visibility of networking flows, and Big Switch's highly differentiated networking software.

"We continue to see customers vote for choice, as witnessed by the rise in demand for open networking solutions. We're pleased to extend our open networking ecosystem with HPE," said Susheel Chitre, VP of Business Development, Big Switch Networks. "HPE and Big Switch will provide customers with the best solutions for their specific needs, including SDN-based data center fabric optimized for VMware workloads, scalable, high performance OpenStack NFV deployments, next-generation out-of-band network monitoring, and a scale-out SDN service-chaining fabric for DMZ security."

HPE will resell Big Monitoring Fabric (Big Mon) and Big Cloud Fabric (BCF) with its Altoline Open Networking switching solutions. In addition, Big Switch products will provide HPE Altoline data center networking offering with automated and easy-to-deploy network switching, monitoring and security solutions. This expands the appeal of the Altoline solutions to new customers in the network visibility and security markets via Big Switch's network packet broker (NPB) products. Big Switch's fabric-based solutions offer a better alternative to the status quo of a manual, switch-by-switch approach to networking.

"With the addition of Big Switch to our portfolio, customers gain access to easy-to-use, easy-to-deploy solutions for network management, visibility and security," said Philippe Michelet, Senior Director of Product Line Management, Data Center Networking, HPE. "This cooperation shows our commitment to provide our customers with innovative open networking solutions that address their network agility and scalability challenges."

Big Monitoring Fabric is a next-generation network packet broker (NPB) that leverages software-defined networking (SDN) principles, Altoline Open Networking switches, and a high-performance x86-based DPDK service nodes to provide feature-rich, scale-out, and intent-driven data center monitoring at up to 50% lower cost than traditional NPBs. By combining the functions of traditional NPBs with the intelligence, agility, and flexibility of an SDN controller-based architecture, Big Mon provides customers with pervasive visibility in all physical and virtual (VM, container, cloud) workloads for security, performance management, and compliance tools.

Customer use cases for Big Monitoring Fabric include: monitor every rack, monitor every location, monitor mobile/LTE networks, and DMZ/Extranet Inline security. With Big Mon, end-users can experience the benefits of single pane of glass management, zero-touch scale-out, and built-in analytics to simplify operations and troubleshooting. Big Mon also supports multi-tenancy for different IT teams -- such as NetOps, DevOps, and SecOps -- to share the visibility and security fabric with overlapping yet segmented access to network flows and tools.

Big Monitoring Fabric supports 1G, 10G, 40G as well as newer 25G/100G for the most demanding and high volume network monitoring and security environments.

Auto-discovery and configuration of Big Mon nodes

Tools can receive traffic from anywhere in the network, regardless of physical location

Delivery policies are programmed from a single interface

Activate packet and flow level services with high-performance, scale-out service nodes

Real time & historic visibility and analytics for quick troubleshooting

REST APIs for tool and workflow integration and automation (event triggered monitoring, alerts, and tool interactions)

Scale-out attack mitigation -- automated or user-driven

Zero-touch scale out for pervasive monitoring

Built-in advanced analytics for visibility and historical analysis

Add inline tools without impacting network operation

Reprogram policies in real time based on newly discovered threats

Intelligent traffic routing as well as advanced packet modification functions enhances performance while reducing appliance capacity requirements, resulting in lower license fees

Immediate ROI with Tool consolidation

Big Cloud Fabric incorporates design principles that hyperscale organizations like Google and Facebook pioneered, implementing a logical, scale-out switch architecture that leverages intent-based principles to deliver agile and flexible datacenter switching based on SDN controls, HPE Altoline Open Networking switches, and fabric design. By deploying a disaggregated third party software / industry-standard switch hardware model, end-users can experience up to 50% TCO savings over legacy networks.

BCF delivers zero-touch operations, network automation, and deep visibility for software-defined data centers (SDDC) and cloud-native applications. BCF supports physical, virtual (multi-hypervisor), and container workloads and choice of orchestration software. It provides distributed L2 switching, distributed L3 routing, and L4-7 service insertion and chaining while ensuring high bisectional bandwidth. The scalable fabric is fully resilient with no single point of failure and supports headless mode operations.

The solution has built-in integration for VMware SDDC (vSphere, NSX, vSAN, VIO, VIC, Horizon, vCenter GUI and vRealize Log Insight), Red Hat/Mirantis OpenStack clouds, and Red Hat OpenShift/Kubernetes/Docker container environments. BCF can be deployed in existing data centers as a new pod without disruption to traditional networks.

zero-touch fabric and single-point of management

network automation with vSphere, OpenStack and container integration, REST APIs for optional NetOps/DevOps automation

Built-in analytics with historical replay, leaf-spine-leaf fabric tracing for rapid troubleshooting, end-point visibility at VM-level

Dramatic reduction in OpEx and CapEx

Faster time to service enablement as well as rapid (hitless) software upgrade enables rapid consumption of new features

Big Cloud Fabric supports traditional 1G/10G/40G as well as newer 25G/50G/100G speeds for the most demanding and high volume network monitoring and security environments.

The HPE Altoline is a family of disaggregated networking switches designed to accelerate the adoption of open networking in cloud data centers. Altoline offerings span the full spectrum of networking speeds -- from 10, 100, or 1000BASE-T to 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, or 100GbE. Big Monitoring Fabric and Big Cloud Fabric will support the following Altoline switches at GA:

-- 25/100GbE spine/leaf switch -- Tomahawk, 32 x 100GbE QSFP28 ports supporting 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, or 100GbE.

The Altoline 6960 switch series provides an open network platform for high-performance spine/leaf deployments. Dig deeper into the hardware to see how you will benefit from:

High performance -- Top-of-rack 1U 100GbE switch

High scalability -- 32 x 25GbE, 50GbE, or 100GbE QSFP28 ports (alternatively, 128 x 10GbE or 25GbE ports)

Flexibility -- Deploying as 40GbE, 50GbE, or 100GbE spine, or ToR with 10GbE or 25GbE to servers and 40GbE, 50GbE, or 100GbE uplinks

Easy network virtualization and cloud -- VXLAN support, especially with Trident ii+ ASIC

Higher reliability -- Redundant fans and power supplies for data center deployment

-- 10/40GbE spine/leaf switch -- Trident II+, 32 x 40GbE ports supporting up to 128 10GbE ports using breakout cables

-- 10GbE leaf/spine switch -- Trident II+, 48 x 10GbE SFP+ ports+6 x 40GbE QSFP+ uplink ports

Big Switch's Big Cloud Fabric and Big Monitoring Fabric are GA and available to purchase today from HPE.

Big Switch Networks is the Next-Generation Data Center Networking Company. We disrupt the status quo of networking by designing intelligent, automated, and flexible networks for our customers around the world. We do so by leveraging the principles of software-defined networking (SDN), coupled with a choice of industry-standard hardware. Big Switch Networks has two solutions: Big Monitoring Fabric, a Next-Generation Network Packet Broker, which enables pervasive security and monitoring of data center and cloud traffic for inline or out-of-band deployments and Big Cloud Fabric, the industry's first Next-Generation switching fabric that allows for choice of switching hardware for OpenStack, VMware, Container, and Big Data use cases. Big Switch Networks is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, with offices located in Tokyo, Sydney, London, and Istanbul. For additional information, email , visit or follow us on Twitter and .

Big Switch Networks, Big Cloud Fabric, Big Monitoring Fabric, BigSecure, Big Chain, Switch Light OS, and Switch Light VX are trademarks or registered trademarks of Big Switch Networks, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, registered marks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Kate Lehman

PressRelease by

Big Switch Networks

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/08/2017 - 07:15

Language: English

News-ID 555557

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Big Switch Networks

Stadt: SANTA CLARA, CA





Number of hits: 63



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease