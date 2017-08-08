INFINIDAT(R) Achieves 250% GAAP Revenue Growth, Record Profitability in Q2

Surpasses Two Exabyte Footprint Milestone, With Triple-Digit Gains in Cloud, Healthcare, and Banking Sectors

(firmenpresse) - WALTHAM, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- , the leading independent provider of , today announced its Q2 2017 results, reporting 250% GAAP revenue growth in Q2 2017 compared to Q2 2016. Q2 was also the most profitable and second highest revenue quarter in the company's history.

"INFINIDAT customers added 156 petabytes of capacity in the second quarter alone, which was also our most profitable quarter on record," said Moshe Yanai, Chairman and CEO. "I'm very proud to say that the relentless innovation, hard work, and financial discipline of our 500 employees have enabled us to build the highest capacity, most profitable independent enterprise storage company in the world."

"Petabyte-scale enterprise is by far the fastest growing segment of the data storage industry, and will remain so for the next decade," said Izhar Sharon, INFINIDAT President. "Our value proposition, business model and customer efficacy are proving themselves every day. We've achieved profitability while most of our industry peers continue to report significant losses."

INFINIDAT achieved strong growth in all geographies served, with particularly strong performance in North America, the UK and Latin America. Worldwide, over 32% of sales came from new customers -- up from 25% in Q1. INFINIDAT has now shipped over two exabytes of capacity worldwide with the  enterprise data storage system and continues to grow its customer base in all markets and industry segments.

INFINIDAT continued to achieve significant sales traction in key vertical markets in Q2, reporting 750% Y/Y growth in Banking, 220% in Cloud, 105% in Healthcare, and 207% in Telecommunications. INFINIDAT added several new customers in Q2, including Allina Health, CenterState Bank, ITG Brands, Playtech, and MAHLE GmbH.

"When we were developing requirements for a storage refresh, price, performance and integration with VMware were our principal selection criteria," said Jamie Orth, VP Systems Management at CenterState Bank. "Among the solutions we evaluated, only InfiniBox was able to deliver the performance and scale we required at a price that made sense for us. We also found the system's unique, robust architecture made it much easier to implement and manage when compared to competitive solutions. InfiniBox struck the perfect balance for us."

"After evaluating multiple storage technologies with an eye toward enabling the sustainable growth of our business, InfiniBox was our choice," said Ron Hogentoren, Director of IT Infrastructure at ITG Brands. "We feel that INFINIDAT is a game changer in the storage market with its extreme ease of adoption, rich feature set across multiple platforms, and ability to deliver sustained high performance at enterprise scale and a low, predictable cost. We are confident that INFINIDAT will be a trusted partner to ITG now and well into the future."

INFINIDAT has continued to forge strong and successful alliance partnerships, bringing to market high value joint solutions aimed directly at addressing burgeoning customer demand for high-performance, economical storage services across all phases of the data lifecycle. One such recent partnership is a powerful application aware snapshot integration with the Commvault® Data Platform. By coupling Commvault's Intellisnap® technology with InfiniBox's InfiniSnap® advanced snapshot engine, industry leading areal density and usable capacity, customers routinely experience ingest rates up to 2.5X faster on a single MediaAgent when compared to competitive target platforms. This represents a tremendous value to enterprise customers who are looking for new, more impactful opportunities for infrastructure consolidation and cost savings.

"We saw a great opportunity to combine our advanced data management and protection technologies with the performance, scale and functional richness of the InfiniBox to deliver a true value added solution to our joint customers," said Brian Brockway, Chief Technology Officer at Commvault. "We're enabling users of the Commvault® Data Platform on InfiniBox to enjoy incredible performance, great operational efficiency and the rock-solid reliability that INFINIDAT is known for. It really is a win-win-win for our customers and both organizations."

INFINIDAT also continued to amplify its vibrant, high performance channel sales model, with over 58% of revenue coming through the channel in the quarter -- a 2.6X year-over-year increase compared to Q2-2016. In March, INFINIDAT was honored with the Logicalis Growth Partner of the Year Award for 2017.

"INFINIDAT solutions have been a great addition to the Logicalis portfolio," said Vince DeLuca, Logicalis CEO. "Working with INFINIDAT at both the leadership and field levels has been a great experience, and the feedback we've gotten from customers where we've placed InfiniBox systems has been overwhelmingly positive. We look forward to many more years of partnership and strong customer value creation with INFINIDAT."

Companies who acquire, store and analyze the most data achieve the greatest competitive advantage. INFINIDAT helps clients achieve competitive business advantage at a disruptive price point by delivering 1M IOPS of performance, 99.99999% reliability and over 5 PBs of effective capacity in a single 42U rack. Automated provisioning, management, and application integration provide a system that is incredibly efficient and easy to deploy and manage. INFINIDAT is changing the paradigm of enterprise storage while reducing capital requirements, operational overhead, and complexity. INFINIDAT: Storing the Future.

For more information on INFINIDAT and its next-generation enterprise storage products, visit .

