Real-Time Laser Beam Analysis

BWA-MON® Allows for On-Site Monitoring
(PresseBox) - thermal lensing. Working at 50Hz, the system allows for several measurements per second.
Thanks to its modular build, the BWA-MON® can easily be adapted to the needs of any specific application.
In Europe, Haas Laser Technologies products are exclusively sold by LASER COMPONENTS.
More Information www.lasercomponents.com/de-en/product/laser-beam-diagnostics/
LASER COMPONENTS specializes in the development, manufacture, and sale of components and services in the laser and optoelectronics industry. At LASER COMPONENTS, we have been serving customers since 1982 with sales branches in five different countries. We have been producing in house since 1986 with production facilities in Germany, Canada, and the United States. In-house production makes up approximately half of our sales revenue. A family-run business, we have more than 200 employees worldwide.
08.2017 (PresseBox) - Slight changes in the beam profile of high-power laser systems can cause sever
