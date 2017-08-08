Bravura announces new director and work program



Vancouver, British Columbia - Bravura Ventures Corp. (CSE: BVQ; OTC: BRVVF; FRA: 23B) (Bravura or the Company) is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Jerry Huang to the board of the Company.



Mr. Huang, CPA. MBA., started his career at Tier 1 bank in Canada managing over $120M for HNW clients before joining executive roles at prominent junior mining companies. Junior mining companies he was part of included: TNR Gold (JV with McEwan Mining on large $16B copper project Los Azules) and International Lithium, the first lithium company on TSXV in 2010 which received IPO funding from the largest battery company in China. He continues to serve in corporate development and investor relations roles with a mining service company and producing miners with combined annual revenues of over $100M.



The Company would also like to announce plans to carry out an initial exploration program on the Companys Rabbit Cobalt-Gold-Nickel-Silver Property (collectively, the Rabbit Cobalt Property or the Property), located 55km south of Cobalt, Ontario.



The work program will consist of geologic mapping, prospecting and sampling focused on the Rabbit Lake Occurrence which is a mineral showing described in the Ontario Mineral Deposit Inventory. The work will be aimed at defining the existing mineral showing and identifying additional mineralization and favourable geology for follow up testing. The program is expected to start in late August.



The Company continues to explore other opportunities within the same active Canadian region in an effort to increase shareholder value.



About the Rabbit Cobalt Property:



Location

The Rabbit Cobalt property is located 14 km southeast of the town of Temagami near the eastern border of Ontario. The district is mining friendly having a rich history of cobalt and silver production. 55km north of the property is Cobalt, Ontario. The epicentre of past producing cobalt mines in Ontario.





Property Status and Configuration

The approximately 1,040 ha Rabbit Cobalt property is comprised of 65 claim units owned by Caprock Ventures.



Access and Infrastructure

The Property is accessible via Rabbit Lake which is accessed by 7 km of well maintained gravel surface road leaving highway 11, 3.5 km south of the town of Temagami. The property is located 10 km from rail and 5 km from power distribution lines.



Mineralization

Cobalt, gold and nickel mineralization is hosted within a fracture zone in diabase approximately 18 inches in width. The fracture is described as being at the contact between the mafic intrusive and the Gowganda Formation. A grab sample collected by A.G. Burrows returned an assay of 8.76% Cobalt, and 6.56% Nickel. The grab samples are selective samples, and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.



History

Sporadic exploration of the property has occurred since at least 1955 with minimal focus on cobalt mineralization in more recent years. In 2002 JML Resources flew airborne geophysics over several prospects in the area looking for diamondiferous kimberlites and partially covered the property. Tres-Or Resources in 2005 was also exploring the area for diamondiferous kimberlites.



