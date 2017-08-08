Aptean Drives Efficiencies for Process Manufacturers with Integration of MES and EAM

Aptean's integrated Factory MES and TabWare EAM solution helps process

manufacturers achieve maximum operational efficiency



ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, a leading global

provider of mission critical enterprise software solutions to more than 7,000

customers, has integrated its Manufacturing Execution System (MES) solution with

its Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solution. The value created on the shop

floor when manufacturers implement these integrated solutions is substantial.

The solutions could potentially allow for completely paperless processing and

could reduce equipment downtime by as much as 20%.



"The acquisition of the TabWare EAM solution has enabled Aptean to strengthen

its Process Manufacturing Solution Suite," said Kim Eaton, Aptean CEO.

"Integrating EAM with MES provides a powerful platform to help our process

manufacturing customers face the challenge of connecting their operations and

maintenance teams to maximize asset uptime and production output."



According to Gartner, "as equipment moves to a more modern and connected

environment, the use of workers doing visual inspections is declining in favor

of automated means. However, that brings new challenges. The accumulation of

relevant data from equipment in data historians is increasingly common, and data

historians are increasingly being interfaced with the EAM system of choice."

Gartner, Inc. Mapping a Route to Asset Management and Reliability, Kristian

Steenstrup, Nicole Foust, May 11, 2017



Individually Aptean MES and EAM help manufacturers save time and money by

automating manual processes on the shop floor. Together the results are

amplified. Aptean's seamless integration of MES and EAM brings process

manufacturers a solution for driving maximum operational efficiency. Aptean's

Business Intelligence dashboard turns data collected by MES and EAM into



actionable visualizations of areas which could benefit from improvement

initiatives and help drive Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) gains to

increase margins, create production agility and improve responsiveness to

customers.



Aptean's MES and EAM provide Operations, Quality, and Maintenance teams with

complete visibility into respective areas, enabling:



* Improved maintenance response times, mean time to repair, and labor

utilization

* Reduced downtime and maintenance costs

* Better asset utilization and prioritized asset capital investments based on

real-time plant performance comparisons

* Support for Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) strategies

* Easy to use mobile and Human Machine Interface (HMI) interfaces



To see the solution and learn more, contact Aptean at info(at)aptean.com.



ABOUT APTEAN

Aptean is a leading global provider of mission critical enterprise software

solutions. We build, acquire, and integrate industry-focused solutions to

support the evolving operational needs of our customers, enabling them to

increase operational efficiencies and improve customer satisfaction and loyalty.

To learn how Aptean can help your organization stay at the forefront of your

industry, visit www.aptean.com.



Aptean is a trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be

trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research

publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors

with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications

consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be

construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or

implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of

merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



FOR MORE INFORMATION



Media Relations

Jennifer Stancil, Aptean

jennifer.stancil(at)aptean.com









More information:

http://www.aptean.com



