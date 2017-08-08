agiles founds agilesFood Iberia S.L., Barcelona

Hamburg, August 8, 2017

Through the founding of agilesFood Iberia S.L. and establishing a foreign branch in Barcelona, Spain, the agiles Group expands their reach and strengthens their market-oriented strategy. The company is headed by Christian Sega and Jordi Calavera.



(firmenpresse) - The Spanish Fruit and Vegetable industry, along with the three major wholesale markets in Barcelona, Valencia and Madrid, offers high potential for the agiles Group and further opportunities for the industry solution agilesFood. The founding of agilesFood Iberia S.L. entails closer proximity to the wholesale market, such as the Mercabana in Barcelona, as well as Spanish producers, customers and prospective customers, enabling higher quality consultation and deeper understanding into how their needs can be met.



A long-time customer of the agiles Group and first company to benefit from this endeavor is Prats Fruits S.L., who will update their software to agilesFood 2017. agilesFood Iberia S.L. also already has additional on-site projects scheduled in their pipeline.



According to agilesFood Hamburg-based CEO, Christian Sega, there has been strong demand for software tailored to the needs of the fruit and vegetable trade in the Spanish market, therefore he is highly satisfied with the successful combination of a proven industry solution, local proximity and cultural approach.



Jordi Calavera, agilesFood Iberia S.L.s Barcelona-based CEO, is also highly looking forward to the start-ups potential and said, we are certain that, with the quality of the agilesFood software and our experience in the food sector, we will deliver the added value that the sector deserves.







About agiles Group



The agiles Group offers innovative and highly integrated software solutions which enable increased efficiency of your organization. By performing a precise analysis of each customers needs, agiles will create a fully customized Microsoft Dynamics NAV business software package, together with agiles vertical and partner solutions (e. g. agilesWorkflow, Office 365, QlickView, Excel Power BI, DMS systems), to help you reach your goals.



As a competent partner and specialist for both the food and non-food trading sectors, agiles provides superior quality and delivers optimum solutions for your business. In agiles experience, they have learned that questions concerning corporate organization and process design are often raised in the course of a software project. Therefore, agiles offers a large number of services  from individual process and business consulting, coaching, change management to training, hotline and support services.



Since 1989, the agiles Group has implemented numerous projects on a global scale by fulfilling a wide range of customer requirements. If desired, more than 250 companies of different vertical segments are able to confirm this by sharing their positive experiences and enthusiasm with you.



