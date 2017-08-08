thyssenkrupp to keep improving flight connecting times at Toronto Pearson International Airport

thyssenkrupp has finalized a five year contract with the Greater Toronto Airports Authority to maintain more than 350 elevator and escalator units installed at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The company was awarded this contract thanks to its innovative technologies and high-quality products and services which focus on improving mobility in our globalized world.

An example of thyssenkrupp?s innovation capacity is the high-speed moving walkway technology that provides a totally new and efficient solution for the mobility challenges of airports with high passenger numbers. Two units went into operation for public use at the beginning of 2009. Since then, more than 19 million passengers have used the service during their connections through the airport, with both units achieving availability service rates above 95%. The unique high-speed moving walk bridges the gap between conventional moving walks and traditional transportation, such as buses or automated people movers. It provides safe and smooth transport, enabling passengers to reach a 12 km/h speed by walking, while offering the airport the capacity to potentially transport more than 14,000 people per hour.

Andreas Schierenbeck, CEO of thyssenkrupp Elevator states: ?As the global population continues to rise and our globalized world becomes even more connected, efficient mobility of people inside airports has become a major issue of concern, making it just as important as the actual flights. We?re proud to have provided Toronto Pearson with great mobility solutions, and we?re happy to be able to continue reducing connecting times for a large number of passengers.?

thyssenkrupp continuously invests in technology that improves public transportation, increases accessibility and enables passengers to travel more quickly. Building up on the success of the accelerating moving walkways installed in the Toronto airport, thyssenkrupp developed a new generation with ACCEL, which is available now. It provides an efficient solution to the dominating global challenges of urbanization. It further alleviates traffic congestion, and reduces connection times between gates in airport terminals by up to 70%. Applying linear motor technology from the Transrapid magnetic train, ACCEL can transport as many passengers as typical fully automated cabin systems.





thyssenkrupp Elevator brings together the Group's global activities in passenger transportation systems. With sales of 7.5 billion euros in fiscal 2015/2016 and customers in 150 countries, thyssenkrupp Elevator built its position as one of the world's leading elevator companies from scratch in a mere 40 years' time applying thyssenkrupp unique engineering capabilities. With more than 50,000 highly skilled employees, the company offers smart and innovative products and services designed to meet customers' individual requirements. The portfolio includes passenger and freight elevators, escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair and platform lifts as well as tailored service solutions for all products. Over 900 locations around the world provide an extensive sales and service network to guarantee closeness to customers.

thyssenkrupp is a diversified industrial group with traditional strengths in materials and a growing share of capital goods and services businesses. Around 156,000 employees in nearly 80 countries work with passion and technological expertise to develop high-quality products and intelligent industrial processes and services for sustainable progress. Their skills and commitment are the basis of our success. In fiscal year 2015/2016 thyssenkrupp generated sales of around ?39 billion.

With our engineering expertise in the areas Mechanical, Plant and Materials we enable our customers to gain an edge in the global market and manufacture innovative products in a cost- and resource-friendly way. For us, technical progress and innovations, allied with the combined strength of the Group, are key factors enabling us to follow the development trends on the global sales markets, grow on the markets of the future, and generate strong and stable earnings, cash flows and value growth.





