Uniserve completes agreed purchase of additional 20% of Glenbriar Technologies shares

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve

Communications Corporation (Uniserve) is pleased to announce the TSX Exchange

approval and closing on Uniserve's proposed agreement with the five principals

and directors of Glenbriar Technologies to acquire an additional 20% of the

issued and outstanding shares of Glenbriar Technologies.



Uniserve has exchanged 2,148,450 (post consolidation) Uniserve shares for an

additional 26,855,804 Glenbriar shares formerly held by the directors of

Glenbriar. With the closing of this transaction, Uniserve now owns 106,855,804

shares of a total of 130,421,510 or 81.9% of the issued and outstanding shares

of Glenbriar. Also after this closing, Uniserve's total of issued and

outstanding shares will be 38,539,687.



The Glenbriar BC operational team, currently located in Burnaby, will be moving

to the Uniserve offices at the end of September.



As Uniserve's CEO Nicholas Jeffery stated, "With our recent investment in

Glenbriar, Uniserve has dramatically strengthened its managed service capability

and extended its Canadian footprint with offices now in Calgary and Waterloo.



Glenbriar customers will benefit from a larger focused customer support

structure based in Vancouver as well as a T2 data centre in the same city, and a

T3 facility on the east coast along with a cross country network.



Universe's existing customers and prospects will benefit from a 20 plus strong

managed services team, increased IP telephone capability and a dedicated

'software as a service' team based In Waterloo."



About Uniserve



Uniserve is a unified communications company which has been in existence for

over 28 years, combining voice, data and media all into one seamless solution,

one bill and one point of contact in Canada.



Uniserve has 13,000 customers spread across Residential / Small Office / Home



office and Enterprise, so where ever you are trying to make smart, secure and

resilient - we can help you.



Uniserve prides itself on world class customer services, when all else is equal

you can trust Uniserve to have a great price, a world class customer experience

and a company you trust and like working with.



This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which

accepts full responsibility for its contents.



Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com.



Michael C. Scholz

Chairman of the Board



For more information please contact Mr. Mark Stanton at 604-395-3908 or email us

at mark.stanton(at)uniserveteam.com.



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term

is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility

for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this

release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information

contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not

historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on

management's estimates, assumptions and projections using available information.

Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the

current expectations due to a number of factors.









