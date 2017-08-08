EvoCare has an offer for Google, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon (with the secret health tech team called 1492) and IBM Watson!

These tech giants are investing heavily in HealthTech. Tech companies could change healthcare with their knowledge and could lead the way to medical innovation. Why isnt that happening already?

EvoCare-TeleTherapy

(firmenpresse) - Answers from EvoCare Telemedizin as the innovator in digitalization of health care treatment:



Currently, the focus is on technology. The focus should be on eHealth.



People don´t want to be treated by a machine  maybe in the future, but not yet! What makes the EvoCare-TeleTherapy (ETT) such a good eHealth treatment is, that a medical specialist takes care.



Up to now, the tech giants only have technology, technical applications, apps or A.I. (artificial intelligence).



The purpose of Alexa and Co. is to facilitate the lives of people at home. Thats ok, but a treatment cannot be performed by such an A.I.



The location home for therapy is great, because you can get therapy from a specialist as often as you need in the comfort of your own home! But the TeleTherapy has to be supervised by specialists who have experience in telemedical patient care like the evocare team.



In addition, the ETT is economically viable since a therapist can provide more therapy with evocare. This is also a help, since increasingly fewer specialists are available.



Patients are able to realize the modern therapy at home. EvoCare® is based on regulation, control and adaption only from authorized service providers of the health sector. With EvoCare® it is possible to intensify therapy taking both quality and economy into account.



EvoCare® is an evaluated treatment procedure with electronic therapy contents and treatment processes that have been approved over the past 20 years. Therapy contents are available for the main indications (e.g. orthopedics, diseases of the circulation system, neurology, metabolic disorders, oncology). EvoCare® is deployed in prevention, therapy, rehabilitation and for the treatment of elderly.



The German healthcare system is known worldwide for its high performance level in medical treatment. The digitized EvoCare®-treatment is approved and is reimbursed as a standard benefit since 2013. It is also possible for self-pay patients to access this quality treatment.





Being a gold standard method it is possible to deploy EvoCare® worldwide. For international expansion we are looking for on-site partners and investors. We provide advice during the implementation and train medical experts in Germany for this purpose.





More information:

http://telemedizin.de/english/home



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

EvoCare  The care evolution

EvoCare is the first and only one to succeed in implementing an eHealth service EvoCare-Tele-Treatment into the list of covered services within a health insurance fund. This is the breakthrough for eHealth.



EvoCare® is a registered European trademark.



PressRelease by

EvoCare Telemedizin GmbH

Requests:

EvoCare Telemedizin GmbH

Muggenhofer Str. 136

90429 Nürnberg

++49 911 32 38 00

info(at)evocare.de

PressContact / Agency:

EvoCare Telemedizin GmbH

Muggenhofer Str. 136

90429 Nürnberg

++49 911 32 38 00

patricia.hein(at)evocare.de

Date: 08/08/2017 - 15:10

Language: English

News-ID 555635

Character count: 2588

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: EvoCare Telemedizin GmbH

Ansprechpartner: Patricia.hein@evocare.de

Stadt: Nürnberg

Telefon: ++49 911 32 38 00



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Comments:



Belegexemplar erwünscht

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease

Number of hits: