Dallas Travertine Company Uncovers Polishing Deception

Heaven Sent Floor Care's breadth of knowledge and experience positions them as the go-to-guys for all your stone restoration needs.

(firmenpresse) - Ken Albrecht with Heaven Sent Floor Care commented consumers are continuing to be victimized by unscrupulous companies who market to [Dallas residents travertine floor restoration and polishing](http://goo.gl/MLauEJ) services. He states, it makes no difference if it is travertine, marble or limestone. The devastating effects realized to the natural stone are the same. Ken clarified the precise service is one known as "crystallization". Due to some consumers being aware of the detrimental consequences of this process these companies have sought to use euphemisms such as "Everlast Floor System", "Vitrification", "Conditioning", "Polishing", Re-Crystallization", and "Calcifying". Dr. Fred Hueston who has been a well-recognized authority in the stone industry has exposed these deceptive practices. Heaven Sent Floor Care continues to pass this message along to the unwary. Ken Albrecht has posted the interview with Dr. Hueston on his website.



A recent project where Heaven Sent Floor Care performed [travertine floor restoration and polishing in Dallas](https://goo.gl/maps/Sfof6WJGWfH2) resulted in a highly ecstatic couple who had suffered a horrendous installation of their travertine tile floors. Very few companies are capable of performing such a highly intensive restoration process on travertine or any natural stone. Sadly this problem stems primarily from two factors. First, the process requires extensive experience and with the high attrition rate in the industry, it just isn't feasible. Secondly, the initial process is expensive for a client due to the highly uniqueness of the service. Grinding travertine or any stone is very demanding work physically. In addition the tools to perform the process are costly.



Based on Ken's experiences, with the influx of carpet cleaning and generic tile cleaning companies flooding the marketplace with stone cleaning and polishing services the public is confused. With most new homes and remodels excluding carpeting these other companies are clamoring for a piece of the pie. Franchises don't have a shortage of people to buy a territory. These companies operate on a business model of quantity over quality. Consumers don't realize the nuances of natural stone and the band-aids these companies peddle.





Heaven Sent Floor Care receives an untold number of calls from consumers inquiring why the effects of anyone of these companies was so short-lived. It is alarming to have to tell them that they need to have their travertine floor or other stone re-serviced again. Ken explained refinishing a stone floor with diamond abrasives does take an investment of time. This stems from the fact that the diamond abrasives cannot properly cut and remove the abuse off the stone floor when the process is rushed and not re-examined carefully after each step. Again, this is not a skill that is mastered in a three day class or even in a year.



Mr. Albrecht further cited that taking pride in one's work is no longer as common as it was years ago. This appears to be why Heaven Sent Floor Care has gained a reputation for being an industry leader in [travertine floor refinishing and polishing in the Dallas|Plano area](https://goo.gl/maps/c7LK3NpyN3B2).





