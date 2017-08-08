Satisfied Customers Leave Rave Reviews for Transportation Start-Up OneWayLimo

New Online Service Gives Consumers Access to Luxury Limo Service at Discount Prices

(firmenpresse) - SHELTON, CT -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- (OWL) has begun offering their services as a luxury transportation brokerage company along the East Coast to rave reviews. Since their inception, happy customers up and down the Atlantic Seaboard have been leaving positive feedback for the web-based limousine brokerage company. OneWayLimo is dedicated to meeting the needs of both their transportation partners as well as their consumers.

"We have used One Way Limo around ten times and they have always been top notch from the quality of their vehicles to the courteous professional drivers," writes one user. "We fly up from Florida to visit family in Connecticut and each time we receive emails as to the driver's name and vehicle. After picking up luggage we contact the driver and he tells us where to meet them. They have always provided a great experience. Highly recommend."

OneWayLimo brings users the best rates on luxury black car transportation by working with local companies to compare quotes and bring travelers luxury ground transportation at 30% - 50% off market rates. One satisfied customer writes, "I used OneWayLimo both to and from the Greensboro airport. Both drivers were above and beyond accommodating with my wheelchair. The service was prompt, very affordable and easy to schedule. I will use OneWayLimo every time I travel from now on."

The timeliness, professionalism, and friendliness of the drivers, combined with the convenience of the web application, provides users with a unique and enjoyable experience. One satisfied customer writes, "We have used OneWayLimo every time we go away. I was always impressed by how clean the cars were and how nice the drivers were. But when we were delayed for over 4 hours, the driver followed the flight and was right there and was so kind. Every time we used OneWayLimo, the drivers have been just great. I highly recommend your company to my friends and family, who have then used your company, and had a good experience also."

Founded in 2015, OneWayLimo, based in Shelton, CT, is a luxury transportation brokerage company servicing all major cities on the East Coast. OneWayLimo offers a web application for consumers to access a network of professional, licensed and insured drivers for black car transportation to the airport, weddings or other events. Their commitment to the customers is to provide the lowest cost while maintaining the highest standards in customer service. For more information, visit .

Amy Riemer



Media Relations

978-475-4441 (office)

978-502-4895 (cell)





More information:

http://www.onewaylimo.com



PressRelease by

OneWayLimo

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/08/2017 - 15:00

Language: English

News-ID 555693

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: OneWayLimo

Stadt: SHELTON, CT





Number of hits: 36



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease