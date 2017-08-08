Real-Time Laser Beam Analysis

BWA-MON® Allows for On-Site Monitoring

(PresseBox) - thermal lensing. Working at 50Hz, the system allows for several measurements per second.

Thanks to its modular build, the BWA-MON® can easily be adapted to the needs of any specific application.

In Europe, Haas Laser Technologies products are exclusively sold by LASER COMPONENTS.

More Information www.lasercomponents.com/de-en/product/laser-beam-diagnostics/

Trade Shows

Photonex Coventry, October 11 - 12, 2017, Ricoh Arena, Coventry, Great Britain, Booth D15

PIE Photonics West, January 30 - February 01, 2018, San Francisco, USA, Booth 1931

Breko Glasfasermesse, March 13 - 14, 2018, Messe Frankfurt, Germany

analytica, April 10 - 13, 2018, Messe München, Germany

The Vision Show, April 10 - 12, 2018, Boston, USA

SPIE Defense & Commercial Sensing, April 17 - 19, 2018, Orlando, USA, Booth 1029

LaSys, June 05 - 07, 2018, Messe Stuttgart, Germany

ANGACOM, June 12 - 14, 2018, Messe Köln, Germany

automatica, June 19 - 22, 2018, Messe München, Germany

Sensor+Test, June 26 - 28, 2018, Messe Nürnberg, Germany

Sensors Expo & Conference, June 27 - 28, 2018, San Jose, USA, Booth 225

Vision, November 06 - 08, 2018, Messe Stuttgart, Germany

electronica, November 13 - 16, 2018, Messe München, Germany



LASER COMPONENTS specializes in the development, manufacture, and sale of components and services in the laser and optoelectronics industry. At LASER COMPONENTS, we have been serving customers since 1982 with sales branches in five different countries. We have been producing in house since 1986 with production facilities in Germany, Canada, and the United States. In-house production makes up approximately half of our sales revenue. A family-run business, we have more than 200 employees worldwide.







Company information / Profile:

LASER COMPONENTS specializes in the development, manufacture, and sale of components and services in the laser and optoelectronics industry. At LASER COMPONENTS, we have been serving customers since 1982 with sales branches in five different countries. We have been producing in house since 1986 with production facilities in Germany, Canada, and the United States. In-house production makes up approximately half of our sales revenue. A family-run business, we have more than 200 employees worldwide.





PressRelease by

LASER COMPONENTS GmbH

Date: 08/08/2017 - 09:00

Language: English

News-ID 555559

Character count: 2116

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: LASER COMPONENTS GmbH

Stadt: 08.2017 (PresseBox) - Slight changes in the beam profile of high-power laser systems can cause sever





Number of hits: 54



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease