LottoGopher Holdings Inc. Announces 5W Public Relations as Agency of Record

VANCOUVER - August 8, 2017 - LottoGopher Holdings Inc. ("LottoGopher" or the "Company") (CSE: LOTO) (OTCQB: LTTGF) (Frankfurt: 2LG) is pleased to announce that 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently owned PR firms in the US, has been named PR Agency of Record by LottoGopher, a lottery messenger service that makes it possible for lottery players to order and manage their state lottery tickets online using debit and credit cards.

5W Public Relations has a rich history working with household names in the gaming industry including Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Harrahs properties and Publishers Clearing House, among others. Ronn Torossian, CEO of 5W Public Relations, states: "LottoGopher has shown tremendous growth in the market, most notably by their recent listing on the OTCQB. Revitalizing an industry is no easy task, but LottoGopher has taken state lotto head-on by implementing a smart and strategic approach through their board of directors, celebrity influencers and marketing scope - this company is unstoppable.



James Morel, President, CEO and Director of LottoGopher, added, "When looking for an agency to propel our brand into the next chapter of growth we looked no further than 5W Public Relations - Ronn Torossian and team have proven their strengths as a powerhouse agency time and time again.



Americans spend, on average, $70 billion on lottery every year. However, the lottery industry has remained relatively unchanged for decades. LottoGopher is taking aim at bringing lottery into the 21st century through efficient, safe and reliable online access. LottoGopher recently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (symbol LOTO), the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 2LG) and the OTCQB (symbol LTTGF). The Company has demonstrated incredible market penetration since inception and recently added a strategic board member, one of Shark Tanks original sharks, Kevin Harrington, to fuel marketing and consumer acquisition. The onboarding of elite and secure financial technology tools like NetCents further solidifies the brands staying power.





About 5W Public Relations



5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 145 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communications.



About LottoGopher



LottoGopher is a lottery messenger service that allows users to easily order and manage their state lottery tickets online using a debit or credit card. By allowing individuals to choose their numbers and safely order tickets for the official lottery drawings in California, LottoGopher makes it simple for users to keep track of their tickets and winnings. With LottoGopher, individuals can either play alone with a single ticket or create and join online public and private groups to pool winnings from California lotteries, including Mega Millions, Powerball and SuperLotto Plus. LottoGopher offers memberships that allow California residents to order multiple tickets from various lotteries. LottoGopher also enables users to stay up to date on the latest drawings, track their tickets and collect winnings. Members have exclusive access to expert player strategies, jackpot alerts, lottery news, lucky number pickers and winners financial resources.



Forward-Looking Statement

This new release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements in respect of the Companys listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. This prospectus uses words such as may, would, could, will, likely, except, anticipate, believe, intend, plan, forecast, project, estimate, outlook, and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.



Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Companys management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Companys business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.



The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.









