MIT Sloan Executive Education Sponsors Mass Innovation Nights Event

(firmenpresse) - CAMBRIDGE, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- is teaming up with (MIN) to bring the Boston region's premier monthly startup showcase and networking event to MIT's Samberg Conference Center on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. The event will feature startups influencing innovation and process improvement.

"As a major global driver of innovation, MIT is a natural partner for us," said Bobbie Carlton, the founder of Innovation Nights, and . "Jointly, we're able to bring together the local innovation community to help increase the visibility of local startups."

"Innovation is at the heart of everything we do at MIT Sloan Executive Education," said Julie Harju Miskinis, the Assistant Director of Marketing at MIT Sloan Executive Education. "Through our more than 40 in-person and online programs, we give business professionals from around the globe the ability to immerse themselves in a wide range of learning and networking opportunities."

Free-of-charge and open to the public, Mass Innovation Nights events feature business experts, networking, tabletop demos and presentations from the winners of an online vote. Participating startups include:

Ankota

Diversity Dashboard

FlowNote

Openbridge

Sentinel

Soft Robotics

TwelveJobs

Vinolytics

Wicked Bandwidth IP

WatchRx

There will be experts from:

MIT Executive MBA

MIT Professional EducationMIT Sloan Fellows Program

MIT Integrated Design & Management (IDM)

Guests are encouraged to use the hashtag #MIN101, (at)MassInno or (at)MITSloanExecEd to share photos and social media commentary. The gatherings typically generate hundreds of social media posts and are key visibility drivers for startups. To attend, .

Mass Innovation Nights offers an opportunity for people interested in innovative new products to connect live and online. The popular product launch and networking event draws attendees from the entire region. Over the past 8 years, it has launched over 1000 new products which have collectively received more than $2.1 billion in funding. Follow or visit the

MIT Sloan Executive Education's non-degree executive programs are led by senior MIT Sloan faculty and provide business professionals from around the world with a targeted and flexible means to advance their career development goals and position their organizations for future growth. Our cutting-edge leadership training includes more than 40 executive certificates, online courses, and custom programs for organizations.

