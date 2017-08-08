Aptean Drives Efficiencies for Process Manufacturers with Integration of MES and EAM

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Aptean's integrated Factory MES and TabWare EAM solution helps process
manufacturers achieve maximum operational efficiency
ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, a leading global
provider of mission critical enterprise software solutions to more than 7,000
customers, has integrated its Manufacturing Execution System (MES) solution with
its Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solution. The value created on the shop
floor when manufacturers implement these integrated solutions is substantial.
The solutions could potentially allow for completely paperless processing and
could reduce equipment downtime by as much as 20%.
"The acquisition of the TabWare EAM solution has enabled Aptean to strengthen
its Process Manufacturing Solution Suite," said Kim Eaton, Aptean CEO.
"Integrating EAM with MES provides a powerful platform to help our process
manufacturing customers face the challenge of connecting their operations and
maintenance teams to maximize asset uptime and production output."
According to Gartner, "as equipment moves to a more modern and connected
environment, the use of workers doing visual inspections is declining in favor
of automated means. However, that brings new challenges. The accumulation of
relevant data from equipment in data historians is increasingly common, and data
historians are increasingly being interfaced with the EAM system of choice."
Gartner, Inc. Mapping a Route to Asset Management and Reliability, Kristian
Steenstrup, Nicole Foust, May 11, 2017
Individually Aptean MES and EAM help manufacturers save time and money by
automating manual processes on the shop floor. Together the results are
amplified. Aptean's seamless integration of MES and EAM brings process
manufacturers a solution for driving maximum operational efficiency. Aptean's
Business Intelligence dashboard turns data collected by MES and EAM into
actionable visualizations of areas which could benefit from improvement
initiatives and help drive Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) gains to
increase margins, create production agility and improve responsiveness to
customers.
Aptean's MES and EAM provide Operations, Quality, and Maintenance teams with
complete visibility into respective areas, enabling:
* Improved maintenance response times, mean time to repair, and labor
utilization
* Reduced downtime and maintenance costs
* Better asset utilization and prioritized asset capital investments based on
real-time plant performance comparisons
* Support for Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) strategies
* Easy to use mobile and Human Machine Interface (HMI) interfaces
To see the solution and learn more, contact Aptean at info(at)aptean.com.
ABOUT APTEAN
Aptean is a leading global provider of mission critical enterprise software
solutions. We build, acquire, and integrate industry-focused solutions to
support the evolving operational needs of our customers, enabling them to
increase operational efficiencies and improve customer satisfaction and loyalty.
To learn how Aptean can help your organization stay at the forefront of your
industry, visit www.aptean.com.
Aptean is a trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be
trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research
publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors
with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications
consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be
construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or
implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of
merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
